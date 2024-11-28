

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Nov 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Industrialised building systems specialist, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad ("SCIB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (“Q1 FY2025”). The Company reported a revenue of RM45.1 million, marking a 14.6% year-on-year increase compared to RM39.4 million in Q1 FY2024. The growth in revenue is largely due to the increased recognition of construction works done from ongoing projects. Ku Chong Hong, Managing Director of SCIB As for Q1FY2025, SCIB's Manufacturing division continues to play a pivotal role in the Company’s performance, contributing RM32.5 million to the total revenue, a 9.9% increase from RM29.6 million in Q1 FY2024. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales of foundation piles and Industrialised Building System (“IBS”) products, especially for major projects such as the Kuching Urban Transportation System (“KUTS”), the Sarawak Second Trunk Road (“STR”) and school projects in Sarawak. Profit Before Tax (“PBT”) for the manufacturing segment stood at RM3.8 million. Meanwhile, the Construction/Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (“EPCC”) division reported revenue of RM12.6 million, an increase from RM9.8 million in the same quarter last year. However, the segment recorded a Loss Before Tax (“LBT”) of RM2.0 million due to unanticipated unrealised foreign exchange loss recognised. The division remains focused on delivering ongoing projects while exploring new opportunities for expansion. During the quarter, SCIB maintained its commitment to strengthening its financial foundation and broadening its project portfolio. Additionally, SCIB had recently acquired a 2.49-hectares land parcel at Bintulu Sibiu Road, Bintulu, for RM9.2 million, followed by another parcel of 7.3-hectares land in Jalan Bintulu-Sibu as part of its plan to collaborate with developers for residential housing projects that utilise SCIB’s high-quality products and industry expertise, while expanding SCIB’s products and services offering to serve the fundamental needs of the Sarawak market. Mr. Ku Chong Hong, Managing Director of SCIB, commented, “The results of Q1 FY2025 reflect the challenges of a dynamic economic environment. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening the financial foundation of the Company. Besides targeting to secure projects consistently, the recent securing of financial facilities from SME Bank and the proposed private placement of 10.0% of SCIB’s total issued shares underscore our focus on enhancing our cash position and ensuring financial stability to support our operational and strategic initiatives." Looking ahead, SCIB remains optimistic about Malaysia’s construction sector, bolstered by the record allocation in Budget 2025 of RM421 billion, including RM86 billion for development expenditure. The RM5.9 billion allocated for Sarawak, aimed at upgrading public infrastructure such as schools, healthcare centres, and airports, as well as large-scale projects like the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (“SSLR”) and the North Coastal Highway, aligns seamlessly with SCIB’s expertise and strategic direction. The Company is poised to leverage its manufacturing capabilities and strategic initiatives to secure a strong foothold in both local and regional markets, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders. ABOUT SARAWAK CONSOLIDATED INDUSTRIES BERHAD Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (“SCIB”) was founded in 1975 and has evolved from a small enterprise into a reputable Group of companies listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Currently, SCIB is operating three factories in Kuching, Sarawak, one factory in the Pending Industrial Estate and two factories in the Demak Laut industrial park. SCIB is well known for professional management and has long history of innovative ideas and technological advances. Coupled with its wealth of experience and research acquired in more than three decades, SCIB offers its clients in-depth expertise through a combination of technology, efficiency and speed. For more information, visit scib.com.my. Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad For more information, please contact: Jazzmin Wan

