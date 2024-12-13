Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 13, 2024
Friday, 13 December 2024, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MTT Sports
MTT Sports Unveils Road Map for Its World-Class E-Sports Tournament Platform

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MTT Sports is proud to unveil the road map for its world-class e-sports tournament platform. MTT Sports is a rising e-sports tournament platform aiming to establish a world-class e-sports brand and push Multi-Table Tournaments (MTT) as an official Olympic event.

As Bitcoin surpasses the $100,000 milestone, the market is abuzz with one pressing question: where will the next "BTC" come from? Many believe the next major cryptocurrency could emerge from a groundbreaking Web3 application - one that addresses a fundamental market need or resolves a longstanding issue. Recently, several Web3 projects have surfaced, incorporating these principles into their development. Among them, MTT Sports made a quiet yet impactful debut at the "Token2049" conference held in Singapore this past September, quickly capturing attention.

Unlike most gaming platforms, MTT Sports does not feature any cash deposit mechanisms, offering all tournaments completely free of charge. This not only lowers the entry barrier for players but also fulfills a long-standing demand for free-to-play tournaments in the market.

MTT Sports provides a wide variety of tournament formats, including Mining Tournaments, Amateur Tournaments, Daily Tournaments, Masters Tournaments, and Weekly Tournaments. Currently, the platform is hosting 100 consecutive Weekly Tournaments, each offering 1 Bitcoin as a prize - completely free to enter.

The combination of free tournaments, no-cost mining, and substantial prize pools has created a platform poised to attract a massive user base. This broad user adoption, in turn, lays the foundation for a robust token economy with significant growth potential.

Addressing the Trust Crisis in the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry has long struggled with issues of platform manipulation and third-party cheating tools. MTT Sports addresses these concerns head-on. By offering free tournaments, the platform eliminates the incentive for manipulation. Furthermore, leveraging blockchain technology ensures that all game data is recorded on-chain, enhancing transparency and fairness.

To combat bot-based cheating, MTT Sports employs a combination of blockchain technology, random number generation (RNG) systems, and facial recognition technology. Players can even participate in the RNG process and review match records post-game to verify fairness.

In doing so, MTT Sports introduces an entirely new paradigm: a free-to-play competitive gaming platform backed by transparency and fairness - something the industry has never seen before.

Unlocking Token Value

The platform's token, MTT Token, shows significant potential, supported by its rapidly growing user base and carefully designed economic model. MTT Token follows a single-token fixed supply model, with a maximum cap of 2.1 billion tokens. A burn mechanism reduces the circulating supply over time, fostering deflationary pressure and potentially increasing token value.

Notably, MTT Sports' free tournament structure sidesteps potential regulatory concerns associated with token trading, further enhancing its appeal. As outlined in the MTT Sports whitepaper, 40% of the total token supply is reserved as tournament rewards to incentivize player participation and competition, while 10% is allocated for validator mining. This thoughtful distribution not only ensures token utility but also supports the sustainable growth of the MTT ecosystem.

The emergence of the next "BTC" won't rely solely on hype or unsustainable models. Instead, its value will stem from addressing real market needs and building a strong user ecosystem.

Related Links
Explore MTT Sports: https://mtt.xyz/share/bitcoin
Join in MTT Community: https://t.me/mtt_sports
X: https://x.com/mtt_sports
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fgCUFg43gE

Media contact
Brand: MTT SPORTS
Contact: Chuck Chen
Website: https://mtt.xyz/share/bitcoin




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MTT Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SHENZHEN DOBOT CORP LTD Announces Proposed Listing on Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited  
Dec 13, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Fosun Bolsters Core Business with Two Key Asset Privatizations  
Dec 13, 2024 20:40 HKT/SGT
MTT Sports Unveils Road Map for Its World-Class E-Sports Tournament Platform  
Dec 13, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
'Think Business, Think Hong Kong' is coming to Jakarta  
Dec 13, 2024 18:38 HKT/SGT
SRKay Consulting Group: Establishing a Global Capability Center in India  
Dec 13, 2024 15:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Issues its "SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2024"  
Friday, December 13, 2024 3:31:00 PM
Xeleb Joins Miss Charm as Exclusive Web3 Partner to Revolutionize Voting and Judging with Decentralization  
Dec 13, 2024 10:50 HKT/SGT
Asia Video Industry Association Wraps Up 2024 Harnessing the Power of Advertising to Spur the Industry Forward  
Dec 13, 2024 10:35 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries Completes Convertible Preferred Financing With Reed Societe Generale Group and Sells First Technology License For An Infinite Loop Manufacturing Facility in Europe  
Dec 13, 2024 09:10 HKT/SGT
Accurate Background Appoints Mark Thompson Managing Director, Australia and APAC  
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       