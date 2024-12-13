

IRVINE, CA, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Accurate Background, the world's largest independent provider of compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, announced it has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Mark Thompson, Managing Director, Australia and Asia Pacific region (APAC). In support of Accurate's vision to make every hire the start of a success story, Mark will lead Accurate's growth teams in the region. Mark's experience in building high-performance teams, driving enterprise sales and client retention, and leveraging data-driven strategies aligns with Accurate's goals to rapidly expand in the APAC region. Reporting to Dan Shoemaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Mark will spearhead the development and execution of sales strategies to drive market share, client growth, and regional innovation. "I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Accurate team and am confident he will make an immediate impact on our growth in the region," said Dan Shoemaker. "Mark brings extensive experience not only growing businesses but also delivering a high standard of customer experience that is a hallmark of Accurate throughout the world." Mark joins Accurate with over two decades of strategic sales and marketing leadership in B2B markets. With a proven track record in revenue growth, team leadership, and market expansion, Mark successfully led sales and marketing initiatives across industries including background screening, financial services, and data solutions. "I'm honored to join Accurate Background at such an exciting time in the region. Employment screening plays a vital role in building trust and ensuring workplace integrity, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients," said Mark Thompson. "With Accurate's strong global foundation, I believe we are uniquely positioned to expand our impact and support government and businesses across the region in navigating an evolving employment landscape." Accurate's recent launch of Accel, a next-generation platform that is 100% Australia-hosted, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing market-leading capabilities for local organizations. About Accurate Background Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com. Media Contact

