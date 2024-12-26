Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Angeline Authentic
The Bilingual Book Company Launches New, Innovative Bilingual Audiobook App
The app offers line-by-line translation for bilingual audiobooks, making language learning portable and accessible via a mobile/iOS device for learners of all ages.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, Dec 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Language-learning innovator Angeline Pompei now offers an app for The Bilingual Book Company, which offers bilingual audiobooks based on interest-based learning for kids and language students, revolutionizing how listeners experience and learn languages through bilingual books.

"Bilingual audiobooks inspire curiosity and empower children to explore their interests independently in two languages," Angeline said. "Now available on the app in addition desktop version, users can listen to and read bilingual audiobooks with line-by-line translation, making language learning accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages."

The seamless and engaging app is another milestone for The Bilingual Book Company in providing high-quality bilingual audiobooks for children and language students. The line-by-line translation capability ensures that listeners can follow along with the text in their native language while simultaneously hearing the audio in the target language. This approach has proven to enhance comprehension and retention, making it an invaluable tool for language learners.

The app supports different language combinations, including English paired with Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean. It caters to the learners' needs, whether a native English speaker looking to learn Spanish or a Korean speaker interested in improving her English.

The user-friendly interface allows users to select their preferred language combination. Users should turn off any page translators to see the bilingual text on the site.

The app features a language section with verbs separated by pronouns. There is repeating text and audio for pattern recognition to help with memorization. Angeline says, "We are learning differently. As a language learner and visual hands-on learner myself, I decided to replicate text and audio so that the language students could really see the patterns and rules of conjugation.

The Bilingual Book Company provides bilingual books for kids to read and listen to subjects that interest them to effectively learn a new language and make it part of their daily activities or routines. "Interest based learning is a key component to the program. I believe language learners, both children and adults, will study longer if they are truly interested in the topic," Angeline stated. The varied selection allows children to pick a fascinating topic and learn about it in two languages - so language learning is not the sole focus.

"I created my own material, which was just line-by-line translations in English-Spanish and English-French," Angeline said in an exclusive interview. "I started producing bilingual books and took it a step further by creating bilingual audio, utilizing artificial voices that mimic authentic English, Spanish, and French speakers, allowing listeners to follow along with the text."

Angeline said "Having a variety of books also empowers children to choose what they want to read or learn about, making them confident lifelong learners. "Acquiring a language takes time and daily practice. It was important for me to make learning a positive addition to a child or the language student's daily routine."

For more information about The Bilingual Book Company and its new app, please visit www.thebilingualbookcompany.com.

About Angeline Pompei

Angeline Pompei is an entrepreneur, recording artist and adult language learner with a degree in aerospace engineering and a TELF certification to teach English internationally as a second language. She is also a certified AI Prompt Engineer. Founder and CEO of Learn English Fast®, she created The Bilingual Book Company®, which comprises Angeline Pompei's unique series of line-by-line bilingual books for learning languages. As a recording artist and songwriter, she created the album, "Verbiage," available on all streaming platforms. Verbiage is a collection of songs that sound like normal songs but aims to teach English through hidden grammar, vocabulary themes, and verb conjugation through music. The album "Verbiage" is available on all streaming platforms. Her songbook that goes along with her album, "Verbiage," is available free on her website, https://LearnEnglishFast.com.

Angeline Pompei is an entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in skincare and skincare marketing. A multi-faceted individual, she uses all her experience to teach adults English through interest-based learning, bilingual materials, and music. All Learn English Fast® resources are available on her websites LearnEnglishFast.com and TheBilingualBookCompany.com

Contact Information
Maria Penaloza
Media and Content Strategist
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Angeline Pompei
+1-647-883-6979

