

SINGAPORE, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Art lovers, get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of Jean-Michel Basquiat! This December, Singapore will host the global debut of Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat, an immersive experience celebrating the life and work of one of the most influential artists of our time. Running from 16th December 2024 to 6th March 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, this experience is set to captivate audiences with a fresh, engaging take on Basquiat’s artistic legacy. Untitled (Crown), 1988

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. This 3-month long initiative, presented by Covenant ART — a platform for art-led immersive concepts founded by entrepreneurs Jude Robert and Angelito Perez Tan, Jr. — in partnership with prominent New York collector and publisher Larry Warsh’s House of Inspiration, and with the support of our associate partners AKG Ventures, SEA Pixel Investments, Meridian Alpha Family Office, and Alpha-Omega Holdings, brings art appreciation to a wider audience. Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat reimagines the stories of iconic artists through innovative, experiential showcases, making art accessible and relatable to everyone. A Celebration of Art and Legacy Untitled, 1983

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. American artist - Jean-Michel Basquiat broke boundaries and revolutionised contemporary art. Known for his raw, emotive style that seamlessly merged into neo-expressionism paintings, Basquiat’s work continues to resonate across generations while reflecting the thought-provoking themes of identity, race and social dynamics. With the support of the Basquiat Estate, and their global licensing agency Artestar, Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat will be the first of its kind, focusing on Basquiat's artistic journey, offering an unprecedented look into his life, artistic evolution, and cultural impact. Visitors will embark on an immersive exploration of Basquiat’s formative years, his inspirations, and the pivotal moments that defined his career. Through interactive installations, rare archival materials, and multisensory experiences, the 3-month experience aims to deepen appreciation for Basquiat’s creativity while fostering introspection and dialogue about the themes his art represents. “We are honoured to be able to bring Jean-Michel Basquiat’s story and artistry to a new audience in Asia. Basquiat's work transcends time, culture, and boundaries, and introducing his raw creativity and unique perspective to a new region feels especially meaningful,” says Larry Warsh, founder of House of Inspiration and publisher of No More Rulers, a publishing house focused on art-related tomes. Singapore: A Hub for Artistic Innovation Left to Right: Untitled (Bust), 1984; Pez Dispenser, 1984; Trumpet, 1984

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat aims to make art more approachable, accessible, and relatable to all. As the inaugural stop for the Behind the Canvas series, Singapore solidifies its position as a leading cultural hub. Plans are already in motion to bring future editions of the series to other major cities across Asia. "I am thrilled to introduce our first instalment of the Behind the Canvas Series in Asia. After years of living abroad in China and growing companies in the luxury and arts sector, launching this original immersive concept in my home country Singapore is deeply personal. Jean-Michel Basquiat is a true artist, and we hope that our Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat experience will serve as a catalyst for creativity and connection, demonstrating why his work remains so relevant today,” shared Jude Robert, co-founder of Covenant ART. “Working closely with the National Arts Council and Singapore Tourism Board, it is an absolute pleasure to help foster and elevate the creative landscape in our city-state." Mitchell Crew, 1983

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. The immersive experience is part of the highly anticipated Singapore Art Week in January 2025, an annual celebration that invites everyone to experience the richness of the arts. “We are excited to partner with Covenant ART for the Behind the Canvas series as they promote artistic excellence and inspire artistic appreciation and dialogue,” says Sam Lay, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Engagement at the National Arts Council. “Such partnerships are important to the Singapore Art Week as we work closely with the visual arts community and stakeholders to strengthen Singapore’s position as a globally connected arts hub. We invite people of all walks of life to enjoy this pinnacle visual arts season and engage with the arts!” Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Visit www.covenantexperiences.com to learn more about Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat. About Covenant ART Covenant ART creates and produces original art-led immersive experiences that seamlessly blend storytelling and cutting-edge technology to captivate new audiences. We believe that the story and inspiration behind an artist's work can often be as beautiful as the artwork itself, and our goal is to bring that vision to life in every original experience we create. We work together with our partners to showcase the world’s most iconic contemporary artists in an innovative and immersive environment, cultivating a new generation of art lovers and enthusiasts. About House of Inspiration House of Inspiration is an artistic platform that brings the coolest, most iconic, inspiring and boundary-breaking contemporary artists and creatives to cultural enthusiasts around the world through publishing, exhibitions, innovative products and experiences. The mission of the platform is to cultivate appreciation of the arts, bringing more consciousness and positivity to the world through art, and encourage creative expression in all forms. About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd Marina Bay Sands is Asia’s leading business, leisure and entertainment destination. The integrated resort features Singapore’s largest hotel with approximately 1,850 luxurious rooms and suites, crowned by the spectacular Sands SkyPark and iconic infinity pool. Its stunning architecture and compelling programming, including state-of-the-art convention and exhibition facilities, Asia’s best luxury shopping mall, world-class dining and entertainment, as well as cutting-edge exhibitions at ArtScience Museum, have transformed the country’s skyline and tourism landscape since it opened in 2010. Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. As one of the largest players in hospitality, it employs more than 11,500 Team Members across the property. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com Copyrights & Trademarks (a) Basquiat Images. The copyrights and all other intellectual property rights in the licensed Basquiat Images are and shall remain the sole and exclusive property of Grantor. Unless Grantor agrees to a different form of notice, each Event Item shall bear a copyright notice substantially in the following form: © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Associate Partners About AKG Ventures AKG Ventures, a global macro hedge fund led by Franklin Li, combines advanced data and event analysis with deep research expertise. The firm transforms global macroeconomic events and market volatility into investment opportunities, believing that every fluctuation carries the potential to shape the future. Franklin is a legendary trader in Asia and has invested in and incubated several internationally renowned unicorns. He has a personal passion in the humanities & arts and is an avid collector and philanthropist. About SEA Pixel SEA Pixel Investments is a Singapore-based Venture Fund with investments spanning from South-east Asia, Hong Kong, China, Northern and Southern America. SEA Pixel investment portfolio includes well known companies such as Lalamove and Tencent-backed Xingsheng Youxuan, and is an early LP in Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) Fund, Web 3.0, GameFi and DeFi, co-investor with IVC. About Meridian Alpha Meridian Alpha Family Office leverages its extensive partner network to curate investment opportunities for our family and other ultra-high-net-worth families, focusing on long-term success and cultivating sustainable partnerships. About Alpha-Omega Holdings Alpha-Omega Holdings is a family office based in Singapore and London, investing across real estate, technology ventures and special sits, taking a long view towards preserving and growing multigenerational wealth while making a positive impact. Follow us on social media -

