

TORONTO, ON, Dec 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(FSE:ABBA) is pleased to announce the integration of key assets and capabilities from Air Data Systems (ADS), based in the United Kingdom, marking a strategic expansion of its global aerial solutions ecosystem. This collaborative arrangement strengthens Volatus' position as a leader in aerial intelligence and logistics by opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships in critical industries. ADS specializes in streamlining large-scale and complex surveys and data acquisition projects for industrial applications such as asset management, inspection services, oil & gas, utilities, and environmental services. The transaction, structured with a success-fee model tied to future contract outcomes, aligns the interests of both organizations and highlights the significant potential of this collaboration. As part of this agreement, Volatus has acquired the ADS brand, website, and domain, along with a robust £5 million sales opportunity pipeline. To further enhance this partnership, Mark Currass, former Managing Director of ADS, has joined Volatus Aerospace as Executive Consultant, Global Business Development. With decades of expertise in the UAS sector and a proven track record of delivering results, Mark will spearhead growth initiatives and leverage the combined capabilities of Volatus and ADS to unlock new markets and drive innovation. "The integration of Air Data Systems into the Volatus ecosystem represents a powerful joining of forces," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Mark's leadership and expertise, combined with the opportunities this partnership brings, will enable us to expand our global reach, strengthen our industry-leading capabilities, and deliver unmatched value to our clients in sectors such as oil and gas, power utilities, public safety, and agriculture." This partnership also reinforces Volatus' extensive capabilities, including expertise in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, advanced thermography solutions, and geomatics services. With over 10,000 BVLOS flights completed and an industry-leading operations control center, Volatus continues to set benchmarks for innovation and operational excellence. About Volatus Aerospace Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions. About Air Data Systems Air Data Systems specializes in innovative Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions, providing expert services across multiple industries. ADS brings decades of experience in technology, engineering, and regulatory compliance, now seamlessly integrated into Volatus Aerospace's global ecosystem. Forward-Looking Information This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. TSXV: FLT.V Media Contact

Danielle Gagne

Head of Marketing and Communications

danielle.gagne@volatusaerospace.com

+1-579-977-5066 SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.





