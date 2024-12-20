

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Trio AI Limited (“Trio AI”), an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure service provider in Asia with a computing power of more than 1,000 GPUs, is enhancing the regional technology applications and ecosystem. Trio AI recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HKT Limited (“HKT”) to explore opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence Super Computing (AISC) solution through their combined business networks and expertise. In addition, Trio AI is collaborating with METAX to leverage AI computing resources supported by METAX chips, introducing more diverse cloud services. This collaboration aims to help enterprises unleash their full potential during digital transformation, marking a significant step in advancing Hong Kong as an International Innovation and Technology (I&T) hub, providing computing power solution for large model training. In the rapidly evolving AI landscape, GPUs, which are key components of parallel computing, are experiencing significant market growth. According to Verified Market Research1, the global GPU market size was valued at US$33.47 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$477.37 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33.3% from 2022 to 2030, demonstrating strong market expansion. On 11 December 2024, Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer, Trio AI, and Mr. Dennis Chung, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Solutions Consulting, Commercial Group, HKT, signed the MOU, in the witness of Mr. Chow Kok Kit, Executive Director, Valuetronics Holdings Ltd., and Mr. Steve Ng, Managing Director, Commercial Group, HKT. This agreement establishes a collaborative framework to explore the opportunities to resell, market and promote the AISC solution in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Southeast Asia. Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer, Trio AI, said, "Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize all industries, driving unprecedented innovation, efficiency, and growth. From logistics to creative, healthcare to finance, manufacturing to retail, AI is empowering businesses to solve complex problems, optimize operations, and unlock new opportunities. On 23 August, we launched the first 1,000-GPU cluster in Hong Kong, and we plan to continue increasing our investment, with the capability to expand to over 10,000 GPUs in the future. We would like to express our gratitude to HKT for their support in establishing this strategic partnership, and we look forward to more milestones in AI together with our partners, driving technological innovation in Hong Kong.” Mr. Steve Ng, Managing Director, Commercial Group, HKT, said, "As a trusted enterprise technology solutions enabler, HKT is committed to harnessing the potential of enterprise AI and accelerating its adoption among businesses in the Greater Bay Area. Our strategic partnership with Trio AI expands access to HPC services for a broader range of enterprises and institutions, addressing the increasing need for supercomputing capabilities driven by AI, while fostering innovation and improving operational efficiency across various sectors. Powered by HKT’s AI Superhighway, we provide ultra-high-speed2 and ultra-low-latency3 connectivity, linking Trio AI’s 1024-GPU cluster with enterprise and institutional data centers across the city." Exploring AISC opportunities in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Southeast Asia Over the next two years, Trio AI and HKT will work closely together to identify, develop, and implement go-to-market strategies for the AISC solution. This collaboration will also focus on multi- brand GPU management and AI professional services, utilizing Trio AI's AIDC platform management software alongside its AI professional services team to deliver high-quality AI solutions and operational experiences to customers. Furthermore, both parties will explore ways to leverage Trio AI’s AI computing power and servers, providing high-quality AI computing resources for Hong Kong customers. Through this collaboration with HKT, a market-leading digital transformation partner offering end-to-end enterprise solutions, connectivity, and smart living offerings, Trio AI will gain greater brand recognition and expand the accessibility of its AISC solution to a broader range of enterprises, thereby strengthening its foothold in the industry. Enhancing computational power to support wider range of applications Compared to regular AI, AISC utilizes high-performance computing (HPC) systems with multiple powerful processors working in parallel. This dramatically enhances computational power, enablingadvanced simulations and predictive analytics across various fields, such as research and industries requiring intensive computational resources. While regular AI focuses on performing intelligent tasks on a smaller scale, AISC leverages supercomputing to enhance AI capabilities, allowing for the processing of larger datasets and solving more complex problems efficiently. Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer, Trio AI (first from the right),

and Mr. Dennis Chung, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Solutions

Consulting, Commercial Group, HKT (first from the left), signed the MOU

in the witness of Mr. Chow Kok Kit, Executive Director, ValuetronicsHoldings

Ltd.(second from the right), and Mr. Steve Ng, ManagingDirector, Commercial

Group, HKT (second from the left). Collaborating with METAX to build Hong Kong 1st domestic high-performance 1,000-GPU cluster, supporting businesses in global expansion In addition, Trio AI is deepening its collaboration with METAX by leveraging AI computing resources supported by METAX chips, significantly enhancing AI infrastructure services. This aligns with the Hong Kong government's strategic direction for AI and serves local enterprises while also helping domestic companies leverage Hong Kong as a gateway to expand into countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The three key elements of AI are computing power, algorithms, and data. Trio AI is building and managing proprietary GPU computing power clusters, providing access to a diverse range of scalable GPU cluster, with the capacity expanding up to 10,000 GPUs, through customized deployment and on demand services. Trio AI will offer AI platform services, including essential value-added services such as model-as-a-service and data pools for development, to comprehensively support the integration of AI applications for businesses of all sizes. From left to right: Mr. Pak Ting, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder,

Votee AI, Ms. Du Feilu, Chief Operation Officer,Trio AI, Mr. Dennis Chung,

Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Solutions Consulting, Commercial

Group, HKT, Mr. Steve Ng, Managing Director, Commercial Group, HKT, Mr.

