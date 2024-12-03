Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 09:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DeAgentAI
DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet Join Forces: $50K DA Token Airdrop for Web3 Enthusiasts
OKX Partners with DeAgentAI to Launch $50,000 DA Token Airdrop, Driving Web3 and AI Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - OKX, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with DeAgentAI, the first AI-driven feedback incentive protocol in Web3, to launch an exclusive airdrop campaign. Starting December 3rd, users can complete simple tasks on OKX Wallet to win a share of $50,000 worth of DA tokens.

Click here to join the campaign: https://www.okx.com/web3/giveaway

Participating in the DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet airdrop is easy. Download the OKX Wallet, follow DeAgentAI social media networks, and complete a few simple tasks such as sharing campaign posts, and you can claim your rewards. The campaign runs from December 3rd for two weeks-don't miss out!

This collaboration brings users unparalleled opportunities to explore advanced AI technology while enjoying the benefits of a secure and user-friendly wallet. With rewards of $50,000 worth of DA tokens, the initiative encourages users to explore Web3 in an innovative and incentivized environment. DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet aim to foster adoption and empower users in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

About DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI is a trailblazer in Web3 technology, introducing the first AI feedback mechanism incentive protocol that achieves "proof of insight" by integrating user feedback into the model training process. Its flagship product, AlphaX, combines advanced MOE and Transformer architectures to predict BTC and ETH price trends with over 80% accuracy.

What is OKX's Web3 Wallet?

OKX Wallet complements this innovation with its secure and user-friendly interface tailored for decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications. As a leading wallet in the crypto space, OKX Wallet enables seamless integration with platforms like DeAgentAI, empowering users to engage in token giveaways, explore cutting-edge AI tools, and participate in the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem.

Contact Information
Yves-Alexandre d'Ouradou
Founder
deagent.ai@gmail.com
(001) 2024989991

Source: DeAgentAI




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DeAgentAI
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CleverTap Report: 46% of Product Managers Cite Resource Limitations as Top Barrier to App and Web Experimentation  
Dec 4, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Everest Medicines Announces Positive Results in Preliminary Analysis of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of EVER001, a Novel BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Primary Membranous Nephropathy  
Dec 4, 2024 11:08 HKT/SGT
DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet Join Forces: $50K DA Token Airdrop for Web3 Enthusiasts  
Dec 4, 2024 09:45 HKT/SGT
Japan Maritime Defense Force Selects SeaGuardians From GA-ASI  
Dec 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Responds to China's Export Ban on Critical Minerals  
Dec 4, 2024 02:39 HKT/SGT
Machine learning used to optimise polymer production  
Dec 3, 2024 23:15 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Clinches 10th Consecutive "Brand of the Year" Award at the World Branding Awards in London  
Dec 3, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Acme, Founder of ACET, Calling on Thailand's Embrace of Digital Assets  
Dec 3, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Honda and MIE Honda HEAT Hold Rally Event Ahead of the NTT Japan Rugby League One 2024-2025 Season  
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 3:59:00 PM
MHI Thermal Systems Receives "Minister of the Environment Award for Climate Action 2024"  
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 12:12:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       