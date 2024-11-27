

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - "Yayasan Kota Kita Surakarta", an organization based in Indonesia, is one of ten global grassroots initiatives recognized by the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub, a joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, during a Ceremony held in the framework of the 10th UNAOC Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal under the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity". The Forum convened prominent figures, political leaders, UN officials including the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as well as representatives from civil society, academia, and the private sector, to share insights and reflect on the 20 years of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations' impactful work. Selected for their project "Surakarta Space Shaper: Empowering Children to Design Child-friendly and Inclusive City", the organization transforms the approach to urban development by empowering children from diverse backgrounds to become future urban leaders. Through training and workshops, the programme fosters collaboration, builds confidence in children, and equips them to actively shape their city's future. Focused on creating child-friendly and inclusive cities, Surakarta Space Shaper empowers young leaders to engage in meaningful and participatory decision-making that improves urban environments for all. It also fosters a sense of urban citizenship, encouraging children to respect and integrate diverse cultural perspectives as they actively participate in the design and development of their city. "The support of the Intercultural Innovation Hub will significantly contribute to our efforts in elevating the role of children in shaping our cities. By fostering intercultural understanding, we can ensure that children's voices are heard and valued, leading to more inclusive and vibrant urban spaces for all," said Nina Asterina, Program Manager for Urban Inclusivity Initiatives at Yayasan Kota Kita Surakarta. The Intercultural Innovation Hub supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year's Ceremony was chaired by Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General and the High Representative for UNAOC, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director. Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, Yayasan Kota Kita Surakarta will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture, to help strengthen the "Surakarta Space Shaper: Empowering Children to Design Child-friendly and Inclusive City" project and its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project. Learn more about the project: https://interculturalinnovation.org/yayasan-kota-kita-surakarta-surakarta-space-shaper-empowering-children-to-design-child-friendly-and-inclusive-city Media inquiries:

- Milena Pighi, TeamLead and Spokesperson Corporate Citizenship, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

- Mr. Alessandro Girola, Chief, Programming and Projects Unit, UNAOC, alessandro.girola@un.org SOURCE: UNAOC





