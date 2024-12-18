Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TechGALA
TechGALA 2025 - Aichi's First International Startup Conference
Join us 4-6 February 2025 to discover Aichi's international, vibrant startup ecosystem.

Nagoya, Japan, Dec 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TechGALA, Nagoya's first major startup event, is fast approaching! From February 4-6 2025, TechGALA will open its doors to share Nagoya's business culture of innovation within a system with the world. Read on for more information about this exciting event!

TechGALA will be based mainly out of Chunichi Hall and Conference Center, but events will be held at several other locations around the Sakae and Tsurumai neighborhoods - including Nagoya Innovator's Garage and the new STATION Ai campus. Check out the map below for more details:

Almost a hundred speakers will be in attendance, including Professor Emori Seita from Tokyo University's Institute for Future Initiatives, Futurist Peter Swain, Chief Sustainability Officer at Toyota Motor Corporation Yumi Otsuka, and artist/writer/non-architect/drag queen Vivienne Sato.

In addition to speakers from the business and academic world, representatives from major corporations and financial institutions will be in attendance as sponsors. Toyota Connected Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Google Cloud, and JR Central are just some of the august names in attendance.

All of our speakers, ambassadors, and representatives from the corporate world bring their own experience and expertise to the unique conditions of Nagoya and the rest of Japan. In the words of Jett Glozier from Sound Diplomacy: "I am excited to be speaking at TechGALA in Nagoya, where I will moderate a panel called ‘Will the cities of the future become utopias or dystopias?' Drawing on my experience in music, culture, city policy, and urban regeneration with Sound Diplomacy, I look forward to exploring how these elements can shape sustainable and inclusive urban landscapes. I am particularly eager to learn how these ideas might apply to the unique challenges facing Japanese cities."

But speakers are not the only thing on the cards for TechGALA - we will also be hosting a slew of events over the jam-packed two days. The afternoon of February 5th sees Chunichi Hall hosting the TechGALA Global Startup Showcase pitch contest, where startups duke it out for the one-million yen purse.

Contestants will pitch their early-stage company in English within one of the five themes of Mobility, Sustainable Environment, Materials, Life Sciences, and Advanced Technology. They will be evaluated by our esteemed panel of judges:

Sixteen finalists from around the world have signed up to showcase their vision of a better tomorrow:

1. Phenikaa-X JSC (Vietnam): https://phenikaa-x.com/

2. Autopass Inc (Taiwan): https://www.autopass.xyz/

3. DeviceTotal (Singapore): Portal.DeviceTotal.com

4. Onoma AI (Korea): https://tootoon.ai/en

5. Smartsound Corporation (Korea): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_KiBuCh350

6. Acompany (Japan): https://acompany.tech/service/autoprivacy/datacleanroom

7. Map IV (Japan): https://www.map4.jp/solutions/

8. JOYCLE (Japan): https://joycle.net/#service

9. AC Biode (Japan): https://acbiode.com/plastalyst/

10. Human Life Cord (Japan): https://humanlifecord.com/

11. Baobab, Inc (Japan): https://baobab-trees.com/en

12. Preferred Computational Chemistry (Japan): https://matlantis.com/ja/

13. Choira Musictech (India): https://choira.io/

14. IANUS Simulation (Germany): https://ianus-simulation.de/en/stroemungsraum/

15. FAIRMAT (France): https://www.fairmat.tech/

16. Spornado (Canada): https://spornadosampler.com/about-us/about-us-spornado-system/

Don't have a full pitch but still want to get involved? One of the most exciting events we have planned is a speed-dating style business matching with open innovation partners. 16 corporate partners will be present all day, available for short introductory meetings with attendees. Whether you're pitching your business plan, seeking funding for your SME, or seeking mentorship, this is the perfect opportunity. This event is only available for Business Pass holders; but if you want to have a more thorough meeting, the TechGALA Executive Pass ticket includes a concierge service to set that up - among many other benefits!

The Executive Pass is under the same early-bird discount as all our other tickets; 20% off until the 4th of January. Be sure to follow the link below to our website to purchase your tickets so you don't miss out!

Contact Information
Tech GALA Media
Media Relations
en-contact@techgala.jp
03-6407-9982

Related Images

location
location
judges
judges
pricing
pricing

.

SOURCE: TechGALA




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TechGALA
Sectors: Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Everest Medicines Announces the First Prescription of VELSIPITY(R) in the Greater Bay Area  
Dec 18, 2024 14:29 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Fuel Cell and Water Electrolysis System Production Plan Certified as a METI Support Program for Building GX Supply Chains  
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 12:51:00 PM
ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2024 Reaches New Heights with Record-Breaking Visitor Turnout  
Dec 18, 2024 11:50 HKT/SGT
The Seoul Awards: Bringing Seoul's Lifestyle to the Global Stage and Closer to Consumers Worldwide  
Dec 18, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
TechGALA 2025 - Aichi's First International Startup Conference  
Dec 18, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards International Luncheon celebrates real estate achievements in the Middle East and South Asia  
Dec 18, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau companies triumph at finale of 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards   
Dec 18, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
The PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit marks landmark 10th edition with aspirational discourses on future of cities  
Dec 18, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Outstanding resort projects, portfolios take centre stage at 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan)  
Dec 18, 2024 02:00 HKT/SGT
TAC Security Becomes ioXt Authorized Lab, Expands into IoT Security Assessments  
Dec 18, 2024 01:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       