

SINGAPORE, Dec 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - How much sugar does a Singaporean typically take in a day? In a recent speech by Health Minister Mr. Ong Ye Kung, Singapore is too sweet. While the average daily sugar intake of Singaporeans has fallen from 60g in 2018 to 56g in 2022, this number still works out to about 11 teaspoons of daily sugar consumption, about 10% higher than the ideal intake of less than 50g. Amid an ageing population, the younger generation in Singapore is also increasingly affected by this chronic condition, highlighting a growing national health concern related to sugar consumption. Sugar, a common mis-solution to anxiety, often provides a sense of fleeting comfort. The instant boost in dopamine from sugar can create a cycle of dependency, giving temporary relief from stress or anxiety but contributing to harmful physical effects, such as inflammation, weight gain, and insulin resistance. The overconsumption of sugar, combined with sedentary lifestyles and other unhealthy dietary habits have contributed to diabetes becoming a major global health crisis today – Alarmingly, diabetes rates are rising among the younger generation, including both teenagers and young adults, contributing to nearly half a million cases in Singapore. Astonishingly, 40% of Singaporeans remain unaware of their pre-diabetic status, an often silent condition that could lead to type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition that if left unmanaged, can lead to serious health complications, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, nerve damage or even vision loss. However, type 2 diabetes can be prevented through proactive lifestyle changes, including healthy eating, regular physical activity, so as to maintain optimal blood sugar levels. In line with World Diabetes Day on 14 November, LAC (pronounced as L-A-C) is dedicated to highlight the importance of taking preventative measures against diabetes. By incorporating supplements that support blood sugar regulation and reduce carbohydrate absorption, along with a healthy diet and increased physical activity, individuals can maintain their glucose levels and maintain their metabolic health. LAC GlucoX is designed to support healthy glucose levels. Formulated with bitter melon and Fibersol-2, Banaba leaf, Gymnema, Chromium and Brown Seaweed, GlucoX helps slow down carbohydrate absorption and optimises glucose utilisation, supporting individuals in managing their blood sugar levels effectively. LAC Bitter Melon Formula, is formulated with Momordica Charantia Polysaccharide (MCP), a key compound from bitter melon known for its ability to support healthy blood glucose levels. It enhances the body’s ability to regulate insulin production and supports the overall metabolic health of individuals.





