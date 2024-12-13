

Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is set to conduct its mega promotion campaign, Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK), in Jakarta on 8 January. The full-day symposium, set to take place at Shangri-La Jakarta, will bring together business leaders from Hong Kong and Indonesia. More than 20 government representatives and business leaders will speak about the latest developments and opportunities in Asia and across diverse sectors, including finance, smart city, sustainability, transportation, innovation and technology (I&T) and more. Over 1,000 participants, including Indonesian government officials and business leaders from large corporations and SMEs, are expected. TBTHK aims to showcase Hong Kong, a resilient business and investment hub, as an ideal springboard for Indonesian businesses to access new opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), as well as the wider China and Asia markets. Ronald Ho, HKTDC’s Regional Director of Southeast Asia and South Asia, said at a press conference in Jakarta, “Hong Kong's strategic location as an international financial, fundraising and investment hub and as the gateway between Mainland China and the rest of the world presents immense opportunities for Indonesian businesses seeking to expand in the GBA and Mainland China. We look forward to connecting businesses with opportunities at TBTHK in Jakarta on 8 January.” He continued, “the Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive led a delegation organised by the HKTDC last year to ASEAN, including Indonesia, which resulted in the signing of 15 MoUs. The TBTHK promotion will build on that previous success to further promote business cooperation between Indonesia and Hong Kong.” Event Highlight In addition to the symposium, some 20 Hong Kong service providers and start-ups will feature their flagship products and solutions in the exhibition’s Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to create opportunities for collaboration with Indonesian participants. A delegation of some 100 senior executives, innovators, start-ups and professional service providers from various service sectors – including I&T, infrastructure and transportation – will explore business opportunities in Indonesia through company visits, networking events and business matching meetings. A high-level gala dinner, during which Hong Kong and Indonesia business leaders will have the opportunity to further engage in dialogue and network, concludes the day’s events. Indonesia-Hong Kong strong ties As the largest country in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is an important partner for Hong Kong. Economically, Hong Kong and Indonesia have seen their trade and investment ties deepen over the past decades. In 2023, Indonesia was Hong Kong’s 6th largest trading partner among ASEAN member states. Regarding bilateral investment, at the end of 2023, Hong Kong was Indonesia’s 6th largest investor, after Singapore, Japan, the US, the Netherlands and Mainland China, with a total FDI stock of US$17,253 million. In the same year, Hong Kong was Indonesia’s 2nd largest source of FDI, after Singapore, with a FDI flow of US$3,769 million. Presenting Hong Kong as an Ideal Business Partner Hong Kong has consistently ranked high on economic freedom and competitiveness. Its institutional strengths, including its free trade and investment regimes, a simple and low tax system and free flow of capital and goods offer a favourable business and investment environment. As a major business and trading hub in Asia, the city boasts excellent connectivity to the rest of Asia, with half of the world’s population within a five-hour flight. The new three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport will significantly enhance passenger and cargo capacity, further solidifying its status as an international aviation hub. With Mainland China at its doorstep, Hong Kong serves as a gateway to this vast market, acting as a super connector between China and the world. Home to numerous international logistics firms and experienced supply chain service providers, Hong Kong can address the needs of ASEAN businesses. ASEAN countries can leverage Hong Kong's status as a premier international finance and business centre to raise funds and attract investment for developing smart cities, advancing the manufacturing sector and enhancing sustainability initiatives. As the largest offshore RMB market, the city provides robust infrastructure for efficient clearing and settlement of cross-border transactions. Its supportive regulatory environment fosters innovation and collaboration among ASEAN nations, promoting economic integration and offering diverse options for trade settlement. Through strategic partnerships with central banks, Hong Kong is ideally positioned to facilitate the growth of local currency usage, strengthening trade and investment across the region. With its strategic location as a finance, fundraising, and investment hub, combined with its role as superconnector, Hong Kong presents immense opportunities for Indonesian businesses seeking to expand into the GBA, Mainland China, Belt and Road countries and the wider Asia market. For more information, visit:

