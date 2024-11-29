Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 29, 2024
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 23:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: trescon
Trescon's World Blockchain Summit Rebrands to HODL, Signalling a Bold New Era for Innovations in Blockchain and Beyond

DUBAI, UAE, Nov 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Since its inception in 2017, the World Blockchain Summit (WBS) has grown into the world’s longest-running and most prestigious blockchain and Web3 event series, hosting 29 successful editions across 16 countries. Over the years, WBS has established itself as a key platform that unites global innovators, investors, and policymakers to shape the future of decentralised technology. Today, Trescon proudly announces the evolution of this iconic event with a bold rebranding to HODL, a name that embodies resilience, progress, and the limitless potential of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems.

HODL will make its highly anticipated debut at the 30th global edition of the summit in Dubai, UAE, on April 28-29, 2025. This rebranding marks a significant shift toward positioning the event as a premier platform for serious business, innovation, and deal-making in the blockchain space.

Why the Rebrand

The transition from WBS to HODL reflects the evolution of the event from a conference series to a strategic platform driving real business outcomes. HODL now embraces not only blockchain but also the broader horizons of innovation and collaboration within Web3, crypto, and emerging decentralised systems. The focus is on creating meaningful connections between ground-breaking blockchain projects, pre-qualified investors, enterprise leaders, and government regulators. This shift reflects a commitment to facilitating collaborations that will shape the future of the blockchain industry.

What to Expect at HODL 2025 in Dubai

  • Trailblazing Thought Leaders: Hear from top blockchain innovators, industry pioneers, and government representatives shaping the future of blockchain and decentralised ecosystems.
  • Deal-Making Opportunities: Engage with pre-qualified investors actively seeking the next big blockchain projects.
  • Enterprise & Government Collaborations: Dive into discussions on regulatory frameworks, public-private partnerships, and enterprise adoption strategies for blockchain.
  • Cutting-Edge Innovations: Witness live showcases of groundbreaking blockchain use cases, crypto solutions, and Web3 technologies from around the world.

Dubai, known for its progressive blockchain policies and visionary leadership, is the perfect launchpad for the HODL brand. With Dubai’s commitment to becoming a global hub for blockchain and Web3 innovation, HODL is poised to make an unprecedented impact on the world of blockchain.

Quotes

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon, commented:

“The rebranding of World Blockchain Summit to HODL marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we move beyond simply hosting events to becoming a true enabler of blockchain and Web3 innovation. With HODL, we aim to create a future-focused, results-driven platform that empowers projects, investors, and governments to collaborate meaningfully and shape the next era of decentralized technology.”

Anil Kumar, COO, Trescon, added:

“HODL isn’t just a rebrand—it’s a redefinition of what a blockchain event should be. It is a testament to our vision of facilitating real outcomes through deal-making, partnerships, and showcasing transformative blockchain solutions to the world. Dubai, with its ambitious blockchain agenda, is the perfect stage for this transition.”

The Legacy of WBS

For nearly a decade, the World Blockchain Summit has led the way in blockchain adoption, creating a legacy as the longest-running Web3 event. The rebrand to HODL builds on this legacy, signalling a more strategic, business-centric approach to blockchain’s integration into industries and society.

Join Us at HODL 2025 in Dubai

Mark your calendars for April 28-29, 2025, and join us in Dubai for HODL – The Vanguard of Blockchain and Beyond, where innovation meets opportunity.

For more details and early registrations, visit: hodlsummit.com/dubai2025.

About HODL

HODL is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally. It is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since its inception in 2017, it has hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries and strives to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging start-ups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global leader in business events, focusing on the adoption of emerging technologies and sustainable solutions. With a portfolio of industry-leading events, including HODL (formerly WBS), Trescon is dedicated to creating platforms that foster innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.

Media Contact:
Shadi Dawi
Senior Director
PR, Comms., and Partnerships, Global & MEA
E: shadi@tresconglobal.com | M: +971 55 498 4989




Topic: Press release summary
Source: trescon
Sectors: Trade Shows, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

trescon
Oct 30, 2024 17:37 HKT/SGT
Beyond Talk, Into Action: Mumbai's World AI Show Drives Real AI Change
Oct 25, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
DIFC continues to drive global action in shaping greener economies - Announces 2nd edition of the Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai
Oct 23, 2024 12:43 HKT/SGT
World AI Show - Mumbai edition is set to Host AI experts and enthusiasts in Pivotal Talks on India's AI Revolution
Sept 30, 2024 19:20 HKT/SGT
World CX Summit and Awards showcases major insights into the Future of CX
Sept 17, 2024 21:15 HKT/SGT
The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
Aug 28, 2024 16:59 HKT/SGT
Transforming CX: Discover What's Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
Aug 21, 2024 08:16 HKT/SGT
WBS Dubai 2024: Revolutionising the Digital World of Web3.0
Aug 13, 2024 00:48 HKT/SGT
Al Fardan Exchange Leads AI Integration in Finance as Key Partner of Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
Aug 9, 2024 16:01 HKT/SGT
Holon Forges Ground-breaking Partnership to Power a Sustainable Data Future at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
July 17, 2024 21:02 HKT/SGT
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival & Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       