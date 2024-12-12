Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 12, 2024
Thursday, 12 December 2024, 17:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Payment Cards Group Limited(PCG)
The Payment Cards Group Limited and Black Bear Merchant Services Limited Join Forces to Launch a New Brand 'AbbyPay'
- Empowering Local Merchants with Payment Technology
- to Create a Combined Leader in the Asia-Pacific Payment Market

HONG KONG, Dec 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, and Black Bear Merchant Services Limited (the holding company of BBMSL Limited “BBMSL”) are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic alliance to establish a new brand and group holding company, ABBY Pay&Tech Holdings Limited ("AbbyPay"). Under this new strategic alliance, AbbyPay will leverage PCG's market leading position as an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, and JCB. The combined group will also leverage strong digital payment technology capabilities from PCG’s A3A, Asia’s first cloud-based payment processing and settlement platform, in servicing BBMSL's strong customer base. This strategic alliance will accelerate PCG’s expansion in market share by covering 50,000 local merchants in Hong Kong and other Asia Pacific regions with multiple brands to meet diverse market demands and empower local merchants through innovative payment technology.

From left to right: Mr. Barry Mak, representative of AbbyPay, Mr. Peter Wu,
Founder of PCG, Mr. Gerald Yu, Chief Executive Officer of BBMSL, Ms. Ester
Chow, Chief Financial Officer of BBMSL, and Ms. Beatrice Tai, Co-Founder
and Chief Operating Officer of PCG, jointly officiated the signing ceremony.

Beatrice Tai, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PCG, said, "This strategic alliance marks an important milestone for PCG in the field of payment solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. With the technological advantages of our A3A platform, combined with BBMSL's stong market coverage, AbbyPay will provide innovative, seamless payment and settlement solutions for micro merchants, SMEs, and enterprises, rapidly and efficiently tapping into new markets across various industries in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to AbbyPay expanding its business footprint and further consolidating the local payment industry, strengthening PCG's leading market position in the payment sector.”

Gerald Yu, Chief Executive Officer of BBMSL, said, "This strategic alliance represents PCG's high recognition of BBMSL's years of effort and achievements in the Hong Kong market, reflecting our potential and confidence in working together. Since 2017, BBMSL has held a significant market share in the local SME merchant market and has gained widespread recognition and support in Hong Kong. These advantages will lay a solid foundation for AbbyPay’s development. I look forward to working with AbbyPay to fulfill BBMSL's mission, grow alongside SMEs, and hope this partnership creates even greater achievements."

Introducing Asia's first cloud-based payment processing and settlement platform, A3A, in the Asia-Pacific Region to unleash the potential of digital payments

AbbyPay will offer Asia's first cloud-based payment processing and settlement platform, A3A, across markets in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Through a single API, A3A offers direct end-to-end processing with major card schemes (such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, JCB, and UnionPay), e-wallet networks, and mobile payment platforms. Comparing to traditional payment processing platforms, A3A boasts competitive advantages such as low integration fee, speedy and easy integration, instant settlement, and real-time transaction data insights.

Mr. Barry Mak, representative of AbbyPay, shared AbbyPay's vision.

Barry Mak, representative of AbbyPay, said, "We have entered a new era of payment in the Asia Pacific market. AbbyPay is groundbreaking in Hong Kong's payment industry and will disrupt the entire sector, bringing unprecedented opportunities. PCG has strong technological capabilities, while BBMSL has a solid customer base and market recognition in the local market. I firmly believe that AbbyPay has unlimited potential in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, leading future payment trends while serving and creating value for all types of merchants, from large chain restaurants to SMEs and micro merchants."

About Payment Cards Group (“PCG")

Payment Cards Group (“PCG”) is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Its subsidiary, Yedpay, has firmly established itself as a payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia’s 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG’s website: https://www.yedpay.com/en/

For media enquiries, please contact:

AJA (IR and Communications)
Avy Yu
Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk
Tel: (852) 9500 4443


Eudice Law
Email: eudice.law@ajacapital.com.hk
Tel: (852) 9326 1113



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Payment Cards Group Limited(PCG)
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Brawijaya University develops data system for climate change monitoring  
Dec 12, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Hosts FinTech Summit in Hong Kong  
Dec 12, 2024 20:18 HKT/SGT
GMG's THERMAL-XR(R) Demonstrates Potential for Electronics Heat Sink Miniaturization and Efficiency  
Dec 12, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong's exports set for 4% growth in 2025  
Dec 12, 2024 18:17 HKT/SGT
The Payment Cards Group Limited and Black Bear Merchant Services Limited Join Forces to Launch a New Brand 'AbbyPay'  
Dec 12, 2024 17:53 HKT/SGT
MHI's Automated Picking Solution Utilizing Sigma Synx Fully Implemented at Kirin Group's Ebina Logistics Center, the First Such System in Japan  
Thursday, December 12, 2024 3:47:00 PM
Volatus Aerospace Welcomes UK-Based Air Data Systems to its Ecosystem, Expanding Global Capabilities  
Dec 12, 2024 15:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Announces Interim Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of NECVAX-NEO1, an AI-Driven Personalized Oral Cancer Vaccine, at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024  
Thursday, December 12, 2024 3:27:00 PM
Everest Medicines Announces the First Prescription of VELSIPITY(R) Issued in Macau  
Dec 12, 2024 12:11 HKT/SGT
JCB, AEON Credit Service Indonesia, and Biznet, Indonesia's Leading Internet Provider, Launching AEON Biznet JCB Precious Card, Co-Brand Card  
Thursday, December 12, 2024 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       