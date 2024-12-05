

ISTANBUL, Turkiye – (EuropeNewswire.Net) - Turkish cinema is hosting a new production that draws attention with its strong script, unique cast and use of new generation cinema technologies. "Hain", which will be released on December 13, drags the audience into an international espionage story. The movie, produced by Fix360 Entertainment, is written and directed by Berke Uzrek. The cast of the movie consists of young and masterful names such as Haldun Dormen, Mustafa Alabora, Erkan Petekkaya, Yurdaer Okur, Meltem Beydilli, Ali Dusenkalkar, Itr Esen, Zeynep Sarlgil, Engin Benli, Umit Crak and Elif Bilgetekin. A Production That Will Make Turkiye Proud "Hain" is not just a movie, but is poised to create a strong wave of excitement in movie theaters as it is positioned as a work that reinforces Türkiye's national and international stance and brings its deep-rooted military and strategic tradition to the cinema. Emphasizing Turkiye's power and competence in the field of intelligence, "Hain" also carries the deep-rooted military past and heroic tradition of the Turks to the present day in the subtext. Hain (Traitor), which locks the audience on the edge of their seats with its complicated plot and suspenseful scenes and deals with the Turkish agent's plan to overcome them by unraveling the relationships within the organization, deals with the realization of a long-awaited showdown with a new knot and solution in each scene. The Modern Face of Turkish Intelligence: Hain This gripping story, deals with the power of Turkish intelligence; basically, it is about the struggle of one of the best agents of the intelligence to resist the difficulties that come her way. This production, full of action and suspense, is preparing to offer the audience a breathtaking adventure in the cinema. Turkish intelligence, which has come to the forefront on the world stage in recent years; is also represented with all its power in the movie "Hain". The agent character, who plays the lead role in the movie, draws attention with her highly educated, intelligent and determined stance. About Fix360 Entertainment Fix360 Entertainment is a film and series production company that transforms imagination into reality under CapitalTurk Holding. The company, which aims to offer unforgettable experiences to viewers by bringing together innovation, visual aesthetics and emotional depth in storytelling, appeals to local and international audiences with its content. At the same time, Fix360 Entertainment brings the latest stories to the screen with the understanding of setting a new standard in the sector. For more information, visit: https://fix360entertainment.com

