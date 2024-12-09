

Registration Opens December 5th—Limited release of 1,000 tickets for one night of free food, free interactive games, and free beats from DJs redefining the sound collide! SINGAPORE, Dec 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - This New Year’s Eve, TRIFECTA, the world’s first Surf-Snow-Skate and lifestyle destination on Orchard Road, will host a showstopping New Year's Eve celebration THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE: A New Year’s Countdown Party. This vibrant carnival-themed event offers entry to a night of free carnival treats redeemable with dining coupons, entertainment and games. With an exceptional musical line-up, dynamic roving performances, and a limited release of just 1,000 tickets, pre-registration is a must to guarantee your spot. Known for breaking the mold, TRIFECTA champions local and regional emerging talent, and established artists pushing the boundaries of music, art, and culture. This New Year’s countdown party, with its vibrant carnival theme, is a perfect showcase of TRIFECTA’s commitment to the spirit of creative expression. TRIFECTA’s New Year’s Countdown: A Carnival of Sound Celebrating Asia’s Boldest Musical Talent As Singapore’s leading champion of creative music and with a legacy of hosting iconic music events like TRIFECTA Backyard Sessions and the TRIFECTA Music Festival, the countdown party will be a celebration of bold creativity and the vibrant energy of Asia’s independent musical innovators.In a spectacular fusion of carnival fun and cutting-edge sound, TRIFECTA’ Snow Arena will transform into the heart of the night’s musical experience. This electrifying zone will double as the DJ booth, where an exceptional lineup of Singaporean and regional artists will bring the beats to life, creating an atmosphere that pushes the boundaries of sound and artistic freedom. THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE musical headlining acts are: WILD PEARL

Born from a collective desire to experience music live, loud, and with friends, Wild Pearl is a dynamic duo composed of Andy and Chris, who are on a mission to bring music-centric experiences to Singapore's crowds. Their performances are deeply rooted in community, sustainability, and wellness, with a focus on connecting global audiences through events and collaborations. This event will feature co-founder Chris Shearmon, and their Radio Producer Leland, who will both deliver an hour’s set. STRANGEWEATHER

Fueled by a deep respect for heritage and an eagerness to push sonic boundaries, Strange Weather is a Singapore-based collective with a mission to unite like-minded individuals across Southeast and East Asia. Their sound navigates between heavy percussion, post-punk, and eclectic electronica driven by hypnotic rhythms. A’alely, a core founding member of the collective, will represent the crew. HYPERFOCUS

Genre-fluid and effortlessly cool, Dan blends aggressive percussion with rhythms from Latin club beats, hard drums, and techno, creating a high-energy performance that brings forth his concept of “the New Masculine.” Alongside Z, Dan has redefined Singapore’s underground rave scene with a fiercely DIY ethos. Hyperfocus is now a cultural movement, hosting international icons like LU2K, DJ G2G, and Bulma, while championing regional stars such as Tikkoii and 918.Kiss.Jackpot. The duo’s vision continues to energize and inspire, creating a magnetic hub for raw creativity and unfiltered energy. BUSSY TEMPLE (Howrøng & METAMOKSHA)

Known for their unapologetically avant-garde soundscapes, howrøng crafts a sonic experience that oscillates between ritualistic percussion, break-noise, and industrial club. As co-founder of the collective Bussy Temple,’ howrøng brings moments to life, spanning techno, experimental deconstructed club, and more. Known for performances at underground techno events in Singapore and South East Asia, they have also opened for international heavyweights like Tommy Four Seven and Dana Montana.



Co-founder Metamoksha is an organizer, artist, and DJ for Bussy Temple and the DJ collective 3NiTi. Metamoksha's sets are nothing short of heartfelt odysseys and sweet agonies - taking us through the throes of bad romances, forehead kisses and sleepless nights. Intense yet intimate, unyieldingly raw, and evocative yet tender.A driving force in Southeast Asia’s underground scene, Metamoksha has played across notable underground clubs and collectives around the region, including Arcan Anniversary in Ho Chi Minh, Red Room in Yangon Myanmar, Non Non Non in Bangkok, Under9 in Kuala Lumpur, and leading Singapore collectives like Endless Return and Midnight Shift. rEmPiT g0dDe$$

Victoria Yam is a prominent figure in Southeast Asia’s underground scene, deftly navigating between two experimental projects: VIKTORIA and rEmPiT g0dDe$$. Known for her forays into industrial club music, she has performed at major festivals like Maho Rasop Festival (Bangkok) and Final (Taipei). Her performances have taken her across Asia, Canada, and Europe, including the Boiler Room for Maho Rasop, the Oram Awards in London, and Venus Fest in Toronto. PRONTAXAN

A fusion of Funkot and regional sounds from Yogyakarta, PRONTAXAN disrupts conventional party norms by curating mixes of electronic music, dangdut, campursari, and Archipelago sounds. Known for using YouTube and MP3 controllers to remix their sets, PRONTAXAN is a trailblazer in Funkot, creating an eclectic vibe that bridges cultures and social classes through infectious beats. PRONTAXAN’s unique sound resonates with audiences across Southeast Asia, shaking up the boundaries of electronic dance music. TRIFECTA Transforms Its Snow, Surf and Skate Arenas for an Unforgettable Carnival Fiesta For THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE: A New Year’s Countdown Party, TRIFECTA is transforming every inch of its Snow, Surf, and Skate Arenas into immersive carnival-themed zones, each brimming with interactive activities and entertainment for all to enjoy. Snow Arena: Free Costume Rentals & Face Painting

Step into a whimsical winter wonderland as TRIFECTA's Snow Arena is transformed into a magical carnival experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the fun with free on-site costume rentals, from shimmering mermaid tails to swashbuckling pirate attire, all while enjoying creative face painting to bring their carnival spirit to life.



