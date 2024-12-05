

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Maxon, maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more, today released updates across its Maxon One product suite, with new features in Cinema 4D, Redshift, ZBrush and ZBrush for iPad, and Red Giant. The release fulfills artists' holiday wishlists with new capabilities that enhance everyday workflows and improve quality of life for artists, animators, VFX professionals, and studios. Image courtesy of Patrick 4D Whether it's crafting unique models using brand new Cinema 4D Booleans that give cookie-cutter a whole new meaning or bringing a dazzling snowfall to life with Cinema 4D Particles, Maxon One makes it all possible. GoZ in ZBrush for iPad now makes it even easier to transfer creations from the comfort of your couch to the power of your PC or Mac, where the magic of ZBrush, Cinema 4D, Red Giant and Redshift bring those visions to life. "From broadcast and film to branding, character creation to world-building, there is no corner of art and design that Maxon One tools do not touch, and with every new release, we aim to make the lives of creative professionals that much easier and more enjoyable - and what better time to bring the joy than the holidays?" said Philip Losch, CPTO of Maxon. "This update delivers improvements based on community input, from the powerful new Boolean workflows in Cinema 4D to cross platform workflows with ZBrush for iPad. Each enhancement inspires innovation across diverse creative fields that permeate through our everyday lives, whether that's on the screen, in the creation of consumer goods or architectural design, and even medical animation of world-changing ideas." Baking Holiday Magic With Patrick 4D 3D artist and "Digital Chef" Patrick 4D, who specializes in digital photorealism for food and products, is teaming up with Maxon to bake up some digital goodies for the holiday season: a collection of gingerbread cookies crafted in ZBrush. Available now in the trial or full version of ZBrush, artists can make the cookies their own with tasty decorations and world building. To join in on the fun, share your creations with the Maxon community by tagging @maxonvfx on Instagram. Models That are Anything but Cookie-Cutter with Cinema 4D Cinema 4D 2025.1 introduces a completely new Boolean generator that allows artists to easily create complex shapes from animated elements, streamlining the modeling process through intuitive shape addition and subtraction. This new algorithm is faster and more robust, enabling users to work with complex geometry while maintaining high frame rates, even with intricate animated booleans. The flexible user interface allows for the combination of multiple inputs and operations into a single boolean object, a significant upgrade from the previous limitation of just two inputs. In Cinema 4D, precise control over particle behavior is now possible with custom properties and the Particle Node Modifier, part of the growing GPU-accelerated Unified Simulation toolset, offering greater flexibility and creativity. Existing customers will appreciate quality-of-life improvements in Cinema 4D, including enhanced USD import/export and improvements to XRef performance and reliability for seamless collaboration. Interactive tutorials in the Learning Panel combine video guidance and UI highlights to simplify concepts and accelerate the learning process. Redshift Renders Really Fly With an AI Boost and Improved Visualization Redshift combined with Cinema 4D and ZBrush are the ultimate building blocks for character and product design and architectural visualization, empowering creative professionals to craft breathtaking designs and models that transport clients to new dimensions. Redshift 2025.2 brings continued improvements to Toon rendering, even faster renders in ZBrush and Cinema 4D, and support for fully three-dimensional contours. Tightening of the Substance integrations gives users a fantastic workflow across Adobe and Maxon solutions (available as a bundle). Redshift Random Material Switch makes it easy to vary materials across MoGraph clones and other objects, while improved cross-platform AI-based denoising enables faster and more efficient renders. Creativity Unwrapped with ZBrush (for iPad) The cross-platform compatibility for ZBrush creations continues to see enhancements, with the ability to transfer with just a few clicks from iPad to desktop, where artists can refine, add animation and materials, and render. The complete workflow from concept to render starts the moment creativity strikes thanks to GoZ technology, and for the first time, artists can exchange creations bidirectionally between ZBrush for iPad and Cinema 4D. GoZ has also simplified the process of sending ZBrush sculpts to the 2025 versions of Maya and 3DSMAX. ZBrush desktop also now includes faster Redshift rendering, with denoising and separate AOV passes for shadows, reflections and more to more easily composite in Photoshop. The Anchor Brush in ZBrush for Desktop now has a new Bend mode, allowing users to easily pose characters using two anchor points. Additional updates to ZBrush for iPad, released in November, include UV and texture mapping, surface noise, localization, and improved support for Apple Pencil Pro. ZBrush for iPad includes nearly all the power of the full desktop application, and Maxon continues to close the gap with popular features to customize surfacing. Feeling Festive and On-Trend with Red Giant and Maxon Studio Maxon One's powerhouse for adding personal or branded flair to any project, Red Giant 2025.2 includes updates in Maxon Studio and Universe that make it easy for content creators to level up their videos with on-trend effects, transitions and motion templates. 2D Motion Designers and Compositors can get started easily with the help of Maxon Studio, an After Effects templating toolkit that offers hundreds of customizable graphics and effects, including a set of meticulously crafted Film Title templates. And, always on trend, Universe and Red Giant subscribers can now make use of six new Pixel Dither effects for effortless pixel art creation, using advanced dithering effects that capture the essence of retro gaming and animation. About Maxon Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution. Press Contact

