  • Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 16:19 HKT/SGT
SF Holding successfully listed in Hong Kong
- with its brand and technological strength supporting global business growth

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As a pillar of global economy, the logistics industry represents a multi-trillion dollar market opportunity with enormous scope for imagination. Among all regions, Asia is one of the regions with the largest, fastest-growing and least concentrated logistics market. It has the most attractive growth prospects and has also given birth to the well-established logistics giant.

On 27 November 2024, S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.  (6936. HK), the leader in the Asian logistics industry, went public in Hong Kong. According to the company's announcement, the offer price of SF Holding has been set at HK$34.30 per H-share, raising a total of HK$5.83 billion. Through this IPO, the Company aims to further promote internationalization strategy, establish overseas equity financing platforms, optimize international brand image, and enhance comprehensive competitiveness.

High-quality service builds brand power

Over the past decade, with the “1-to-n” expansion strategy, SF Holding has quickly transformed from China’s leading time-definite express delivery service provider into a leading global integrated logistics service provider. The Company provides full-spectrum logistic services, including time-definite express delivery, economy express delivery, freight delivery services, cold chain logistics services, intra-city on-demand delivery services, supply chain services and international logistics services, and provides one-stop solutions to multinationals, large corporations, small and medium enterprises and retail customers.

Leveraging its integrated capabilities, SF Holding provides full spectrum of services catering to the diverse logistics needs of customers across industry verticals, and becomes the go-to brand of customers for differentiated and premium services. In terms of fresh and seasonal food, the Company is the undisputed leader in China, providing doorstep delivery of live Yangcheng Lake hairy crabs, lichee, mango, and more to customers all over China. In terms of pharmaceuticals, it is among the very few logistics players globally to offer one-stop and highly reliable vaccine transportation solutions. In terms of luxury, it is the first to provide luxury time-definite express “SF Shangpai”, a delivery service with couriers dressed in tailored suits and trained in brand storytelling.

As a testament to its leadership in time-definite express and exceptional services, SF Holding has been ranked first in overall customer satisfaction for 15 consecutive years (2009 to 2023). It has been enlisted among Fortune’s Global Top 500 companies for three consecutive years, distinguishing itself as the only private Chinese logistic enterprise on the list, securing the 415th position in 2024.

Sustainable development of business is driven by technology

For modern logistics enterprises, technological progress may significantly optimize warehouse management, improve delivery accuracy, and enhance customer experience, bringing about a dual improvement in economic and social benefits. Under the concept of technology driven, SF Holding utilizes proprietary technology and innovation to digitize internal management, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate business expansion.

At present, SF Holding has embedded technologies in every aspect of its operations. It employs a data-driven approach to empower its first-mile pickup to last-mile delivery services. At the same time, it has adopted a digitalized dispatch scheduling and management system that optimizes efficiency for its land, air, and multimodal transportation. To enhance financial performance management, the Company has developed an advanced data modeling and analytical system. This system aids business teams in pinpointing potential areas for cost-reduction, facilitating efficient operational management and decision making.

SF Holding has been widely recognized for its achievements in technological innovations. It was on Fortune Magazine’s Most Influential IoT Innovation List in 2022 and 2023. As of 30 June 2024, it had 4,199 patents and patent applications, being ranked the first among the global top four integrated logistics service providers, and 2,535 software copyrights in the fields of automation, big data and smart hardware, among others, according to Frost & Sullivan.

SF has achieved significant scale, growth, and profitability, and is now at an inflection point for high-quality and sustainable growth. In the first three quarters of 2024, the Company achieved a revenue of RMB206.9 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.4%, and net profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB7.6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.6%. Upon successful “A-to-H” listing, the Company is believed to have a more stable and solid path of long-term endogenous growth in the future.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

