

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - November 26, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV:GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual general meeting of the company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held both virtually and in person on November 25th, 2024, the following voting results were obtained. A total of 40,947,619 common shares representing 42.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected four current directors: Craig Nicol, Jack Perkowski, Bob Galyen and Andrew Small. Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, which included the renumeration and appointment of BDO Audit Proprietary LTD. and the approval of the Company's 10% stock option plan. During the annual general meeting, Jack Perkowski, Chairman of GMG, and Craig Nicol, Managing Director and CEO, delivered a corporate update for shareholders in attendance. For a replay of the presentation, please click the link provided below. GMG 2024 AGM Presentation: https://youtu.be/fuUaQaKZROE?si=GNpL35BALI3H8a2D About GMG GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils, biodiesel and diesel fuels. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231548





