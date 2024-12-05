|
SINGAPORE, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed its 2025 Jury line-up.
First-time brands represented on the line-up are Flipkart and easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank. Other brands and platforms represented on the Juries include Grab, Meta, Nestlé, TikTok, Unilever and Warner Music Asia. Among agencies and networks represented are Choojai and Friends, GForce Kazakhstan, IDEOT, Monks India and One Green Bean.
Commenting on the Jury line-up, Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, said: "We are thrilled to announce the Jury for Spikes Asia 2025, and we are especially proud to welcome Mongolia to the Jury for the first time. Our Jurors’ expertise and vision will be instrumental in celebrating the groundbreaking work that defines Asia–Pacific's creative excellence. We look forward to their insights as they help set new standards of innovation, showcasing how APAC’s most creative businesses harness creativity to drive growth and progress."
The 2025 Jury includes Mongolia's first-ever representative, Bilguun Munkhjargal, Founder and Managing Director of Whyze, who will serve on the Audio & Radio, Film, and Print & Publishing Jury. Munkhjargal added: "Spikes Asia has always been the region's benchmark for creative communications and strategy, and Mongolia is no exception. It’s a tremendous honour to represent Mongolia on the Spikes Asia Jury this year, and I am delighted that there is more and more participation and representation from Central Asia with each passing year. I look forward to witnessing the amazing work from all over APAC with my fellow Jurors."
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, commented: "Our Jurors play a vital role in setting the creative benchmark for APAC and we are delighted to see representation from a broad range of agencies, brands and companies allowing a diverse range of perspectives in the Jury rooms. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised in 2025."
The Spikes Asia 2025 Juries have been named as:
Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India
Bianca Fernandez, Executive Creative Director, DDB, the Philippines
Bilguun Munkhjargal, Founder / Managing Director, Whyze, Mongolia
Hilary Badger, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Australia
Jesse Wong, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global
Khalid Osman, Co-Founder, Creative Partner, BLKJ Havas, Singapore
Kimberly Chin, Music Composer / Creative Director, Pitch Audio+Magic, Malaysia
Phairat Uaphadunglert, Executive Creative Director / Co-Founder, Choojai and Friends, Thailand
Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce
Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, Aotearoa New Zealand
Aden Hepburn, CEO, Akcelo, Australia
Defri Dwipaputra, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Indonesia
Krystle Morais, Creative Director, VaynerMedia Thailand, APAC
Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML, India
Nonthaporn Ketmanee, Senior Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong SAR
Rifah Qadri, Executive Director Marketing and Corporate Communications, easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank, Pakistan
Theresa Ong, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Southeast Asia and India
Creative Data, Innovation
Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea, South Korea
Ayshwarya Sharma, Executive Creative Director, Innovation, Leo Burnett, India
Ivy Shao, SVP, Weber Shandwick, Mainland China
Javed Jafri, Media, Digital and Data Lead, Unilever, Pakistan
Masatoshi Usami, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Raymond Chin, Chief Creative Officer Innovation APAC, VML, APAC
Storm Day, CEO, Droga5 Aotearoa and NZ Lead Accenture Song, Aotearoa New Zealand
Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy
Lindsey Evans, Global Partner and CEO Special Australia, Special Group, Australia
Bitop Das Gupta, SVP and Head of Strategy, Grey Group, Bangladesh and Pakistan
Charlotte Auyeung, Head of Strategy, McCann, Japan
Murtaza A Tajbhoy, Senior Consultant, Stax LLC, North America, Europe and Sri Lanka
Preeti Kumar, Global Client President, Dentsu, Global
Robert Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Colenso BBDO, Global
Design, Industry Craft
Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Ben Miles, Chief Design Officer, APAC, R/GA, APAC
Carina Teo, Executive Creative Director, Regional, Grab, Southeast Asia
Mariko Tozawa, Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Nari Moon, Creative Director, INNOCEAN, South Korea
Phoebe Devine, Partner, Head of Design, Previously Unavailable, Aotearoa New Zealand
Zokir Khalmatov, Art Director, MA'NO Branding, Central Asia
Digital Craft, Social & Influencer
