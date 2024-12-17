

SINGAPORE, Dec 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The right credit card makes every swipe more convenient and rewarding. Cardholders earn rewards or miles when they shop with Citi credit cards and enjoy an exciting new world of deals, discounts, and perks. Here's what to expect with a rewards credit card . Citi Rewards Card Looking to make the best of every purchase? The Citi Rewards Card offers a host of benefits that help cardholders get more from every swipe. Sign-up bonus: Cardmembers get a welcome gift of 40,000 bonus Citi ThankYou Points when they spend S$800 within the first two months of opening a credit card account.

Earn at least one Citi ThankYou Point per S$1 for all purchases. Flexible redemption: The Citi ThankYou Rewards program offers different ways to redeem points. Cardholders can pay for purchases with points, claim cash rebates or choose the reward they want from a wide range of options in the redemption catalogue. Citi PremierMiles Card The Citi PremierMiles Card is for frequent travellers who want to make every journey count. A miles credit card offers never-expiring miles on a range of purchases from travel expenses to rent and insurance premiums. Bonus Points/Miles Earned on select purchases: Cardmembers earn 1.2 Citi Miles on every S$1 spent locally 2.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent in foreign currency Up to 10 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent on select online travel bookings A bonus of 10,000 Citi Miles on annual card renewals

Cardmembers earn 0.55 Miles earned per S$1 spent bill payments with Citi PayAll: This includes education expenses, electricity bills, rent, insurance premiums, select taxes (income tax, property tax, other tax types, and composition fees to IRAS), and miscellaneous expenses such as renovations, utilities, parking and transport, maintenance fees, donations, and wedding expenses.

This includes education expenses, electricity bills, rent, insurance premiums, select taxes (income tax, property tax, other tax types, and composition fees to IRAS), and miscellaneous expenses such as renovations, utilities, parking and transport, maintenance fees, donations, and wedding expenses. Travel insurance: Cardmembers enjoy travel insurance coverage of up to S$1 million on travel tickets purchased with their Citi PremierMiles Card

Cardmembers enjoy travel insurance coverage of up to S$1 million on travel tickets purchased with their Citi PremierMiles Card Lounge access: Cardholders get two annual complimentary visits to airport lounges worldwide.

Cardholders get two annual complimentary visits to airport lounges worldwide. Flexible redemption: The Citi Miles program offers different ways to redeem miles. Cardholders can offset purchases with miles, get cash rebates or choose the reward they want from a wide range of options in the redemption catalogue. Benefits beyond rewards The perks of holding a points- or miles-earning credit card don't end at reward redemption. Cardmembers also enjoy: Citi World Privileges access: Cardmembers enjoy deals and discounts at participating merchants in Singapore and beyond.

Cardmembers enjoy deals and discounts at participating merchants in Singapore and beyond. Citi PayLite: Cardholders can break large credit card expenses into more manageable monthly payments.

Cardholders can break large credit card expenses into more manageable monthly payments. Citi FlexiBill: Easily convert a monthly credit card balance into smaller instalments.

Easily convert a monthly credit card balance into smaller instalments. Citi QuickCash: Need cash urgently? Citi QuickCash lets cardmembers access cash loans at interest rates as low as 3.45% p.a. (EIR 6.5% p.a.). It's important for credit card applicants to compare annual fees and interest rates as well as read their credit card agreement carefully before getting a credit card. Citibank Singapore Citibank Singapore offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank Singapore aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the APAC in an ever-changing financial landscape. The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank Singapore website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article. CONTACT:

