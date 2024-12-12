

HONG KONG, Dec 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy and advisory network, has announced the winners of the 6th BDO ESG Awards (the Awards). The winning companies have integrated ESG principles and climate change considerations into their business strategies. They have actively emphasised the importance of ESG and promoted its development by implementing influential and long-term sustainable development measures. This year, the Awards received strong support from listed companies, with more than 110 companies participating at the nomination stage, a six-year high. All finalists were invited to attend the awards ceremony to witness the winners honoured. (Click here or view the full list below*) Once again, “Carbon Neutrality” has been selected to be this year’s theme, emphasising the important role that companies play in mitigating climate change and shaping a green future. The Theme Awards are dedicated to recognising listed companies that have demonstrated best practices in “Carbon Neutrality”, including reducing carbon emissions and planning and adopting relevant measures. The companies competing for this year’s Theme Awards were outstanding and evenly matched. A total of three companies won this award, setting a new record. Mr Andrew Lam, Managing Director, BDO, said, “The BDO ESG Awards first launched in 2018 when listed companies began to explore the implementation of ESG initiatives. Today, we are pleased to see that an increasing number of listed companies are recognising the importance of ESG and pursuing long-term ESG development. The Awards have now gained considerable market recognition, and as an advocate of sustainable development, BDO is delighted to see an increasing number of Hong Kong-listed companies paying attention to ESG. Through the judging process, we have observed that the quality of the ESG initiatives implemented by the participating companies has improved and become more forward-looking. As the importance and influence of ESG continues to grow, we hope to work with all kinds of industries through the Awards to improve Hong Kong's green standards and consolidate the city’s position as a green financial centre.” Mr Johnson Kong, Managing Director, BDO, said, “In light of growing social awareness of sustainability and social responsibility, more and more investors and organisations are incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions and tend to support companies that meet ESG standards. By implementing ESG policies, companies can build a good reputation that will enhance their competitiveness and attract more investors. As a professional in this field, BDO is committed to supporting Hong Kong-listed companies in various areas, such as assisting them in ESG reporting and risk management, and providing them with recommendations to improve ESG performance. We hope the Awards will raise ESG awareness among all stakeholders in society so that more listed and unlisted companies in Hong Kong will prioritise the importance of ESG practices in the future.” Mr Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory, BDO, said, “This year’s winners come from a variety of industries, and all of the nominated companies have demonstrated outstanding performance in various areas of competition. BDO is proud of the winning companies dedicated to sustainable development, and we are thrilled to support all those who are making strides toward a more environmentally friendly and responsible business landscape through this award and our expertise.” BDO ESG Awards 2024 Winners (listed in alphabetical order) Best in ESG – Large Market Capitalisation

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (02388.HK)

HKT Trust and HKT Limited (06823.HK)

Lenovo Group Limited (00992.HK) Best in ESG – Middle Market Capitalisation

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (02018.HK)

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (00968.HK) Best in ESG – Small Market Capitalisation

Concord New Energy Group Limited (00182.HK)

Shun Tak Holdings Limited (00242.HK)

Yuexiu Services Group Limited (06626.HK) Best in Reporting – Large Market Capitalisation

HKT Trust and HKT Limited (06823.HK)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (01177.HK)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (00669.HK) Best in Reporting – Middle Market Capitalisation

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK)

PCCW Limited (00008.HK)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (00968.HK) Best in Reporting – Small Market Capitalisation

New World Department Store China Limited (00825.HK)

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited (03868.HK)

Yuexiu Services Group Limited (06626.HK) ESG Report of the Year – Large Market Capitalisation

HKT Trust and HKT Limited (06823.HK) ESG Report of the Year – Middle Market Capitalisation

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK) ESG Report of the Year– Small Market Capitalisation

Yuexiu Services Group Limited (06626.HK) Outstanding ESG Performance of H-Share Companies

China Tower Corporation Limited (00788.HK)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (02727.HK)

ZTE Corporation (00763.HK) Theme Awards

Lenovo Group Limited (00992.HK)

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (00123.HK)

ZTE Corporation (00763.HK) Photo Captions BDO representatives and panel of judges attend the BDO ESG Awards 2024

Presentation Ceremony. Representatives of the award winners, BDO, and panel of judges pose for a

