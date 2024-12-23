

TAIPING, Malaysia, Dec 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - This holiday season, Spritzer EcoPark invites visitors of all ages to its highly-anticipated year-end Festive Wonder Carnival 2024 and experience the magic of winter like never before. The signature highlight is the magical snowfall sessions, bringing the wonder of falling snow to the tropics. Held daily from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM until 5th January 2025, the carnival is a must-visit destination for families and friends seeking festive cheer and unforgettable memories. Spritzer EcoPark’s Christmas tree and colourful decorations light up the holiday season, bringing festive cheer to all visitors The Festive Wonder Carnival offers a variety of other exciting activities. Adventurous guests can experience a ride at the LED Paddle Kart station, while those seeking a bit of friendly competition can test their skills at the park’s scenic 18-hole Mini Golf course. Those with a creative hand can engage in hands-on activities and craft unique creations at the DIY and Crafting workshops. Families can also participate in the fun of the Mini Games, which feature a range of entertaining challenges and exciting prizes up for grabs. Entry to the Spritzer EcoPark and snowfall sessions are free-of-charge, and there may be nominal charges for other activities, kept at an affordable rate for all to enjoy. Snacks and beverages are also available at the carnival site, or visitors can opt to enjoy their meal or teatime in the cozy ambience of STG Café, which serves delicious European-Asian fare and festive season specials such as Roasted Honey Glazed Spring Chicken. Adding to the holiday spirit, visitors can take advantage of special promotions on Spritzer products, a rare chance to stock up on favourite beverages and items at unbeatable prices, available only during carnival. Head of Public Relations at Spritzer, Winnie Chin said, “The Festive Wonder Carnival 2024 embodies the spirit of the season – joy, togetherness, and celebration. We are thrilled to host an event that offers so much for families, friends, and visitors to experience. From the magical snowfall sessions to fun activities and great food, there is something for everyone. This school holiday, we invite you and your families to join us and create unforgettable memories at Spritzer EcoPark.” Spritzer EcoPark, nestled in the heart of Taiping, offers more than just the carnival experience. Visitors can also revel in the beauty of nature and history by wandering along tranquil walking trails, Tree Tag Walkabout, and the ancient 214-million-year-old Cactus Rock. The park is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM. During special events, the park extends its operating hours to coincide with the event schedule. We are located at Lot 898, Jalan Reservoir, Off Jalan Air Kuning, 34000 Taiping, Perak. For more updates and details, follow Spritzer EcoPark on Facebook and Instagram. About Spritzer: Established in 1989, Spritzer Group has been a pioneer in providing Malaysians with natural mineral water sourced from a 440-acre green rainforest. Committed to innovation, Spritzer Group leads the Malaysian bottled water industry through manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of its diverse product line. From renowned natural mineral water to refreshing non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, each product is carefully crafted to meet consumer needs. Comprising eight business subsidiaries, Spritzer Group specializes in the production and distribution of silica-rich natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks. With over 30 years of experience, Spritzer Group is Malaysia's largest and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spritzer Bhd

Sectors: Food & Beverage

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

