Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 19, 2024
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 19:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
AEON Credit Revenue Up 9.4% to HK$1,304.6 Million for First Nine Months of FY2024/25
- Prioritising Stable Growth in both Sales and Receivables to
- Sustain Growth Trajectory

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (“AEON Credit” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 00900) today announced its results for the nine months ended 30 November 2024 (the “first nine months of FY2024/25” or the “Reporting Period”).

During the Reporting Period, the Group’s revenue increased by 9.4% to HK$1,304.6 million compared with the same period last year (the “first nine months of FY2023/24” or the “Previous Period”) and operating profit rose by 11.3% to HK$648.4 million. The Group’s interest income increased by 10.0% to HK$1,105.5 million for the Reporting Period. Meanwhile, profit after tax for the Reporting Period amounted to HK$275.3 million (Previous Period: HK$282.3 million), with earnings per share of 65.74 HK cents (Previous Period: 67.40 HK cents).

Given the slower than anticipated market recovery, the Group adopted a more prudent approach during the Reporting Period, prioritising stable growth in both sales and receivables. This strategy focused on building a high-quality portfolio designed to deliver income, growth and resilience. The Group’s marketing strategy for the third quarter focused on targeted and popular promotions to attract customers and drive sales growth both domestically and internationally. Proactive marketing initiatives contributed to a 9.2% increase in the Group’s overall sales for the first nine months of FY2024/25 compared with the same period last year, with gross advances and receivables also increasing by 5.7% from the end of February 2024.

In parallel with the efforts to drive stable business growth, a new credit card design embodying the Group’s commitment to innovation and sustainability was launched in September 2024 to offer customers a more convenient and premium payment experience. The redesigned card incorporates features that address the growing adoption of contactless payments and uses recycled plastics, underscoring the Company’s dedication to integrating sustainability practices throughout its operations.

In terms of technology development, following the upgrade of its credit application processing platform, virtual credit card functionality was launched within the “AEON HK” mobile application (the “Mobile App”). This feature enables customers to make purchases immediately upon card approval and activation, eliminating waiting time and the need to visit a branch.

Looking ahead, the Group will prioritise sales and receivables growth through overseas and online spending, while refining credit assessment and control methods to maintain a sustainable asset quality portfolio and expedite decision-making processes. Marketing efforts will leverage mass promotions and targeted broadcast channels to increase market penetration and expand market share, particularly among the younger demographic. These efforts will include gamification and incentive programmes to stimulate consumer spending. The launch of new and advanced mobile payment products and a self-service branch concept will further enhance the customer experience and maintain a competitive edge.

Mr Wei Aiguo, Managing Director of AEON Credit, said, “Despite the moderation in Hong Kong’s economic recovery momentum, we are pleased to have delivered a continued growth in sales and receivables in the first nine months of FY2024. We remain committed to providing exceptional credit card services that meet evolving customer needs and plan to expand our customer base by offering innovative and customised products. With our adaptability, strong liquidity, robust balance sheet, and proven management expertise, the Group is well-equipped to capitalise on the significant opportunities presented by the growing consumer finance market. These efforts will enable us to achieve sustainable growth and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”

About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aeon.com.hk.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
Sectors: Cards & Payments
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
Sept 26, 2024 20:57 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Service Launches Modern and Eco-friendly
Sept 26, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Service (Asia) Revenue Up 9.9% to HK$860.3 million in 1HFY2024/25
June 26, 2024 20:36 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Announces 1QFY2024/25 Results
Apr 5, 2024 13:14 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit FY2023 Revenue Up 31.8% to HK$1,623.3 Million with Healthy Sales and Receivables Growth
Jan 4, 2024 20:11 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 34.4% to HK$1,192.9 Million in First Nine Months of FY2023, Profit Rises 12.8% to HK$282.3 Million
Sept 28, 2023 13:41 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 37.0% to HK$783.1 Million in 1H2023, Profit Increases 8.3% to HK$191.4 Million
June 29, 2023 22:40 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Jumps 36.2% to HK$380.0 Million in First Quarter of 2023/24, Profit Increases by 17.3% to HK$97.0 Million
Apr 4, 2023 13:40 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 17.3% to HK$1,231.6 Million in FY2022, Sales Jump 32.7% and Receivables Surpass Pre-Pandemic Level Reaching Record High
Dec 21, 2022 18:43 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue of First Nine Months of FY2022/23 Up by 15.2% to HK$887.4 million following Improved Market Sentiment and Successful Mass Promotion Activities
Nov 30, 2022 16:30 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Secures its Framework for Sustainability-Linked Loans, Strengthens and Advances its Sustainability Pledge
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       