Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 13, 2024
Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Xeleb
Xeleb Joins Miss Charm as Exclusive Web3 Partner to Revolutionize Voting and Judging with Decentralization

  • Xeleb debuts misscharm.io with Miss Charm 2024 on 21 December in Ho Chi Minh, marking the first-ever use of blockchain in a beauty pageant.
  • Contestant-issued MEME coins allow fans to directly support their favorite beauty queens, with a portion of proceeds benefiting charitable causes
  • Xeleb plans a Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025, with listings already secured on global top 5 crypto exchanges.


Miss Charm’s contestants

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Xeleb, an online voting and judging platform for global talent contests has launched through an exclusive partnership with Miss Charm, an international beauty pageant. From global beauty pageants to song and model contests, Xeleb leverages decentralization and digital assets to reward fan participation and amplify audience interaction.

Xeleb has launched with a mission to increase and monetize fan and viewer engagement for these contests. The global audience for talent contests is enormous, as evidenced by the 243 million total engagements for the 2024 Miss Universe live broadcast on Telemundo(1), and the 163 million viewers of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest(2). Xeleb taps into this unparalleled engagement potential by creating an ecosystem where fans can vote, judge, and earn rewards through a decentralized platform powered by blockchain technology.

This year’s edition of the Miss Charm global finals will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on December 21, featuring contestants from 38 countries.

Xeleb has developed misscharm.io as the official digital hub for Miss Charm fans. Fans can access two innovative features:

  • Telegram Game Powered by TON: Fans can cast votes and judge contestants, earning rewards in return.
  • Miss Charm MEME Coins: Fans can purchase unique MEME coins issued by contestants, allowing direct support for their favorite beauty queens. A portion of any gains from these coins will benefit charities chosen by the respective contestants.

The Miss Charm advisory team includes key players from global franchises such as Miss World, Miss Universe, Elite Models, and Ford Models. They are joined by experts in regulated global crypto platforms and token listing strategies on major exchanges. CEO Paul Vinciano, former owner of Elite Models Vietnam and Miss Vietnam, and his team also operate one of Vietnam’s leading crypto technology development firms.

Paul Vinciano, CEO of Xeleb said “Xeleb is set to revolutionize fan and audience engagement in global talent contests through our blockchain-powered, tokenized voting and judging platform. By integrating decentralization and digital assets, we are creating an ecosystem that not only enhances interactivity but also empowers fans to play an active role in the success of their favorite contestants.”

Xeleb’s launch is backed by strategic seed investment from tech investor Calvin Cheng, a former Singapore Parliamentarian, and current Honorary Consul of Serbia in Singapore. Calvin was also Head of Elite Models Asia and owned the franchise for Ford Supermodel of the World Singapore, Malaysia and China. He is also currently Chairman & Founder at Paymonade, one of the largest European digital asset on-off ramps, which counts Binance as a major client. He is also the founder of AEUR, one of the world’s largest listed Euro-backed stable coins.

In conjunction with this launch, Xeleb is excited to announce the completion of a major funding round led by HashKey Capital. Other prominent investors include Amber Group, MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. Notably, MEXC Ventures is the investment arm of MEXC Crypto Exchange, Foresight Ventures represents the investment division of Bitget, and Mirana Ventures serves as the investment arm of Bybit.

“The team combines both world-class track records in entertainment as well as digital assets. I am honored to invest in Xeleb alongside crypto investment titans like HashKey, Amber, Mirana, Foresight and MEXC,” said Calvin Cheng.

Looking ahead, Xeleb plans a Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025, with listings already secured on global top 5 crypto exchanges.

(1) https://tinyurl.com/y94pk5ht 
(2) https://tinyurl.com/yrn2u8r2 

About Xeleb

Xeleb (xeleb.io) is a cutting-edge online voting and judging platform designed to revolutionize global talent contests by leveraging blockchain technology. Launched in partnership with Miss Charm on misscharm.io, Xeleb empowers fans to engage more deeply in their favorite contests while earning rewards.

Xeleb is backed by an experienced team of industry experts, including veterans from global beauty franchises and regulated crypto platforms. Strategic investments from industry leaders such as HashKey Capital, Amber Group, and Calvin Cheng have further solidified Xeleb's position as a trailblazer in the intersection of entertainment and blockchain.

About Miss Charm

Miss Charm 2024 is a global-scale beauty pageant, which aims to search for the most exceptional female representatives from different countries all around the world, to appreciate their beauty as well as their cultures and educational backgrounds. The judging criteria for the pageant will involve beauty, physique, intellect as well as the ability to captivate the audience with the appeal.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:
Lee Ke Wei (Financial PR)
(T) 6438-2990
(E) kewei@financialpr.com.sg




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Xeleb
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SRKay Consulting Group: Establishing a Global Capability Center in India  
Dec 13, 2024 15:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Issues its "SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2024"  
Friday, December 13, 2024 3:31:00 PM
Fosun Bolsters Core Business with Two Key Asset Privatizations  
Dec 13, 2024 11:25 HKT/SGT
Xeleb Joins Miss Charm as Exclusive Web3 Partner to Revolutionize Voting and Judging with Decentralization  
Dec 13, 2024 10:50 HKT/SGT
Asia Video Industry Association Wraps Up 2024 Harnessing the Power of Advertising to Spur the Industry Forward  
Dec 13, 2024 10:35 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries Completes Convertible Preferred Financing With Reed Societe Generale Group and Sells First Technology License For An Infinite Loop Manufacturing Facility in Europe  
Dec 13, 2024 09:10 HKT/SGT
Accurate Background Appoints Mark Thompson Managing Director, Australia and APAC  
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Notification of Dissolution of Joint Management of LT Metal Co., Ltd. by TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. and LT Corp.   
Friday, December 13, 2024 3:00:00 AM
CIL Announces Breakthrough in Benzene Recovery, Addressing Cost, Environmental, and Supply Challenges for OLED Display Manufacturers  
Dec 12, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Virturo Unveils Next-Gen CFD Trading Platform Empowered by AI and Human Expertise  
Dec 12, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       