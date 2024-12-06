Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 6, 2024
Friday, 6 December 2024, 10:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: FYNTRA / Spectral
FYNTRA Group Partners with Spectral Capital to Pioneer Quantum Wallet Technology

SEATTLE, WA, Dec 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - FYNTRA Group S.A. (“FYNTRA”), a leader in digital asset solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) a renowned investment firm and technology accelerator. This collaboration will drive the development of the world’s first quantum wallet, capable of securely storing both quantum digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Under the agreement, FYNTRA will provide its cutting-edge software services to Spectral Capital’s Vogon Division. The partnership aims to integrate FYNTRA’s advanced wallet technology with Vogon’s innovative quantum solutions to bridge the gap between blockchain and quantum ledger databases.

Sean thanks for the call, looking forward to get this word out more in order to align with the joint vision:

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Vogon on integrating their Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) into our Web5 Wallet," said J.A. Michie, Founder of FYNTRA, “This partnership embodies our joint vision of harnessing quantum technology custodianship and blockchain innovation to create a secure, transparent, and decentralized wallet solution."

Spectral Capital’s Vogon Division will leverage FYNTRA’s technology to create a next-generation quantum wallet, offering unmatched security and efficiency for digital asset management. This solution will also complement Vogon Cloud’s Quantum Bridge strategy, which empowers businesses to transition seamlessly from traditional cloud environments to a quantum-powered decentralized ecosystem. Vogon Cloud’s platform integrates QuantumVM, a high-performance runtime supporting multiple programming languages, to deliver a seamless and scalable experience.

“FYNTRA’s software is the perfect foundation for realizing Vogon’s ambitious vision,” said Sean Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital. “Together, we will revolutionize the way digital assets are managed, combining blockchain capabilities with quantum-powered innovation to set new standards in security and performance.”

What is Web5?

Web5 is a decentralized web platform that leverages the immutable and transparent database of a distributed quantum ledger database acting as the custodial database for blockchain technology and enables secure, transparent, and community-driven applications.

What is Vogon DQLDB?

Vogon DQLDB is a distributed ledger database that combines the benefits of blockchain and quantum computing. It provides an immutable, transparent, and secure data storage solution, ideal for applications that require high integrity and trust.

Web5 Wallet with Vogon DQLDB

  • Creating a Web5 Wallet that utilizes Vogon DQLDB would provide a secure, decentralized, and transparent solution for managing digital assets. Here are some potential benefits and features:
  • Immutable Transaction History: Vogon DQLDB's immutable ledger ensures that all transactions are tamper-proof and transparent.
  • Decentralized Data Storage: By using a distributed ledger, the wallet's data is stored across a network of nodes, reducing reliance on centralized servers.
  • Quantum-Resistant Security: Vogon DQLDB's integration with quantum computing provides advanced security features, protecting against potential quantum computing threats.
  • Interoperability: The wallet could support multiple blockchain networks, enabling seamless interactions between different ecosystems.
  • User-Friendly Interface: A intuitive and user-friendly interface would make it easy for users to manage their digital assets, track transactions, and interact with the wallet.

Applications / Use Cases

  • Digital Asset Management: Securely store, manage, and transfer cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other digital assets.
  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Enable users to participate in DeFi applications, such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming.
  • Gaming and Virtual Worlds: Provide a secure and transparent wallet solution for gamers and virtual world participants.
  • Identity Verification: Offer a decentralized identity verification system, enabling users to securely manage their digital identities.

By combining the benefits of Web5, Vogon DQLDB, and blockchain technology, a Web5 Wallet could provide a robust, secure, and transparent solution for managing digital assets and interacting with decentralized applications.

This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of quantum technology and its application in the digital asset industry. By combining their expertise, FYNTRA and Spectral Capital are setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements that will redefine digital asset security and scalability.

About FYNTRA

FYNTRA empowers businesses to navigate the digital asset landscape with cutting-edge solutions that prioritize security, efficiency, and versatility. Offering robust tools for the secure storage and transfer of digital assets, FYNTRA ensures businesses can adapt to evolving regulatory and security challenges while remaining agile in the face of industry shifts.

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a quantum computing venture builder, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of quantum technology across industries. By investing in innovative companies, Spectral Capital provides shareholders with access to this transformative sector. Through platforms like Vogon Cloud, Spectral Capital is driving businesses toward a quantum-powered future with groundbreaking solutions and unparalleled support.

For media inquiries, contact:Bryan Feinberg
Plato Data Intelligence / Plato Ai
zephyr@platodata.io 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: FYNTRA / Spectral
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Innovation Takes Center Stage at the 2024 EE Awards Asia Ceremony  
Dec 6, 2024 13:30 HKT/SGT
JCB Becomes Sole Sponsor of New Large-Scale Japanese-Themed Establishment in Plaza Senayan, Jakarta's Luxury Mall  
Friday, December 6, 2024 1:00:00 PM
JCB Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Kobe Tourism Bureau for Inbound Tourism Promotion  
Friday, December 6, 2024 1:00:00 PM
FYNTRA Group Partners with Spectral Capital to Pioneer Quantum Wallet Technology  
Dec 6, 2024 10:33 HKT/SGT
BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day opens today  
Dec 6, 2024 00:09 HKT/SGT
DesignInspire opens today with free access for industry professionals and the public  
Dec 5, 2024 23:34 HKT/SGT
HAIN, the Power of Turkish Cinema  
Dec 5, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Shaping Airports for Tomorrow: The 8th edition of inter airport Southeast Asia Returns to Singapore in 2025  
Dec 5, 2024 15:59 HKT/SGT
DIFC opens 2nd Future Sustainability Summit to accelerate global transition to low-carbon, climate-stable future  
Dec 5, 2024 15:38 HKT/SGT
CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future  
Dec 5, 2024 13:08 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       