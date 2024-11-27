Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Kingworld-Longde Life and Health Industrial Park Grand Opening
- Starting A New Chapter in Healthcare Industry Development

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingworld Medicines Group Limited ("Kingworld Medicines" or the "Group", stock code: 01110.HK), a leading healthcare distribution company, announced that the Group's Kingworld • Longde Life and Health Industrial Park ("Longde Health Industrial Park" or "Industrial Park") in Bao’an Technology City, Longgang District, Shenzhen, has officially commenced operations. The opening ceremony, investment promotion conference, and investor tour were successfully held, marking a new chapter in the Group's 30-year journey in the healthcare industry and establishing a national-level pharmaceutical industry incubation and investment base for the Greater Bay Area. On the same day, Kingworld and Foci jointly launched their new product "Foci Kingworld An Gong Niu Huang Wan."

Zhao Li Sheng, Chairman of Kingworld Medicines,attended the grand opening
 ceremony of Kingworld • Longde Life and Health Industrial Park.

The Longde Health Industrial Park was developed according to the national health industry development strategy and aligned with Shenzhen and Longgang District's industrial development plans. Located at the strategic intersection of Shenzhen's Eastern High-speed Rail New Town and International Low-Carbon City, the park covers 10,000 square meters with a total construction area of 57,000 square meters. The park features high-standard production facilities and supporting infrastructure, including pharmaceutical waste treatment facilities, backup power supply systems, and centralized pharmaceutical wastewater treatment systems, providing comprehensive support for the diverse needs of resident enterprises.

Construction of Kingworld • Longde Life and Health Industrial Park began in
December 2020,planned as a comprehensive park integrating R&D,
production, and office facilities for traditional Chinese medicine,
Hong Kong medicine, and other health industry enterprises.

As a key strategic project of Kingworld Medicines, the Longde Health Industrial Park leverages Kingworld's 30-year global pharmaceutical supply chain resources, mature sales network, and marketing capabilities. It actively integrates pharmaceutical supply chain resources to help park enterprises effectively expand their market channels and provides targeted professional support in financing, listing, policy, and legal matters to accelerate the incubation of pharmaceutical projects and brands aligned with the Group's strategic direction. The Industrial Park has also established innovation platforms, including a Greater Bay Area Youth Exchange Base and Hong Kong Medicine Landing Platform.

Furthermore, the Industrial Park houses high-end research institutions including “Hong Kong Medicine Landing Hub”, “Shenzhen-Hong Kong TCM In-Hospital Preparatory Medicinal Products Center” and “Pharmaceutical GSP Supply Chain Distribution Center”. The park has created a life and health achievement transformation platform integrating research institutions, Shenzhen-Hong Kong medical institutions, research experts, and pharmaceutical distribution, making positive contributions to the innovative development of the biomedical industry in the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Zhao Li Sheng, Chairman of Kingworld Medicines, stated: "The Longde Health Industrial Park, as a strategic project in Kingworld Group's Fifth Five-Year Plan, represents a significant milestone in the Group's development. Kingworld Medicines consistently prioritizes technological innovation, emphasizes ecological environmental protection and sustainable development, and strives to create synergistic innovation effects. We aim to build a modern, intelligent, and green health industrial park integrating R&D, production, logistics, and sales, effectively consolidating and maximizing the Group's health industry resources. We hope to establish the park as Longgang's new landmark in the pharmaceutical industry, creating a new highland for exploring health technology, nurturing health industries, and serving human health, contributing to the prosperous development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Longgang and the Greater Bay Area."

Zhao Jian Wei (first from right),Managing Director of Kingworld-Longde
Health,signed a strategic cooperation agreement with partners including
Shenzhen Angel FOF and Elong Hotel Technology (under Tongcheng Travel).
Simultaneously,they also signed an agreement with Xingwu (Shenzhen) Technology
Co., Ltd.,which represents one of the enterprises entering the industrial park.

About Kingworld Medicines Group ( Stock code: 01110.HK )

Kingworld Medicines Group (stock code: 01110.HK) has been committed to building a comprehensive upstream and downstream supply chain system in the healthcare industry for over thirty years, with business coverage in more than 34 provinces and cities across China. In order to adapt to the new trend of consumer upgrading, Kingworld Medicines has built a new retail ecosystem both online and offline. Shenzhen Kingworld Medicines a subsidiary of the Group, mainly engages in the agency of imported branded pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China, and has established a reputation as a leading agent for well-known brands such as Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, Taiko Seriogan, Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil and Foci Kingworld An Gong Niu Huang Wan. For more information, please visit https://www.kingworld.com.cn/

