Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Monday, 2 December 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MeAI
MeAI Sees Strong Support from Top Launchpad CEOs Following Sold-Out IDO

NEW YORK, Dec 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MeAI, a leading innovator in AI and DeSci, announces the listing of its native token, $MEAI, following a successful Initial Dex Offering (IDO).

The first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci has successfully completed its IDO, achieving record sell-outs on 6 major launchpads (Enjinstarter, Spores, Dappad, BullPerks, BRC Starter, and Vision Launch). MeAI is set to launch on the BNB chain, and recently announced the $MEAI listing on MEXC, a top tier CEX.

Key Achievements:

  • Sold-out IDO: $MEAI IDO sell-outs in record time raising over $650,000
  • Expansive Network: Over 60 top-tier web3 and AI partnerships
  • Strong support: Over 100 Private and Angel Investors
  • Strong foundations: 435,000+ followers across socials
  • Active community: 250,000+ active users in the MeAI Mini-app
  • 5-star rating: MeAI Mini is ranked in the Top 5 Telegram Mini Apps by BNB Chain's DappBay

The rapid success behind the completion of the MeAI IDO and token listing positions MeAI as an emerging leader in the AI and DeSci sector.

Backed by industry leaders

In a recent AMA hosted by MeAI, numerous launchpad CEOs came together to discuss the $MEAI IDO and their views on the project outlook. The panel unanimously agreed that MeAI is well-positioned for success, and effectively capitalizes on the rising trends in DeSci and AI in order to become a key player in the rapidly growing market.

Eran Elhanani, CEO of BullPerks, a top decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, signalled his confidence in the project, highlighting the rapid sold-out performance on BullPerks as a testament to MeAI's strong potential and long-term viability. Market demand and investor confidence was clearly present.

Mustafa Guler, CEO of Vision Launch, shared his view that MeAI was 'one to watch' describing it as a project with immense potential. With innovative approaches and solid foundations, MeAI was described as being poised for significant growth, with traction and momentum clearly growing behind the project.

A Strong vision is set

MeAI has outlined its ambitious plans for the future, detailing clear goals for scaling the project. Key to its strategy will be expanding into new markets and integrating with major blockchains, both of which are essential for driving mass adoption and growing its user base.

The development and release of the main MeAI app for iOS and Android is coming soon, with an MVP launch set for Q1 2025. The team has set a target of 100k+ users for the MVP and 1M users by the end of 2025. The full MeAI app, which will feature all four modules, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

About MeAI

MeAI is the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci, to enhance both your health and wealth. Turn daily routines into exciting challenges with your unique avatar, and immerse yourself in a gamified experience. Progress through quests, achieve milestones, and level up your in-app character to earn rewards through MeAI's integrated rewards model.

  • MeDiet – Snap pictures of your meals, let AI analyze your plate, stay healthy, and earn rewards.
  • MeExplore – Explore the world, complete quests solo or in teams, stay active, and get rewarded.
  • MeSocial – Connect with other players, share experiences, challenge friends, socialize, and grow together.
  • MeGrowth – Develop yourself, expand your career, and let AI guide you towards a better life.

White Paper

https://meai.gitbook.io/meai-litepaper 

Trade $MEAI

https://www.mexc.com/exchange/MEAI_USDT

Social Links
X: https://x.com/meai_app
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/meai-903228536867946568
Telegram: https://t.me/meai_app
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meai-app/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meai_app
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meai_app/
Medium: https://medium.com/@meai_app

Media contact
Brand: MeAI
Contact: Media team
Website: https://www.meai.app/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MeAI

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Advancing the Belt and Road Initiative: The Kyrgyz Republic Ministry of Finance's First Promotional Seminar and Non-Deal Roadshow Successfully Held  
Dec 3, 2024 00:45 HKT/SGT
#CTS24 Concluded Last Week, Advancing Net-Zero Goals and Sustainable Solutions  
Dec 2, 2024 22:50 HKT/SGT
Honda Introduces AI-powered Social Robot, Haru, to University Hospital in Spain  
Monday, December 2, 2024 10:08:00 PM
DENSO to Exhibit at "Automechanika Dubai 2024"  
Monday, December 2, 2024 9:38:00 PM
China Medical System Gained Exclusive Commercialization Right of Class 1 Innovative Drug Targeting Gout and Hyperuricemia  
Dec 2, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Everest Medicines Announces Acceptance of VELSIPITY New Drug Application in Hong Kong  
Dec 2, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu expands global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to promote customer digital transformation across industries  
Monday, December 2, 2024 9:07:00 PM
MeAI Sees Strong Support from Top Launchpad CEOs Following Sold-Out IDO  
Dec 2, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Machine learning used to optimise polymer production  
Dec 2, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap Report: 46% of Product Managers Cite Resource Limitations as Top Barrier to App and Web Experimentation  
Dec 2, 2024 16:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       