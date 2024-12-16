Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Bifrost Wallet
Bifrost Wallet Expands Multi-Chain Support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin in Preparation for DeFi on Songbird/Flare

LONDON, Dec 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bifrost Wallet has integrated Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin into its multi-chain wallet, paving the way for Dogecoin and Bitcoin to be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Songbird and Flare networks. This update ensures Bifrost Wallet users can seamlessly prepare for the arrival of FAssets, synthetic assets that unlock DeFi opportunities for non-EVM blockchains.

These integrations simplify interactions across EVM and non-EVM chains, enabling users to mint and redeem synthetic assets like FBTC and FDOGE, all from a single wallet. By reducing friction and eliminating the need to switch platforms, Bifrost Wallet enhances the usability of blockchain-based financial applications.

Preparing for FAssets and DeFi on Songbird/Flare:

With Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin now integrated, Bifrost Wallet users can manage these assets in preparation for FAssets - synthetic tokens backed by a robust on-chain collateral system, comprising the underlying asset, stablecoins or ETH, and Flare native tokens - on Songbird and Flare networks.

Expanded WalletConnect Capabilities:

The wallet extends WalletConnect's functionality to support Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, allowing dApp developers to integrate with these non-EVM chains using a standardized protocol. This feature is vital for FAssets-related dApps, enabling seamless cross-chain operations for both EVM and non-EVM blockchains. (Recent announcements on WalletConnect and Reown's Twitter highlighted these enhancements.)

Streamlined Cross-Chain Operations for Users and Developers

This update aligns Bifrost Wallet with the evolving DeFi landscape, ensuring users can interact with diverse blockchains and manage assets across 14+ networks. Developers also benefit from expanded integration options, simplifying the process of building cross-chain dApps.

Looking ahead, Bifrost Wallet is committed to expanding its blockchain support and enabling broader DeFi participation for assets beyond traditional EVM chains. These innovations represent a significant step in creating a unified platform for decentralized finance.

How to Access the New Features

Current users can update their Bifrost Wallet app to start using the new integrations. New users can download the app to explore advanced multi-chain crypto management.

About Bifrost Wallet

Bifrost Wallet is a multi-chain, self-custody wallet designed to simplify cryptocurrency management and interactions with decentralized applications. By focusing on innovation and usability, Bifrost Wallet empowers users and developers in the decentralized economy.

For more information, please visit https://bifrostwallet.com/

Social Links
X: https://x.com/BifrostWallet
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCneWx3a9QT0ByeT9lC3LGAw
Blog: https://bifrostwallet.com/blog/

Media Contact
Brand: Bifrost Wallet
Contact: Marcos
Website: https://bifrostwallet.com




