Source: Corinium
CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future

SYDNEY, AU, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Now in its fourth year, CISO Sydney 2025 is the largest annual gathering of NSW’s most senior InfoSec decision makers. The conference will be hosted on the 11-12 February at the Royal Randwick Racecourse.

CISO Sydney comes to you conveniently co-located with other three events, hosted at the same place: OT Security Sydney, AppSec & DevSecOps Sydney and Cloud Security Sydney. This will offer you and your teams a comprehensive platform to gain the crucial insights and connections you need to keep your business at the forefront of the industry.

AIIA members get 20% OFF the ticket price

Get 20% OFF your ticket price with the discount code AIIA20OFF, applicable to any of the four events below. To redeem it, just go to the event registration page, fill out the form, and add the code in the discount code field. Note that the discount is not valid for solution providers or consultants.

CISO Sydney | 11-12 February | Royal Randwick Racecourse

Download the agenda | Registration (use code AIIA20OFF) | Website

Learn how your peers are driving growth and cultural change by balancing risk and ensuring secure operations.Discover strategies to leverage AI's transformative potential while mitigating risks.Gain valuable insights into the emerging threat landscape to enhance your organization's cyber resilience.Master incident management with effective detection and response strategies.

OT Security Sydney | 11 February | Royal Randwick Racecourse

Download the agenda | Registration (use code AIIA20OFF) | Website

Learn how to enhance security in interconnected environments by minimizing the OT attack surface.Gain insights into the convergence of IT and OT teams, prioritizing data confidentiality, integrity, and availability alongside asset safety and reliability.Explore strategies to reduce OT system vulnerabilities through network segmentation and robust security practices.Understand the impact of evolving regulations and standards on your organization and ensure compliance of your operational technology systems.

Cloud Security Sydney | 12 February | Royal Randwick Racecourse

Download the agenda | Registration (use code AIIA20OFF) | Website

Optimise operational continuity and enable quick recovery from disruptions with well-prepared, collaborative strategies.Learn how to mitigate risks associated with automation and AI, ensuring secure deployment of advanced technologies in the cloud.Discover frameworks for cloud security governance that address regulatory compliance, risk management, and data protection.Gain insights into maintaining visibility and monitoring in dynamic cloud environments to detect unusual activity and protect critical assets. 

App Sec & DevSecOps Sydney | 12 February | Royal Randwick Racecourse

Download the agenda | Registration (use code AIIA20OFF) | Website

Learn how to evaluate AppSec and DevSecOps effectiveness through metrics and frameworks to drive continuous improvement.Discover how your peers are mastering continuous integration and monitoring DevOps to overcome multi-cloud challenges and secure CI/CD pipelines.Learn effective ways to empower developers with the skills and tools they need for secure coding, balancing automation with necessary human oversight.Explore innovative approaches to managing supply chain risk, ensuring compliance, preventing attacks, and automating governance.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn and network with industry leaders! Join us today!

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

For more information, please contact:
Moira Ungerleider
Marketing Manager
moira.ungerleider@coriniumgroup.com




