

A groundbreaking, wholly Singaporean brand set to redefine regional dining and entertainment with its immersive, one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience

Five distinct concepts in one destination: experiential cocktail bar, Japanese inspired steakhouse, live jazz lounge, ultra-lounge, and sky pool—each offering panoramic Marina Bay views

Celebrate the holiday season and ring in the New Year at C.O.T.U., with front-row seats to Marina Bay’s iconic fireworks SINGAPORE, Dec 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - C.O.T.U. (Centre Of The Universe) announces its official opening, bringing a new dimension to Singapore’s entertainment landscape, from its stunning perch above the Marina Bay skyline. Poised to be Asia’s most unique lifestyle concept, C.O.T.U. presents a journey across five immersive worlds of luxury dining, bespoke cocktails, and dynamic entertainment, all set across levels 38 & 39 of sky-high sophistication at CapitaGreen. Crafted in Singapore, Designed to Disrupt C.O.T.U. is not only a testament to Singapore’s spirit of innovation but also a celebration of a new era in entertainment. This wholly Singaporean concept is set to disrupt the regional dining and entertainment landscape with its unique convergence of culinary artistry, inspired mixology, and immersive entertainment.



This groundbreaking concept brings together the visionary minds of some of the most celebrated figures in global hospitality. Leading the charge is a team of founders renowned for creating transformative experiences in nightlife and dining. Joshua Schwartz and Sarissa Rodriguez-Schwartz, known for Pangaea, the game-changing ultralounge that defined Singapore's nightlife, along with Bang Bang, LuLu's Lounge, Employees Only, and Pasta Bar, bring their signature energy and immersive style. Joining them are Phillip Poon and Cedric Chong, whose impact in Singapore’s nightlife scene includes landmarks like Providence Kuala Lumpur, Filter, Mink, and Empire, alongside Cher Ng, the creative force behind international hotspots Zouk, TREC, and the F1 Amber Lounge in Singapore and Monaco. Together with nightlife pioneers Mikey M.S., co-founder of Attica and Le Noir, and Sanji Van, co-founder of Barouv Rooftop Bar and Beacon, this powerhouse team has redefined Singapore’s entertainment landscape with C.O.T.U., setting a new standard in experiential luxury.



Little Birdie A High-Altitude Playground for All Senses

Designed as a fully immersive experience, C.O.T.U. transports guests across five distinct worlds, each crafted to engage and surprise. The journey begins with Little Birdie, an intimate cocktail bar where guests can rediscover cocktails in playful, theatrical ways. With its hidden-in-plain-sight appeal, Little Birdie takes flight as the go-to destination for an experiential cocktail experience unlike any other in the city, offering a haven of creativity and innovation.





Enso steakhouse & modern Japanese grill For lovers of Japanese-inspired fine dining, Enso steakhouse showcases an American steakhouse experience with Japanese sensibilities. Chef Alex Craciun combines bold, premium cuts of meat with the precision of Japanese culinary artistry. The elegance of the space, combined with Chef’s custom-designed beef aging room, where select cuts are meticulously dry-aged to enhance flavor and tenderness, ensures a truly exceptional experience.



The Whisper Room As guests continue through, The Whisper Room awaits, transitioning from a refined daytime retreat to a high-energy live jazz lounge by sunset, perfect for a chic girls' soiree or corporate entertainment. Inspired by the pulsating atmosphere of New York’s famed hotel bars, where jazz and sophistication created timeless ambience, The Whisper Room features plush decor and stunning views of Marina Bay, offering a captivating space that combines elegance, energy and tailored beverage program paired with delicious bites .

Dashi Go-Go As night falls, Dashi Go-Go Ultra Lounge invites patrons into a Neo-Tokyo Bladerunner-inspired boutique ultralounge for an electrifying nightlife experience. With a dynamic ambiance fueled by hip hop and R&B beats, Dashi Go-Go offers a unique and immersive atmosphere that draws guests in.



Topping off the experience is Dashi Sky Pool, where guests can relax in cabanas under the stars, enjoy floating film festivals, or take in the stunning city views with Marina Bay as a backdrop.



Celebrate the Holiday Season and Ring in the New Year Above Marina Bay

Set against the glittering panorama of Marina Bay, C.O.T.U. is the ultimate destination for year-end celebrations, including Singapore’s famed New Year’s Eve fireworks. With floor-to-ceiling windows capturing the city’s iconic skyline, the unique ambiance of C.O.T.U. provides an unforgettable backdrop for festive gatherings and countdown celebrations.



