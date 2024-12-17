Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: West Air
West Air to Launch New International Route: Lhasa - Chongqing - Singapore on December 25, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - From December 25, 2024, West Air will launch a new Lhasa ⇌ Chongqing ⇌ Singapore international route. The opening of this route will promote cultural exchanges between western China and Singapore. It is also the first international route to be added since the official renaming of Lhasa Gongga International Airport.

The route will be operated by an Airbus A319 with three round-trip flights per week. The outbound flight number is PN6425, operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing from Lhasa at 17:40, arriving in Chongqing at 20:30, departing from Chongqing at 22:50 (23:00 on Mondays), and arriving in Singapore at 03:55 the next day.

The return flight number is PN6426, operating on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing from Singapore at 04:55, arriving in Chongqing at 09:40, departing from Chongqing at 12:20, and arriving in Lhasa at 15:20. 

Lhasa, the “City of Sunshine,” is the "spiritual home" of many travelers. Its rich religious culture and historical sites give it an atmosphere of tranquility and mystery. The magnificent Potala Palace, the lofty Tanggula Mountains, and the crystal-blue Namtso Lake attract tourists from all over the world. The new route builds a "two-way bridge" between the snowy plateau and the tropical island.

Chongqing, as the operational center for the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, has strong strategic alignment with Singapore. The new route will serve as a bridge linking western China and the ASEAN region, creating an “air corridor” for the development of a new land-sea corridor in the west. This route will also play a significant role in promoting economic, trade, cultural, and tourism exchanges between Lhasa, Chongqing, and Singapore.

Following the implementation of the China-Singapore Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement on February 9, 2024, Ordinary Passport Holders can now embark on a "just-go" journey. As a friendly neighbor of China, Singapore has no time difference, a welcoming Chinese-speaking environment, year-round summer temperatures, and excellent infrastructure. Singapore remains a top destination, offering everything from Michelin-starred restaurants and Nanyang street food to garden city landscapes and multicultural experiences.

To celebrate the launch, West Air will introduce specialfares:

  • Lhasa ⇌ Singapore round-trip tickets as low as RMB 1,888 (tax included)
  • Chongqing ⇌ Singapore round-trip tickets as low as RMB 1,499 (tax included)

Promotions will also be available on West Air’s official website (www.westair.cn) and TikTok live streams. One-way fares to Singapore start at RMB 350 (excluding tax), and fares from Singapore start at SGD 70 (excluding tax). (Offers are subject to availability. Prices may change; please refer to official updates.)

West Air is also offering a range of travel-friendly policies:

  • 10% discounts for tickets purchased 7 days in advance for small group travelers.
  • Additional 20KG baggage allowance for international students and immediate family members (available via call center 95373 or at the counter).
  • "Baggage Beneficial Offer" product, providing a 30KG free baggage limit.
  • Preferential fares for connecting flights through intermodal transport with Hainan Airlines and other domestic partners.


About West Air

As a subsidiary of HNA Airlines, West Air continues to strengthen its operations under Liaoning Fangda Group, which celebrates its third anniversary on December 8, 2024. In alignment with the Chongqing Municipal Government's goals, West Air has consistently expanded its international routes originating from Chongqing. Since 2016, the airline has launched direct routes from Chongqing to Singapore, Phuket, Osaka, Mandalay, Jeju, Bangkok, and Hanoi, forming a robust international network across Asia. These routes have strengthened Chongqing's connectivity with key Asian destinations, contributing to local economic development and supporting the city's growth as a leading aviation hub.

Looking ahead, West Air will expand its investments in “Belt and Road” countries and open additional routes to meet growing passenger demand while supporting national strategies and regional development.