Surf Arena: Classic Carnival Games & Interactive Fun

The Surf Arena is taking you on a nostalgic journey with a modern carnival twist. Guests can dive into classic carnival-style games such as the Ultimate Puncher and the Basketball Twin Arcade Machine, while interactive photo booths offer fun, memorable snapshots of the night. Whether you're testing your strength or capturing fun moments, this zone is filled with playful competition and surprises at every turn. Skate Arena: Fire Spinners, Breath Takers & Roller Disco

TRIFECTA’s Skate Arena becomes the stage for thrilling fire performances as fire spinners and breathers light up the night with their dazzling, hypnotic displays. The carnival atmosphere intensifies with their rhythmic, fiery artistry, sending sparks through the crowd in awe-inspiring fashion. The Skate Arena also hosts roving contortionists, unicyclists, and stilt walkers, creating a truly larger-than-life experience as they twist, spin, and glide through the festivities. TRIFECTA’s iconic roller skate bowl transforms into a carnival-inspired Roller Disco! Guests can glide to upbeat music under dazzling lights, filling the night with vibrant energy, fun, and a splash of retro nostalgia. It’s all about freedom, movement, and skating to the beat in a truly electrifying carnival atmosphere! Rooftop Deck: Mirror Men, Magicians & Acrobatic Performances

The transformation continues on the Roof, where guests can witness mind-bending performances by Mirror Man, whose shifting reflections blur the line between illusion and reality. Magicians will conjure the impossible right before your eyes, and acrobats will defy gravity with breathtaking feats of strength and precision, all adding to the carnival thrill. Additionally, Leviwand Performers will enchant the crowd with their fluid movements, making this corner of the Funhouse an awe-inspiring experience for all who visit. Fringe Activities: Circus-Themed Fun Around Every Corner

Throughout the event, TRIFECTA's carnival-themed experiences continue to surprise and delight. Guests can experience magical face and jewel makeup artistry to complete their festive look. For those seeking a mystical touch, tarot card readings by skilled psychics offer an enthralling glimpse into the future, adding an air of mystery to the night. TRIFECTA Funhouse Branded Photo Booth

Capture your carnival memories with TRIFECTA Funhouse's branded photobooth. Whether you're posing with friends or getting into character with your costume, this enclosed photo booth provides the perfect spot for creating fun, lasting memories throughout the night. Complimentary Carnival Fare in the Surf Arena Registered ticketholders can indulge in a delightful array of complimentary bite-sized carnival-inspired dishes at the Funhouse, served within the vibrant Surf Arena. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the tantalizing menu includes: Flying Tacos – Savour the bold flavours of chicken, beef, or cauliflower tacos, served with crispy nachos for a satisfying, vibrant bite.

– Savour the bold flavours of chicken, beef, or cauliflower tacos, served with crispy nachos for a satisfying, vibrant bite. Flip N Dip Pancakes & Ice Cream – Indulge in fluffy pancakes topped with creamy ice cream – sweet, decadent, and perfectly paired.

– Indulge in fluffy pancakes topped with creamy ice cream – sweet, decadent, and perfectly paired. Dogs for Days – Elevate your classic hot dog with kimchi, cheese, and char siew for a delicious twist on a carnival favourite.

– Elevate your classic hot dog with kimchi, cheese, and char siew for a delicious twist on a carnival favourite. Fisherman’s Friends – Enjoy crispy fish and chips with a modern touch, bringing a fresh, delicious take on a classic favourite.

– Enjoy crispy fish and chips with a modern touch, bringing a fresh, delicious take on a classic favourite. The Mad Pig – Bite into juicy German pork belly, roasted to perfection for a mouthwatering experience.

– Bite into juicy German pork belly, roasted to perfection for a mouthwatering experience. Sweet Tooth – Relish nostalgic carnival treats like fluffy candy floss and freshly popped popcorn While carnival treats can be enjoyed for free with redeemable coupons,and until supplies last, guests can enjoy a variety of beverages throughout the evening. William Grant & Sons proudly serves as the official spirits partner, and guests can also explore a selection of beers and premium spirits catered by Yeastside — the only paid component of the event. Registration for The TRIFECTA Funhouse Opens 5th December Entry to THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE: A New Year’s Countdown Party is entirely free, with complimentary access to all activities, games, and dining coupons for carnival treats, while supplies last. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and are restricted to guests aged 18 and above.With limited capacity and high demand, pre-registration is essential to guarantee your entry. Join us at The TRIFECTA Funhouse, where creativity takes centre stage, and the New Year begins with bold expression and unrestrained creativity. Registration details can be accessed HERE. THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE: A New Year’s Countdown Party Snapshot:

Date: 31st December

Time: Entry from 5pm — 3am

Location: TRIFECTA, 10A Exeter Road, Singapore 239958

Nearest MRT: Somerset MRT, Exit A

Admission: All pre-registered guests enjoy free access to the party, games, and activities

Food: Dining coupons for bite-sized food portions will be available to all registered guests throughout the evening while supplies last—early arrivals highly encouraged

Alcohol: Alcoholic beverages available for purchase (18+ only).

Capacity: 1,000 guests (pre-registration required)

Carnival Chic: Carnival-inspired dress code is encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the boldest, most imaginative look. THE TRIFECTA FUNHOUSE: A New Year’s Countdown Party is a ONE Countdown 2025 event. As part of SG60, ONE Countdown 2025 celebrations will bring everyone together to usher in the new year, with celebrations across the island. Find out more about ONE Countdown 2025 at: https://go.gov.sg/onecountdown2025.



