Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 30, 2024
Friday, 29 November 2024, 21:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD)
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Announces Winners
- Director Excellence 2024 at the Institute's Annual Dinner

HONG KONG, Nov 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of its Award Series for Director Excellence (the "Awards") – comprising the long-established Directors of the Year Awards ("DYA") and the inaugural Climate Governance Awards ("CGA"), at its Annual Dinner yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.  

The event began with an opening speech by Dr Christopher To, Chairman of the HKIoD. Dr The Hon Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Non-official Member of the Executive Council of HKSARG, Mr Xu Wei Gang, Director General, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Ms Salina Yan, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ("AFRC") were invited as guests of honour. 

The response to the Awards submissions was overwhelmingly positive. After a lively discussion among the judges, this year's 19 winners, including directors and boards, were selected - all embodying the theme "Leading with Agility in an Era of Innovation". The awardees have demonstrated not only agility, but also the vision, courage and wisdom to lead against the backdrop of a demanding economic environment and prevailing geopolitical tensions. Moreover, they highlight the importance of having directors who can guide their companies in identifying the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, which are vital for ensuring the sustainability of the world and humanity.

The Awardees of HKIoD Award Series* for Director Excellence 2024 are listed below:

*Two series of Awards:
- "DYA", acronym for "Directors Of The Year Awards"
- "CGA", acronym for "Climate Governance Awards"
In alphabetical order of names within category

Listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors

DYA

Mr Chan Wai Ming
Town Ray Holdings Limited

CGA

Ms Clara Chan Yuen-shan
Lee Kee Holdings Limited

DYA

Mr Fu Fan
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

CGA

 

Mr Li Wai Leung
Hengan Internationals Group Company Limited

Mr Peter Wong Wai-Yee
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

DYA & CGA

Mr Yan Jianguo JP
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Non-Executive Directors

DYA

 

Dr Chung Shui Ming Timpson
China Railway Group Limited

Dr Tseng Shieng-chang Carter
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

Prof Wang Yijiang
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

Boards

DYA & CGA

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

CGA

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

DYA & CGA

Ping An Insurance (Group)Company of China, Ltd

CGA

United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stock company

Non-listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors

DYA

Ms Michelle Chan
AS Watson Industries

CGA

 

Ir Prof Daniel M.Cheng
Dunwell Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Dunwell Group)

Ir Dr Cheng Sai Yau, Vincent
Arup Fellow and Director of Climate and Sustainability in East Asia

DYA

Mr Orr Ka-yeung Kevin
Winner Medical (Hong Kong) Ltd

Statutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations Categories

Boards

DYA

Hong Kong Tourism Board
*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity

The Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong
*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity
The guests of honour, special guests and officials to join the group
photos together with the awardees (2nd row).

About "HKIoD Award Series for Director Excellence"

The HKIoD Award Series for Director Excellence is a project organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") and consists of two series of Awards.

The first series, Directors Of The Year Awards, was inaugurated in 2001 as the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. As directors are ultimately responsible for corporate governance and leading the company in prosperity and integrity, the objectives of the Awards are to recognise outstanding boards and directors and to promote good practices in corporate governance and director professionalism. The Awards have become an annual project of impact in the community organised by HKIoD together with over 100 Project Partners. To date, 255 Awardees have been recognised for their achievements in demonstrating exemplary high standards in corporate governance and director practice.

Inaugurated in 2024, Climate Governance Awards constitute the second series of HKIoD Awards with the objectives to recognise and inspire exemplary achievements in climate governance and to advocate climate action by directors. There are 10 awardees who have been acknowledged in the inaugural edition of the awards. It is critical time now for directors to address the risks and opportunities of climate change in board agendas and their governance role.

Candidates are open to public nomination, with data processed in well-defined and stringent procedures, followed by interviews with independent consultants in utmost due diligence and finally selected by independent judges with high standards and fair judgment.  Awards are presented by company categories, viz Listed Companies, Non-listed Companies and Statutory/Non-profit-distributing Organisations, and by capacities, viz Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD")

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors working together to advance corporate sustainability in creating long-term value for companies, their owners, stakeholders, humankind and Planet Earth through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and director professionalism. 

Led by Founder Chairman Dr The Hon Moses Cheng, HKIoD was founded in 1997. Throughout the years, HKIoD is honoured to have the Chief Executive of HKSAR as the Institute's Patron. Membership of HKIoD comprises of directors from diverse industries and corporate types and includes Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Non-Executive Directors.  With multi-culturalism and international perspectives, HKIoD organises activities that cover director training, seminars and forums, collective director voice, guideline establishment, public education, Award Series for Director Excellence, assessment of Corporate Governance Scorecard for listed companies etc.

As a member body of the Global Network of Director Institutes ("GNDI"), HKIoD is committed to global collaboration in promoting good corporate governance and director professionalism. HKIoD is the appointed Host of the Hong Kong Chapter of Climate Governance Initiative, a global network that collaborates with the World Economic Forum in actively promoting directors' address of the risks and opportunities of climate change.

For details please visit:http://www.hkiod.com|http://www.gndi.org|https://climate-governance.org/

Media Enquiries:

Award Series for Director Excellence:

Strategic Public Relations Group Limited

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

Brenda Chan+852 2114 4396/ brenda.chan@sprg.com.hk

Odessa So +852 2889 4988/ odessa.so@hkiod.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD)
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Banking & Insurance, Legal & Compliance, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD)
Aug 28, 2024 14:25 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Recommends Board Readiness Training for First-time Directors Before Appointment
June 6, 2024 16:03 HKT/SGT
Nomination Opens for 2024 Directors Of The Year Awards & Inaugural Climate Governance Awards
Jan 31, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2024 "Driving Growth with Market Integrity and Sound Governance"
Nov 24, 2023 17:40 HKT/SGT
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Announces Winners of Directors of the Year Awards 2023 at the Institute Annual Dinner
Oct 6, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
Directors' Symposium 2023: Transform for a Better Tomorrow
June 6, 2023 14:35 HKT/SGT
Nominations Open for Directors Of The Year Awards 2023 with the Theme "Transform for a Better Tomorrow"
Nov 25, 2022 15:16 HKT/SGT
The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Holds Silver Jubilee Dinner and Presentation Ceremony for Directors Of The Year Awards 2022
Sept 26, 2022 10:23 HKT/SGT
HKIoD joins Climate Governance Initiative and launches CGI Hong Kong Chapter
Sept 22, 2022 20:20 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Organises Directors' Conference 2022 - "From Resilience to Sustainability"
June 22, 2022 13:49 HKT/SGT
Nomination Opens for "Directors Of The Year Awards 2022"
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       