Architectural Excellence: Threaded Creatives Transforms C.O.T.U.’s Vision into Reality

The design of C.O.T.U.’s five distinct concepts was shaped through a close collaboration with Threaded Creatives, an award-winning architectural and design firm renowned for their innovative approach to reimagining spaces. Tasked with transforming the existing 18,000 square feet across two levels, the team embarked on an extensive renovation to bring C.O.T.U.’s ambitious vision to life. Threaded Creatives redefined the space by creating a cohesive flow that connects each concept while allowing them to stand independently, catering to the diverse needs of guests. The design maximises the building’s unique features, such as its full-height windows and prime vantage point above Marina Bay, while addressing operational flow and guest experience. Little Birdie, the cocktail bar at the heart of C.O.T.U., was designed as a welcoming focal point, with intimate seating and a theatrical atmosphere to draw guests in. The Whisper Room combines opulence and intimacy with a striking double-height back bar and a design that frames breathtaking views of surrounding Marina Bay. In Enso Steakhouse, the ripple mirror ceiling and suspended sculptures create a sense of drama, while the natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows highlights the panoramic skyline. For the Dashi Sky Pool, the design team curated an open-air sanctuary, incorporating cabanas to create a skyhigh haven where guests can enjoy sweeping views of Singapore’s cityscape. Finally, at Dashi Go-Go Ultra Lounge, the Neo-Tokyo aesthetic is brought to life with dynamic retro lighting and strategically placed mirrors that expand the space and energise the atmosphere. Threaded Creatives’ expertise in design and architecture is evident throughout the renovation, setting a new standard for integrated lifestyle destinations. The result is a space that not only showcases design excellence but also redefines the possibilities of entertainment and dining in Singapore. Fast Facts 1. Little Birdie:

Opening Hours

Sunday to Tuesday: 5pm - 1am

Wednesday: 5pm - 2am

Friday: 5pm - 3am

Saturday: 5pm - 4am Capacity: 20 Guests

Opening Hours

Monday & Tuesday: 4.30pm - 1am

Wednesday & Thursday: 2.30pm - 2am

Friday & Saturday: 4.30pm - 3am



Capacity: 100 Guests

Opening Hours

Tuesday - Saturday 5:30pm - 11:00pm



Capacity: 76 Guests

Private Dining Room: 10 Guests

Opening Hours:

Friday: 10:00pm - 3:00am

Saturday: 10:00pm - 4:00am



Capacity: 300 Guests 5. Dashi Sky Pool

Target Launch January, 2025

Available for Private Events



Capacity: 50 Guests About C.O.T.U C.O.T.U (Centre of the Universe) is a pioneering multi-concept venue located in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District at CapitaGreen, Raffles Place. The 18,000 square feet innovative space seamlessly integrates fine dining, sophisticated cocktails, and a poolside oasis, redefining hospitality with a unique day-to-night lifestyle experience. The Founding Team Our visionary team comprises industry leaders and experts in the food and beverage sector, including: Joshua Schwartz and Sarissa Rodriguez-Schwartz, renowned for their work on Pangaea, Bang Bang, LuLu's Lounge, Employees Only, and innovative F&B concepts including Pasta Bar, Papi’s Tacos & Mami’s Tamales

Phillip Poon and Cedric Chong, credited with transforming Singapore's nightlife scene through Providence Kuala Lumpur, Filter, Mink, and Empire

Cher Ng, a global expert with a portfolio including Iron Fairies, Zouk, TREC, and Amber Lounge, the most exclusive F1 party in Singapore and Monaco

Mikey M.S, co-founder of Attica, Attica Shanghai, and Le Noir, and Sanji Van, co-founder of Barouv Rooftop Bar and Beacon, who have shaped the nightlife landscape at Clarke Quay The C.O.T.U Vision At C.O.T.U, the team is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled lifestyle experience, setting new standards for luxury and entertainment in Singapore. Join us on this exciting journey and discover a new universe of possibilities. For the latest, visit https://www.cotu.co/ Note to Editors: - Complete press kit with high-resolution images, bios and press releases can be accessed HERE.

- C.O.T.U, located at 138 Market Street, CapitaGreen, Levels 38 & 39 For interviews with the Co-Founders, tastings, photoshoots, exclusive features with Chef Alex, please contact:

