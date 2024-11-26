

SINGAPORE, Nov 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - For small businesses, every second saved and money spent can be the difference between surviving and thriving. GoDaddy recently found that 92% of small business owners surveyed globally view implementing AI in their businesses would yield in a positive impact to their bottom line.



However, they have challenges when it comes to getting started. The top three reasons reported globally for not implementing AI are a lack of awareness of available solutions (49%), potential costs (48%), lack of understanding of the benefits (43%), and lack of time to implement these tools (29%). To make using generative AI fast and easy, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Airo™, an AI-powered experience designed to save small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers. The Right Solution for Any Small Business GoDaddy Airo™, available in English language, makes leveraging the power of AI easy for anyone wanting to start a business or take their existing one to the next level. GoDaddy Airo™, using GoDaddy’s AI Domain Search tool, can recommend catchy domain names with just a description of their business. Within minutes of purchasing a domain from GoDaddy, GoDaddy Airo™ can instantly generate content for the business, including: Unique, eye-catching logo designs that can be easily customized to fit the business.A fully built website, using GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing, with a paid subscription, including imagery and content designed to help the business engage and attract customers.A professional email account, with a paid subscription, that strengthens the credibility and prestige of the business.By simply uploading a product photo, an auto-generated custom product description is created for an online store.Social media calendar with recommendations of when to ideally post. GoDaddy Airo™ Is Always Evolving GoDaddy Airo™ is live now for small businesses to take advantage of, and even more capabilities are coming. "GoDaddy Airo™, as an AI powered experience, continuously evolves and improves ensuring that small businesses stay at the forefront of the latest technology," said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy. ”GoDaddy empowers entrepreneurs with online tools and solutions that combines the latest AI technology with the ease of use we're known for, helping small businesses drive growth and stay connected with their customers." For more information on how GoDaddy Airo can help your business visit GoDaddy's website. About GoDaddy GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo™, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com. Issued on behalf of GoDaddy.



