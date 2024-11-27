

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - November 26, 2024) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has completed another successful drill season at its 100% owned Polymetallic Hat porphyry project, located in northwestern British Columbia. As previously announced, on October 16, 2024, the objectives of this drill season were to confirm the Mineral Resource Estimate's ('MRE') block model, proof further the continuity of mineralization, increase the resource model integrity, and test new areas. In this 2024 drill season, the Company again drilled more than 10,000 metres in 18 drill holes. 5,627 drill core samples weighing over 23 tonnes were shipped to an accredited analytical laboratory. Doubleview's QA/QC sampling and assaying protocols are shown below. Highlights of the initial assay results from drill holes H072, H073 and H074 from the October, 16th 2024 News Release are: Drill hole H072: 686.0m of 0.23% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 64 g/t Co, 0.33 g/t Ag and 25.7 g/t Sc (0.38% CuEq*)

including 154.0m of 0.66% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 112 g/t Co, 0.96 g/t Ag and 24 g/t Sc (1.07% CuEq*)

including 62.0m of 1.12% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, 173 g/t Co, 1.62 g/t Ag and 23.9 g/t Sc (1.81 % CuEq*)

including 2.0m of 5% Cu, 2.96 g/t Au, 511 g/t Co, 5.03 g/t Ag and 7 g/t Sc (7.48% CuEq*) Drill hole H073: 109m of 0.29% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 83 g/t Co, 0.47 g/t Ag and 6 g/t Sc (0.5% CuEq*). Drill hole H074: 128 m of 0.18%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 82 g/t Co, 0.29 g/t Ag and 29 g/t Sc (0.33% CuEq*) (* Note 1: CuEq currently does not include the Scandium)

(Refer to the news release October 16th, 2024 for details) As predicted in Doubleview's MRE block model, drilling successfully encountered mineralization in previously un-drilled areas which also confirmed the model. In addition, three other areas were drilled. One, located at the east side of the project had been drilled previously by one hole, but this season's drill holes explored an area of about 125m to the north of the drill site. Doubleview also stepped out 300m to the north and northwest of the Lisle Deposit to test anomaly E. Visual inspection of the drill core from these areas confirms continuity of pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization that is characteristic of the Hat deposit. Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO of Doubleview, stated: "We set out with several goals this season and I am pleased to announce that all objectives have been met. I sincerely appreciate the hard work of our field crew who tirelessly worked to achieve the 10,000-metre milestone again. I am looking forward to receiving the results. The continued development of our remarkable Polymetallic Hat project is bringing the spotlight to the mineral wealth of the region and the entire province of British Columbia. It takes projects like the Hat to secure important critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and scandium for the green evolution in North America and elsewhere." H077, depth 251.5m: potassic alteration and chalcopyrite mineralization in an epidote vein To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/231397_fd21d95da4c73a37_001full.jpg The Hat deposit now extends over an area of about 1.6 x 1.7 kilometers, No boundaries of mineralization have been encountered. H075, depth 230.4m: massive chalcopyrite mineralization To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/231397_fd21d95da4c73a37_002full.jpg Doubleview is awaiting the analytical results from the laboratory which will be announced as soon as the usual data compilation and QA/QC procedures are completed. These results are going to contribute to the updated mineral resource estimate ('MRE 2.0'). Quality Assurance and Quality Control: Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab. Core samples are analysed at the North Vancouver facility of ALS Canada Ltd. using their PREP-31, PGM-ICP24, ME-MS61, and ME-ICP06 packages. Each core sample is dried, then crushed to 70% passing a 2mm screen. All material is processed in an automatic Riffle splitter to yield a 250g homogenized, representative sample. This sub-sample is then pulverized to 85% passing a 75-micron screen. All samples are analyzed for Au, Pt, Pd by 50g fire-assay fusion/ICP-ES finish, using PGM-ICP24 package. A separate 0.25g pulp split is analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICP-MS finish, reporting 48 elements. Over limit elements are analyzed by Ore Grade Four Acid digestion/ICP-ES finish using ME-OG62 assay package. All of Doubleview's core samples are analyzed or assayed at independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001- certified laboratories. When initial assays are received and accepted by our staff, a certain fraction of the samples will be sent to a second ISO-certified lab for check assay and verification purposes. Assays will be reported in News Releases. Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca. Qualified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. About Doubleview Gold Corp A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques. Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector. About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below: Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575 Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . For further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release. NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231397