Chow Kok Kit, Executive Director, Valuetronics Holdings Ltd., Dr. David Chung,

Chief Executive Officer, Trio AI, Mr. Wallace Leung, Project Director,

METAX, Mr. Billy Chen, Vice President, Wintoo, Ms. Beatrice Tai, Chief

Operation Officer, Yedpay and esteemed guests attended the MOU signing ceremony. Dr. David Chung, Chief Executive Officer, Trio AI, said, " In November, we established the AI Application R&D Center at Hong Kong Cyberport to promote the in-depth integration of industry, academia, and research. By combining AI with the digital world, it creates an advanced accelerated computing platform. In this rapidly changing era, Hong Kong's strategic position enables us to efficiently support various clients and projects, achieving effective and unified deployment of multiple large model algorithms across diverse chips, providing ample computing resources for more AI enterprises. We are not only collaborating on new technology with METAX but also leading transformation and reshaping the future of the industry. We aim to provide professional, independent, and innovative services to enterprises in mainland China, the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong, and across Asia, helping clients grow and facilitating intelligent transformation. This collaboration will greatly facilitate access to AI computing resources for enterprises, making cutting-edge technology services more accessible. We hope this collaboration sets a benchmark in the industry, inspiring more companies to accelerate their digital and intelligent transformations and create endless possibilities together." Mr. Wallace Leung, Project Director, METAX, stated, “Trio AI selected METAX, a leading Chinese high-performance GPU brand, to build Hong Kong's first Chinese high-performance 1024-GPU cluster; which uses 400G IB network + all-flash storage + high-erformance GPU Server, optimizing for various large models and efficient tuning with GPGPU architecture. METAX warmly congratulates Trio AI and HKT on the MOU signing, which signifies a joint effort in promoting the many application scenarios of GPU clusters in Hong Kong. METAX GPU will continue to provide committed and strong computing support for the Hong Kong AI industry!” Accelerating digital transformation with AI: expert insights on AI opportunities for Hong Kong customers Following the signing ceremony, a panel discussion was held on “Unlocking the Value of AI Computing Power and Solutions to Empower Hong Kong Customers.” Representatives from Trio AI’s trusted partners including Votee AI, Wintoo and Yedpay shared valuable insights on the future of digital transformation for Hong Kong customers, emphasizing the importance of adopting AI technologies to strategize and streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. Mr. Pak Ting, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Votee AI, said, “At Votee AI, we are excited and honored to participate in this signing event. We see collaborations as key to empowering Hong Kong's innovative hub and with Votee AI being one of the leading generative AI platforms, we are very pleased to witness this important moment.” Mr. Billy Chen, Vice President, Wintoo, said, “As a national high-tech enterprise specializing in AI, Wintoo is delighted to join this event as a partner of Trio AI. Our cloud-based platform is dedicated to leveraging AI to assess urban road conditions, and we hope to deepen our collaboration, expanding applications from Hong Kong to more regions, providing smarter solutions for clients, and improving roads to make cities better.” Ms. Beatrice Tai, Chief Operation Officer, Yedpay, said, “We are excited to leverage Trio AI to reshape the payment landscape for businesses and consumers alike. Our approach to AI in payment processing goes beyond automation by focusing on security and user experience through the 3i framework—Identity, Individualization, and Insight. With AI, we are set to revolutionize payments by enhancing authentication to prevent fraud, personalizing user experiences, and providing valuable insights to drive smarter decisions.” At the panel discussion, Mr. Pak Ting, Chief Executive Officer and

Co-Founder, Votee AI (left), Mr. Billy Chen, Vice President,

Wintoo (center), and Ms. Beatrice Tai, Chief Operation Officer, Yedpay

(right) shared valuable insights on the future of digital transformation

for Hong Kong customers. Remark: 1.Source: Verified Market Research report

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/graphic-processing-unit-gpu-market/

2.Ultra-high-speed refers to a data transmission rate of 800 Gbps per second

3.Ultra-low-latency refers to an end-to-end data transmission delay of less than 1 millisecond About Trio AI Limited Trio AI Limited (“Trio AI”) ”), an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure service provider in Asia with a computing power of more than 1000 GPUs, is enhancing the regional technology applications and ecosystem. With the vision of advancing Hong Kong’s development as an International Innovation and Technology hub, we offer reliable, stable and cost-effective AI infrastructure services. We provide proprietary access to a diverse range of heterogenous GPU computing power, and a software platform integrating essential developer tools and more to support AI model training and inference, offering all-weather resilient AI infrastructure services for your AI needs. We cater to demand from government, various industry verticals, universities, and AI-native startups. We offer customized deployment, on demand and GPU for startups, ensuring cost-effective solutions adaptable to different usage patterns. Headquartered in Hong Kong, serving for Asia. Our strategic position allows us to efficiently support a wide range of clients and projects. For media enquiries, please contact: AJA (IR and Communications)