Kazuhiro Shimura, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Chew Wee Ng, Head of Business Marketing, TikTok, APAC
Hao Tseng, Creative Director, Digital Innovation Lead, Leo Burnett, Taiwan
Mahima Kukreja, Senior Creative Director, Monks, India
Nikki Sunga, Creative Director, BBDO Guerrero, the Philippines
Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Mainland China
Yuliya Tushina, CEO, GForce Kazakhstan, Central Asia
Direct, Outdoor
Ronnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China, Mainland China
Angie Tijam - Tohid, Executive Creative Director, Havas Ortega Group, the Philippines
Kim Pick, Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Aotearoa New Zealand
Nikita Yermolayev, Creative Director, RA Kombinat, Kazakhstan
Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, India
Seung jae Lee, Chief Creative Officer, IDEOT, South Korea
Shiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, Taiwan
Tomoko Kanezaki, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Entertainment, Gaming, Music
Damisa Ongsiriwattana, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder, SOUR Bangkok, Thailand
Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Sync and Business, Warner Music, Asia
Carl Urgino, Head of Art, Leo Burnett, the Philippines
Guy Futcher, Regional Executive Creative Director, Octagon, APAC
Johanna Egger, VP Games and Emerging Tech APAC, DEPT® Agency, APAC
Ryan Liao, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan
Takaya Mitsunaga, CEO / Creative Director, Artist, HYTEK Inc., Japan
Film Craft
Declan Cahill, Managing Director, Exit Films, Aotearoa New Zealand
Asma Humayun, Proprietor, Director and Producer, Shiny Toy Guns, Pakistan
Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films Pvt. Ltd., India
Lily Li, Managing Director, The Mill, Mainland China
Naoko Tajima, Director, Wonderworld Inc., Global
Peter Kirk, Creative Director, Campfire x, Global
Zac Ong, Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Singapore
Healthcare
Shunsuke Kakinami, CEO and Creative Director, FOUR FEET Inc., Japan
Narve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, APAC
Rikki Jones, President, GCI Health Asia-Pacific and CEO, Burson Group Singapore
Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Mumbai, India
Shraddha Tawate, SVP Global Strategy, Klick Health Asia Pacific, Global
Media
Helen McRae, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, GroupM Asia Pacific, APAC
Eileen Ooi, CEO APAC, PHD, APAC
Hai Anh Vu, General Manager, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam
Jay Lee, Executive Creative Director, MBCS, Hong Kong SAR
Pratik Shetty, Senior Director Marketing, Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, India
Richard Frampton, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu, Mainland China
Virginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Network, AUNZ
PR
Margaret Key, CEO, MSL APAC and Global Lead on Samsung, Publicis Groupe, Global
Amber Abbott, Managing Director, One Green Bean, Australia
Hung Khuat Quang, Director of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé, Vietnam
Karan Bhandari, Managing Director, Integrated Media Strategy, Weber Shandwick, India
Mina Sakai, Chief Consultant, PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Japan
Norman Agatep, Chairman and CEO, Grupo Agatep, the Philippines
Tim Green, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, APAC
Entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 28 January 2025. Further information on the Awards can be found at www.spikes.asia.
About Spikes Asia
Spikes Asia, the home of Asia-Pacific creativity, is the region’s oldest and most prestigious awards for creative advertising. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between Ascential, part of the Informa Group and organiser of Cannes Lions, and Haymarket, publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific.
Spikes Asia celebrates creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region alongside learning and networking opportunities. The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific. www.spikes.asia
About LIONS
LIONS is part of Ascential. Ascential takes the world’s leading brands to the heart of what’s next for their industries. We do this through our events, intelligence products and advisory services. Our 700 people serve a global customer base from more than 100 countries in the large and growing Marketing and Financial Technology sectors. Ascential is part of the Informa Group. www.lionscreativity.com
About Haymarket
Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket’s consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket’s portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket’s brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car, Autocar, AsianInvestor and Finance Asia. www.haymarket.com
