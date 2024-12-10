Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 08:59 HKT/SGT
Source: Kincora Copper Limited
Kincora Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - December 9, 2024) - Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC) (the "Company", "Kincora") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on December 9th, 2024 at 4pm PST held by hybrid meeting with webcast from Vancouver, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated November 8th, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 23.53% of shareholder proxies returned.

Details of the resolutions are provided below as well as an update that was presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited.

By order of the Board of Directors:
Cameron McRae, Chairman
enquiries@kincoracopper.com or +1 604 283 1722

Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Executive office Canada Subsidiary office Australia
400 - 837 West Hastings Street Vista Australia
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada Level 4, 100 Albert Road
Tel: 1.604.283.1722 South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
Fax: 1.888.241.5996 Tel: +613 9692 7222

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

AGM details

Audited Annual Report
Shareholders received and considered the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and the report of the auditor thereon.

Number of Directors | 99.89% For
Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five (5).

Election of Directors 
Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring (99.87% For), John Holliday (99.87% For), Luke Murray (99.81% For), Cameron McRae (91.71% For) and Jeremy Robinson (99.85% For).

Auditor Appointed | 100.00% For
Manning Elliot LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares | 98.83% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Approval of Issuance Placement Option | 98.75% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance of placement options relating to prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Ratification of Prior Issuance of Placement Shares | 99.58% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior placement shares as described in the Information Circular.

Share Capacity | 99.50% For
Shareholders passed a special resolution re-approving the capacity to issuance up to an additional 10% capital over a 12 month period pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A as described in the Information Circular.

Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) | 99.74% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution re-approving of the existing EIP as amended as described in the Information Circular.

Shares for Services Agreement | 90.76% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution re-approving of the existing shares for services agreements as described in the Information Circular.

Ratification of Prior Issuance of Options pursuit to EIP | 90.84% For
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior options pursuit to the existing EIP as described in the Information Circular.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233137




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kincora Copper Limited
Sectors: Metals & Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
