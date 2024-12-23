Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 23, 2024
Monday, 23 December 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: How 2 Design
Seamless HDB Renovations: How 2 Design Combines Expertise with In-House Solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - How 2 Design announces its comprehensive design and renovation services, offering HDB homeowners integrated, end-to-end solutions under one roof.

Renovating an HDB home often involves significant stress and frustration due to the challenges of coordinating with multiple vendors, leading to disjointed communication, inconsistent quality, and accountability gaps. How 2 Design, a leading renovation contractor with over 12 years of experience, addresses these common challenges by offering a comprehensive package that combines interior design with a full suite of renovation services. By managing every aspect of the process in-house–from carpentry to electrical work and beyond–How 2 Design ensures a seamless, stress-free experience for homeowners.

Founded 12 years ago, How 2 Design was born from Timothy Poh's firsthand experiences in the renovation industry as a subcontractor. Having witnessed the hardships and limitations that subcontractors faced, he aspired to create a company that would serve homeowners directly, bringing a commitment to quality, transparency, and teamwork to every project.

Timothy's extensive experience as a project manager and his wife Fibi's eye for design and aesthetic detail form the backbone of How 2 Design. Together, they've created a team culture that prioritizes collaboration, transparency, and delivering exceptional results for homeowners. This foundation has enabled How 2 Design to build nearly 100% in-house capability for all major renovation work, ensuring consistent quality and control over every project.

Today, How 2 Design proudly offers nearly 100% in-house capability for all major renovation work, allowing them to maintain consistent quality and control over every project. This is made possible by their dedicated team, led by key figures who excel in their respective areas:

Angie Ng, Indoor Sales Manager

Prasath, Outdoor Senior Sales

Ken Ang, Design Team Lead

Bikash, Project Team Lead

Hongji, Carpentry Team Lead

Abdullah Fa, Tiling Team Lead

In-house expertise for end-to-end renovation solutions

Unlike traditional renovation models, which often involve the hassle of coordinating separate contractors and designers, How 2 Design manages every aspect of the renovation process under one roof. By offering integrated interior design and construction services, How 2 Design ensures a seamless blend of style and functionality throughout the project. Timothy's extensive experience as a project manager and his time as a subcontractor shaped his ability to develop robust SOPs that guide How 2 Design's team. These SOPs ensure every project is executed with precision, accountability, and consistency. For homeowners, this means a smooth renovation journey with clear communication, minimized stress, and results that align perfectly with their vision.

The How 2 Design approach integrates both design and construction under one roof, setting them apart from firms that rely on third-party designers or subcontractors. Their direct involvement in all phases of the renovation ensures cost efficiency, seamless integration of design and function, and a single point of accountability throughout the project.

Delivering the same dedication to every project

Whether it's a larger commercial property or a small HDB flat, How 2 Design brings the same level of dedication and attention to detail. Their success in managing a high-stakes commercial renovation demonstrates their ability to handle projects of any scale with professionalism and precision, making them a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike.

Solving HDB renovation challenges the How 2 Design way

How 2 Design has built a reputation for stepping in when homeowners need them most. One notable example involved clients who were left in distress after being cheated by other contractors. Facing incomplete projects and mounting stress, these homeowners turned to How 2 Design for help.

Leveraging their nearly 100% in-house capabilities, the How 2 Design team quickly assessed the situation, made critical on-the-spot decisions, and expedited the renovation process. Their efficient coordination and hands-on approach allowed the homeowners to remain living in their flats while the renovation continued. With the ability to make quick decisions and execute work swiftly, How 2 Design not only completed the projects within the new timeline but also restored the homeowners' trust and peace of mind.

While How 2 Design excels at rescuing distressed projects, they also bring the same level of dedication and attention to detail to everyday renovation needs. For instance, a homeowner seeking a custom-built wardrobe turned to How 2 Design for their expertise in carpentry. The project required on-site fabrication, a task the team handled with precision and care. To protect the homeowner's furniture, they provided extra-large plastic covers and ensured minimal disruption during installation.

When a minor issue arose with the drawers hitting the door, the team quickly improvised and adjusted the design on-site to resolve the problem. They worked efficiently while maintaining high standards of cleanliness, leaving the space spotless after completing the installation. The project resulted in a beautifully crafted wardrobe that exceeded expectations, demonstrating the company's dedication to quality and personalized service.

The How 2 Design promise: Quality, control, and accountability

At How 2 Design, quality control and accountability are not just promises–they're foundational values set by Timothy and Fibi to guide every project. This commitment means homeowners are kept informed at every stage, with clear communication and a team that treats each project with the same care as they would their own home.

Bringing dream home to life, hassle-free

How 2 Design offers HDB homeowners a better renovation experience by eliminating the common challenges of working with separate vendors. Their in-house, all-in-one approach ensures clear communication, streamlined processes, and consistent quality throughout every stage of the project. With their proven expertise and commitment to excellence, they bring every homeowner's vision to life with ease and confidence.

With over 1,000 projects completed to date, How 2 Design brings proven expertise to every renovation. Ready to transform your HDB space? Contact them today for a seamless, stress-free renovation with expert design and construction under one roof. For more info, please call Phone: +65 67440015

Media Contact
Brand: How 2 Design
Contact: Media Team
Website: https://www.how2design4u.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: How 2 Design

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu drives chemical industry logistics DX with participation in joint logistics demonstration  
Monday, December 23, 2024 12:30:00 PM
Seamless HDB Renovations: How 2 Design Combines Expertise with In-House Solutions  
Dec 23, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Summit Group Responds to White Paper Citing Governance Issues in Bangladesh's Power and Energy Sector  
Dec 23, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
The finest places to live, work, and thrive in Asia are celebrated at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final  
Dec 23, 2024 07:50 HKT/SGT
Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau companies triumph at finale of 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards   
Dec 22, 2024 20:50 HKT/SGT
The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards International Luncheon celebrates real estate achievements in the Middle East and South Asia  
Dec 22, 2024 19:30 HKT/SGT
Virturo Elite Club: Unlock Exclusive Wealth-Building Opportunities for High-Net-Worth Individuals  
Dec 21, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Pathwizz Redefines Trust in Digital Transactions with Award-Winning Support and Verified Platforms 'Wizz Support'  
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
VAP Group's Global AI Show Explores the Future of AI with Over 3,000 Participants  
Dec 20, 2024 22:46 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Vocational Education Service in Joint Construction of the 'Belt and Road' Vocational Education Symposium  
Dec 20, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       