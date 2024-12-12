

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - December 11, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update on the commercialisation progress of THERMAL-XR® Powered by GMG Graphene. CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT UPDATE GMG continues to make progress in testing with companies in multiple industries for the use of THERMAL-XR® in their products, including on heat sinks for electronics. Figure 1 shows an aluminium heat sink that is commonly used in electronics for removing heat from printed circuit boards, electrical circuits and processing silicon chips, and that has been coated with THERMAL-XR®. Figure 1: THERMAL-XR® Coated Electronics Heat Sink To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/233324_9491c90934ed3928_001full.jpg HEAT SINK MINIATURISATION: Third-party verified modelling demonstrates that applying THERMAL-XR® to a heat sink could reduce its size by up to 39%, while maintaining equivalent thermal performance, offering the potential for weight and material cost savings. Figure 2 shows that the maximum temperature reached by a heat sink coated with THERMAL-XR® is 62 degrees centigrade, 23% lower than the maximum temperature of 80 degrees Celsius reached by a heat sink of equal size that has not been coated with THERMAL-XR®. Figure 3 shows that a heat sink coated with THERMAL-XR® that is 39% smaller in terms of width achieves the same performance as a heat sink that has not been coated with THERMAL-XR®.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/233324_9491c90934ed3928_002full.jpg Material Ambient Temp. (˚C) Power (W) Emissivity Convection Type Heat Sink Dimensions (mm) Max Temp. (˚C) Temperature Difference Between Aluminium and THERMAL-XR® Width Length Height ΔT(˚C) ΔT% Aluminium 25 80 0.11 Natural Convection 62 58 38 80 -18 23% THERMAL-XR® 0.95 62 Figure 2: Modelling of an Electronic Heat Sink with THERMAL-XR® coated on all sides, excluding the base, shows a 23% reduction in maximum temperature reached.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/233324_9491c90934ed3928_003full.jpg Material Ambient Temp. (˚C) Power (W) Emissivity Convection Type No. of Fins Heat Sink Size (mm) Temperature (˚C) Width Length Height ΔW% Max Min Aluminium 25 80 0.11 Natural Convection 8 62 58 38 - 80 76.7 THERMAL-XR® 0.95 5 38 58 38 -39% 80 75 Figure 3: A heat sink coated with THERMAL-XR® on all sides, excluding the base, that is 39% smaller achieves the same results and temperature as the bare aluminium heat sink depicted in Figure 1. Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production is projected[1] to reach 530 million square meters annually by the year 2030, or about 5.3 trillion printed circuit boards. As PCB density increases, higher current loads lead to more heat, with 5.2 billion units expected to require heat sinks for cooling. THERMAL-XR® coated on the heat sinks, enhances the heat sink efficiency, enabling smaller heat sinks and more compact PCB assemblies. The total amount of THERMAL-XR® that could be used for this application to improve performance is 26.5 million litres per annum by 2030, assuming 0.1% will use the coating. GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "Heat sinks are a critical component of modern electronics, but they come with various challenges, especially as devices become smaller, faster, and more powerful. GMG's THERMAL-XR® offers a potential solution in heat sink miniaturization, enabling up to 39% size reduction while maintaining thermal performance. This has the potential to not only cut material costs but also unlock new opportunities for compact and efficient electronics designs, addressing the rising thermal management demands of the global printed circuit board market." About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene: THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the thermal heat transfer of heat exchange surfaces. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR® is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING About GMG www.graphenemg.com GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the progression of testing and sales of THERMAL-XR® in multiple industries, the benefits of using THERMAL-XR® on heat sinks, the projected growth of PCB production, and the number of PCBs which will require heat sinks in the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will continue to receive interest in testing and buying THERMAL-XR® from multiple industries, that the use of THERMAL-XR® on heat sinks will result in the benefits expected by management, that the use of THERMAL-XR® will allow heat sinks to be smaller while delivering equivalent thermal performance, that PCB production will grow as currently projected, and that the number of PCBs requiring heat sinks in the future will align with current estimates. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not continue to receive interest in testing and purchasing THERMAL-XR® from multiple industries, that THERMAL-XR® will not have the expected benefits when applied to heat sinks, that the size of heat sinks will not be reduced, that PCB production will not grow as expected, that PCBs will not require heat sinks in the future, that THERMAL-XR® coated heat sinks will not enable more compact printed circuit board assemblies, that there will not be demand for THERMAL-XR® in the heat sink market, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. [1] Areas of PCB production projected from the source, Prismark Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2021, page 13 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233324





