

Xeleb debuts misscharm.io with Miss Charm 2024 on 21 December in Ho Chi Minh, marking the first-ever use of blockchain in a beauty pageant.

Contestant-issued MEME coins allow fans to directly support their favorite beauty queens, with a portion of proceeds benefiting charitable causes

Xeleb plans a Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025, with listings already secured on global top 5 crypto exchanges.

Miss Charm’s contestants HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Xeleb, an online voting and judging platform for global talent contests has launched through an exclusive partnership with Miss Charm, an international beauty pageant. From global beauty pageants to song and model contests, Xeleb leverages decentralization and digital assets to reward fan participation and amplify audience interaction. Xeleb has launched with a mission to increase and monetize fan and viewer engagement for these contests. The global audience for talent contests is enormous, as evidenced by the 243 million total engagements for the 2024 Miss Universe live broadcast on Telemundo(1), and the 163 million viewers of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest(2). Xeleb taps into this unparalleled engagement potential by creating an ecosystem where fans can vote, judge, and earn rewards through a decentralized platform powered by blockchain technology. This year’s edition of the Miss Charm global finals will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on December 21, featuring contestants from 38 countries. Xeleb has developed misscharm.io as the official digital hub for Miss Charm fans. Fans can access two innovative features: Telegram Game Powered by TON: Fans can cast votes and judge contestants, earning rewards in return.

Miss Charm MEME Coins: Fans can purchase unique MEME coins issued by contestants, allowing direct support for their favorite beauty queens. A portion of any gains from these coins will benefit charities chosen by the respective contestants. The Miss Charm advisory team includes key players from global franchises such as Miss World, Miss Universe, Elite Models, and Ford Models. They are joined by experts in regulated global crypto platforms and token listing strategies on major exchanges. CEO Paul Vinciano, former owner of Elite Models Vietnam and Miss Vietnam, and his team also operate one of Vietnam’s leading crypto technology development firms. Paul Vinciano, CEO of Xeleb said “Xeleb is set to revolutionize fan and audience engagement in global talent contests through our blockchain-powered, tokenized voting and judging platform. By integrating decentralization and digital assets, we are creating an ecosystem that not only enhances interactivity but also empowers fans to play an active role in the success of their favorite contestants.” Xeleb’s launch is backed by strategic seed investment from tech investor Calvin Cheng, a former Singapore Parliamentarian, and current Honorary Consul of Serbia in Singapore. Calvin was also Head of Elite Models Asia and owned the franchise for Ford Supermodel of the World Singapore, Malaysia and China. He is also currently Chairman & Founder at Paymonade, one of the largest European digital asset on-off ramps, which counts Binance as a major client. He is also the founder of AEUR, one of the world’s largest listed Euro-backed stable coins. In conjunction with this launch, Xeleb is excited to announce the completion of a major funding round led by HashKey Capital. Other prominent investors include Amber Group, MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. Notably, MEXC Ventures is the investment arm of MEXC Crypto Exchange, Foresight Ventures represents the investment division of Bitget, and Mirana Ventures serves as the investment arm of Bybit. “The team combines both world-class track records in entertainment as well as digital assets. I am honored to invest in Xeleb alongside crypto investment titans like HashKey, Amber, Mirana, Foresight and MEXC,” said Calvin Cheng. Looking ahead, Xeleb plans a Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2025, with listings already secured on global top 5 crypto exchanges. (1) https://tinyurl.com/y94pk5ht

Xeleb (xeleb.io) is a cutting-edge online voting and judging platform designed to revolutionize global talent contests by leveraging blockchain technology. Launched in partnership with Miss Charm on misscharm.io, Xeleb empowers fans to engage more deeply in their favorite contests while earning rewards. Xeleb is backed by an experienced team of industry experts, including veterans from global beauty franchises and regulated crypto platforms. Strategic investments from industry leaders such as HashKey Capital, Amber Group, and Calvin Cheng have further solidified Xeleb's position as a trailblazer in the intersection of entertainment and blockchain. About Miss Charm Miss Charm 2024 is a global-scale beauty pageant, which aims to search for the most exceptional female representatives from different countries all around the world, to appreciate their beauty as well as their cultures and educational backgrounds. The judging criteria for the pageant will involve beauty, physique, intellect as well as the ability to captivate the audience with the appeal. For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

