

HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) – InnoClub, a platform co-created by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hang Seng Bank supporting start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), today announced the winners of its second annual InnoClub Awards. Green technology company Zence Object Technology, smart catering solutions provider Wada FoodTech, and digital marketing firm GoGoChart have been recognised for their ground-breaking achievements in sustainability, digital transformation of traditional industries, and innovative marketing strategies, respectively, with the awards given yesterday on the first day of HKTDC’s Entrepreneur Day 2024. Established in 2021, InnoClub has supported more than 1,400 start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the GBA with their digital transformation and competitiveness, while promoting Hong Kong’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation and technology (I&T) development. Aside from business matching, InnoClub organises gatherings, seminars and GBA delegations to facilitate the exchange of ideas and collaboration among its members. Coinciding with the platform’s third anniversary, the Awards recognise the achievements of InnoClub members. Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC, said: “I am pleased to see InnoClub membership continuing to grow to some 1,400 corporate members in just three years. Like any good association, the more members InnoClub has, the more value it can provide by bringing together like-minded entrepreneurs to share insights and experiences on the common challenges and opportunities they face. We will continue to organise gatherings, such as our Solution Days and GBA missions, to help SMEs and start-ups grow and prosper.” Alex Wong, Managing Director, Head of Business Banking of Hang Seng Bank, said: “Hang Seng Bank with its deep local roots and strong network in the Greater Bay Area, offers market expertise and best-in-class banking services to support start-ups and SMEs. I look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with HKTDC to ensure InnoClub grows from strength to strength, creating more opportunities for everyone.” Greater Bay Area Innovating the Future Taking home the InnoClub GBA Innovator Award was start-up Zence Object Technology in recognition of its significant contributions to I&T in the GBA, developing new and innovative products, services or technologies and positively impacting the region. Founded in 2020, Zence Object Technology tackles agricultural waste and carbon emissions by converting waste into commercially viable and innovative eco-friendly bio-based materials, advancing global sustainability goals. Given the immense volume of global organic waste, enhanced waste processing plays a crucial role in carbon reduction, creating a rapidly expanding market. In a process that fully utilising used tea leaves, Zence Object Technology transformed this waste organic material into a completely biodegradable tea-based paper, boards, and plastics suitable for consumer product packaging and construction with a focus on the Greater Bay Area due to its substantial market and mature supply chain, primarily serving chain restaurants and hotels. Through continuous innovation, Zence Object Technology has expanded beyond tea waste, achieving mass production in 2023 and completing construction of its own R&D and production facility this year. Calvin Sio, Founder and CEO of Zence Object Technology, said: “Thanks to InnoClub's network, we have been able to promote our business and connect with various stakeholders. Through continuous innovation, we are gradually expanding into other industries, providing eco-friendly solutions for a diverse customer base. We hope that with InnoClub's continued support, we can broaden our reach within the GBA and expand to other regions, meeting global sustainability needs." Wada FoodTech is the recipient of the InnoClub Industry Impact Award, which recognises a start-up for its significant contributions to an industry through their innovations, demonstrating leadership, creativity and expertise in their field. Wada FoodTech provides smart catering solutions and a logistics technology platform that optimises operational management for businesses across the entire supply chain, from central processing and warehousing to end-point retail stores. This digitised approach strengthens food safety controls and boosts efficiency. Focusing on Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, Wada FoodTech leverages patented Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) cold-chain technology to build a decentralised food service platform, disrupting the traditional restaurant-centric model. Jason Chen, Founder and CEO of Wada FoodTech, said: “We are grateful for InnoClub's recognition of our innovative model, which we believe will become a new trend in the food and beverage industry. The sector currently faces challenges such as high inflation and low unit prices, necessitating cost structure optimisation. To help businesses navigate these difficulties, we have launched a subscription-based catering service platform that only charges platform fees, empowering businesses to expand. Thanks to InnoClub's support, we plan to pursue other markets overseas." The prestigious InnoClub Rising Star Award recognises an up-and-coming start-up that has shown exceptional promise and the makings of a future leader in their field by demonstrating creativity, leadership and a commitment to innovation. This was awarded to GoGoChart which specialises in mobile and digital marketing technologies, offering services such as paid advertising and App Store Optimisation (ASO) to enhance app rankings and visibility. Since its founding in 2016, GoGoChart has provided solutions for over 2,000 mobile apps and brands, serving businesses of all sizes across more than 60 countries and regions. Initially focused on mobile gaming apps, GoGoChart has expanded into brand promotion and building long term partnerships with clients. The company has also developed its own Campaign Management Platform (CMP) and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings, providing comprehensive mobile marketing solutions that allow clients to self-select services and reduce promotional costs. Daniel Lo, Founder and CEO of GoGoChart, stated: “Our clients primarily come from four main sectors, namely finance, consumer brands, e-commerce, and gaming. 