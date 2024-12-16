

DUBAI, Dec 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The recent unveiling of Google’s ‘Willow’ quantum chip has ignited significant discussion throughout the ecosystem, sparking urgent questions about its implications for blockchain security. Leaders are in a unique position of responsibility to understand where we are in this rapidly evolving landscape and determine the necessary steps to address this formidable threat.



As the unveiling of Willow triggered liquidations exceeding $1.7 billion, the industry is reeling from the real-world impact of heightened fears of future vulnerabilities. The question is no longer if quantum computing will disrupt blockchain security but when. In this moment of unknowing, where panic is growing, Quranium steps forward to shed light with the release of its previously unreleased Enterprise Quantum Readiness Survey. The survey, which was conducted among nearly 100 CTOs and IT executives from large global organisations across various sectors - reveals a critical gap: while 75% of organizations acknowledge the disruptive potential of quantum computing, 60% have yet to begin concrete preparations. This lack of readiness amplifies the urgency of action, especially as quantum technology rapidly transitions from theoretical to practical applications. A New Era of Risk The Willow chip’s 105-qubit power demonstrates quantum computing’s potential to render current cryptographic systems obsolete. Kapil Dhiman, CEO of Quranium, stresses the immediacy of the challenge: “Quantum computing will redefine digital security. Algorithms that have protected data for decades are now at risk, and industries must act quickly to build resilient systems that withstand this quantum disruption.” This warning is echoed in reports from leading organizations like NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), which predict the deprecation of critical encryption algorithms by 2030, alongside warnings about “harvest now, decrypt later” threats—where encrypted data is collected today for decryption in the quantum future. Survey Highlights: The State of Quantum Readiness Quranium’s survey reveals critical insights into the state of enterprise quantum preparedness: Recognizing the Threat but Lagging in Action: Over 75% of respondents predict significant disruption from quantum computing within the next decade. Yet, nearly two-thirds of organizations remain unprepared, creating vulnerabilities in industries reliant on secure data handling.

Barriers to Readiness: Security concerns, high perceived costs, and a lack of technical expertise are the top challenges. While 45% of respondents indicate a willingness to invest in quantum solutions, most have not taken tangible steps to address these barriers.

Collaboration and Training Gaps: Only 30% of organizations actively collaborate with academic institutions or quantum technology firms, and just 25% offer formal training on quantum technologies to employees, leaving industries ill-equipped to handle the transition.

Slow Adoption of Quantum-Resistant Encryption: While some companies have started implementing quantum-resistant encryption, more than half remain in exploratory phases or have taken no action, exposing critical systems to future vulnerabilities. What’s Next? Bridging the Readiness Gap The quantum era is no longer a distant future—it is unfolding now. Quranium’s Enterprise Quantum Readiness Survey highlights the urgent need for industries to shift from awareness to action. This isn’t just a call for individual organizations to prepare but for the industry to unite under a cohesive strategy for resilience. DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol) represents a new market sector coined by Kapil Dhiman, CEO of Quranium. It serves as an industry standard that the ecosystem can join to collectively secure the decentralized world. Designed to safeguard decentralized systems against quantum threats, DeQUIP sets the standard for securing the digital future. Kapil Dhiman adds: “The industry must move beyond exploration and into execution. Quantum resilience isn’t just about responding to a threat—it’s about seizing the opportunity to redefine trust, security, and innovation in the digital age.” A Collective Call to Action The findings of the Enterprise Quantum Readiness Survey are a wake-up call for industries worldwide. With quantum computing already reshaping the technological landscape, the time to act is now. Organizations must assess their readiness, collaborate on solutions, and adopt quantum-resistant technologies to ensure their systems can withstand the quantum revolution. Quranium invites enterprises, policymakers, and innovators to join the movement toward a secure digital future. By aligning with standards like DeQUIP, we can collectively build a foundation that safeguards against the risks and harnesses the potential of quantum computing. Learn About DeQUIP: https://quranium.org/dequip About Quranium Quranium is the quantum-uncrackable Layer 1 blockchain foundation for the future. Our decentralized ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure acts as a seamless, scalable bridge between Web2 and Web3, enabling digital adoption without compromising security. At the forefront of the ground-breaking new market sector known as DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol), Quranium is setting the benchmark for progress, redefining security in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We safeguard today’s data while fortifying against the threats of tomorrow. Visit: https://quranium.org/ Follow Quranium on Social Media: X: @quranium_org

