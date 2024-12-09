

CANBERA, AUSTRALIA, Dec 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Eastern River Pty Ltd, a leading bond specialist, reports that the global corporate bond market has experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, driven by strong international demand for stable, income-generating assets. While the Australian corporate bond market has also seen impressive growth, it is the international market that has truly captured investor attention this year. Robust issuance, driven by favourable borrowing conditions, heightened appetite for yield, and increasing interest in sustainability-linked bonds, has made 2024 a standout year for the global bond market, according to insights from Eastern River. Rising Global Corporate Bond Demand: A Key Focus for Eastern River Eastern River has closely tracked the rise of global corporate bonds as an asset class in 2024. Corporate bonds have become a central focus for institutional investors seeking stable returns amid slower global economic growth and geopolitical uncertainties. With central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, moderating their rate-hiking cycles, the backdrop for bond issuance has become more favourable, leading to a surge in investor interest. Eastern River notes that corporate bonds-offering yields significantly higher than sovereign bonds-have become particularly attractive to institutional investors, including pension funds, asset managers, and insurance companies. These investors are broadening their portfolios to include corporate bonds, capitalising on diverse credit opportunities across a range of sectors and regions. The performance of global corporate bonds has been especially strong in emerging markets, as well as in developed economies, as institutional investors seek to enhance yield prospects. Australian Corporate Bonds Maintain Strong Demand: Insights from Eastern River While international bonds have been the primary focus in 2024, Eastern River has also been closely monitoring the performance of Australian corporate bonds. The Australian market continues to show resilience, benefiting from global trends and favourable domestic conditions. With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintaining a steady monetary policy throughout 2024, the country's borrowing environment has remained stable, encouraging local corporations to issue bonds at favourable terms. According to Eastern River's analysis, Australian corporations have capitalised on these favourable conditions, leading to increased bond issuance in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and financial services. Australia has become an attractive destination for global investors, particularly those seeking exposure to well-rated credits outside their home markets. Eastern River's research indicates that Australian bonds continue to offer security and reliable returns, making them appealing to international investors looking to diversify their portfolios. ESG and Sustainability-Linked Bonds: A Major Trend Identified by Eastern River One of the key trends Eastern River has identified in 2024 is the continued rise of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability-linked bonds in both the Australian and global corporate bond markets. ESG-focused bonds are now a major component of the investment landscape, driven by growing investor demand for responsible, ethical investments. On a global scale, Eastern River has reported that the green bond market has seen record levels of issuance, as corporations align their financing with international climate and sustainability goals. In Australia, ESG bonds have been particularly prominent in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and financial services. Eastern River has observed businesses raising capital for renewable energy projects, sustainable transport systems, and carbon reduction initiatives, all of which are attracting increasing interest from global investors. The rising global appetite for ESG bonds has created new opportunities for investors, enabling them to achieve competitive returns while supporting sustainable development. Eastern River believes that this trend will continue to accelerate in the years to come, and the firm remains committed to tracking ESG developments in both the Australian and international bond markets. Insights from Eastern River Craig Thompson, Head Analyst at Eastern River, shared his insights on the current state of the global corporate bond market: "2024 has been a year of strong performance for corporate bonds, particularly in the international market. At Eastern River, we've observed that despite ongoing economic challenges, the fixed-income market continues to attract investors seeking stable returns. With central banks moderating their tightening cycles, corporate bonds have emerged as a key asset class for balancing risk and return." He added, "The rise of ESG and sustainability-linked bonds is a defining feature of this year's market. Corporations are responding to the growing demand for responsible finance by issuing green and social bonds at unprecedented levels. Eastern River anticipates that this trend will continue, and ESG bonds will play an increasingly important role in the bond market in the years to come." Looking Ahead: Eastern River's Forecast for 2025 As 2024 comes to a close, Eastern River forecasts continued growth for the corporate bond market in both Australia and globally. As 2024 comes to a close, Eastern River forecasts continued growth for the corporate bond market in both Australia and globally. A combination of favourable economic conditions, strong investor demand, and a heightened focus on sustainability will likely drive further expansion. With international bonds in particularly high demand, global investors are increasingly looking beyond their home markets to take advantage of enhanced yield opportunities and diversified risk profiles. Looking forward, Eastern River believes that sustainability-linked bonds will remain a critical component of the corporate bond market. As both Australian and global corporations continue to issue ESG bonds, the market is expected to evolve with a stronger emphasis on long-term environmental and social goals. Eastern River will continue to closely monitor these developments and provide investors with insights to navigate the evolving bond market landscape.

