

- Themed “New Play for All”, the three international events bring together over 2,500 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions

- Toys & Games Fair's Electronic & Remote Control Toys and Educational Toys & Games zones have expanded, in addition to the debut of an ESG pavilion

- Record number of exhibitors at Hong Kong Baby Products Fair

- HKTDC organised over 200 buying missions from more than 40 countries and regions to Hong Kong for sourcing HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Kicking off a brand new year, the 51st HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will all be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 6 to 9 January. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “Themed New Play for All, the three fairs attracted more than 2,500 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, including pavilions from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. We have also invited more than 200 buying missions from over 40 countries and regions to Hong Kong for sourcing, creating new opportunities for the industry and injecting new momentum into Hong Kong's economic development. The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair continue to feature the popular ‘Brand Name Gallery’, with 40% more brands compared to last year, and totalling more than 380 famous toys, baby and children's brands, enabling buyers to source the latest designs and quality products.” Asia's flagship toy fair sees expansion in two major exhibition zones As the flagship toy fair in Asia and the HKTDC’s first trade show of the year, the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, along with the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, bring cross-industry business opportunities to visitors from diverse sectors. This year's Toys & Games Fair sees an expansion in exhibition space in two major zones. This includes the Electronic & Remote Control Toys and Educational Toys & Games zones. The Green Toys zone makes a welcome return and will showcase eco-friendly and innovative products. In addition, many exhibitors have introduced toys that incorporate green elements and promote environmental awareness in recent years. Both the Toys & Games Fair and the Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature "Green Leaf" label on-site to facilitate buyers in sourcing related products. Funded by the Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund of the Trade and Industry Department, HKSAR Government, the Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong and FHKI Group 19 (Hong Kong Toys Council) will present the first ESG Pavilion showcasing toys incorporating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) elements, including products made entirely from eco-friendly or recycled materials. Exhibitors are using various creative methods to promote sustainable development, emphasising the value of social responsibility and ESG fundamentals. This year’s Toys Fair has an impressive pavilion lineup, including those from Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and the Spielwarenmesse eG’s World of Toys Pavilion which will host various European exhibitors. The Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) Pavilion once again promotes the local creative industry and trendy toy products to international buyers. The Smart Tech Toys & Games zone will feature tech products operated by applications, incorporating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and other technologies. Kidult World will showcase toys specifically designed for adults with a childlike spirit, such as collectibles, magic props, models, and puppets. Record number of exhibitors at Baby Products Fair With more than 660 exhibitors, this year's Hong Kong Baby Products Fair boasts the most exhibitors ever. The popular ODM Strollers and Gear zone continues for the second consecutive year, featuring over 80 exhibitors, making it easier than ever for buyers to source products from original design manufacturers. The Selection of Europe pavilion returns and will feature, for the first time, the UK’s Baby Products Industry Association putting a spotlight on quality European baby brands and products. This year sees the return of several popular pavilions, such as the well-known Korean and Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association pavilions. Making their debut this year is the Zhejiang Zhili pavilion which will present an array of high-quality infant and children’s clothing. The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair continue to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery, bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globe, allowing buyers to source the latest designs and high-quality products from a variety of brands. Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature the latest school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery. The organisers continue to cooperate with renowned industry associations in different regions, including China Stationery & Sporting Goods Association, Malaysia Stationery Importers and Exporters Association and The Federation of Stationers and Booksellers Association of Malaysia. Asian Toys & Games Forum and various seminars help the industry seize opportunities Helping buyers and sellers broaden their business networks and learn about the most recent market trends, there are a number of networking events, buyer forums, product demo and launch pad, and seminars throughout the fair period. On the second day of the fair, the Asian Toys & Games Forum will be held. Themed Beyond Fun and Play: Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry, international toy and game industry experts will discuss the role of toys and games in therapy, healthcare and wellness, and their impact on socialisation and active ageing. Other seminars will cover popular topics such as toy safety regulations, toy sustainability, and gender-based perspectives and inclusivity in the toy market. The three exhibitions offer buyers a one-stop sourcing platform, creating more cross-industry business opportunities. Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs integrate physical exhibition and the Click2Match smart business matching platform for online business meetings. The online exhibition will be early accessible from 30 December 2024 until 16 January 2025, to sustain and create greater business opportunities for the industry. Buyers can also scan QR codes at exhibitor booths using the Scan2Match service to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and engage with exhibitors even after the fair to make for more business connections. Photo Download:https://bit.ly/4fLhGt0 Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), Bryant Chan, Chairman of the HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee (left) and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd (right), attended the press conference presenting highlights and innovative products of the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery & School Supplies Fair, which will open next Monday (6 January). One green toy at the Toys & Games Fair is the “Voice of Nature” 3D paper puzzle. The product comes with multiple movable joints. By gently shaking the product, it mimics the sound of animals. The puzzle, instruction manual and packaging are all made from pure wood pulp kraft paper, making the entire product recyclable and minimising environmental damage. The officially authorised 1/64 scale Super Car Collection Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 model. Gateway Space Station Interactive Model is a STEM learning toy, and a detailed replica of Gateway; a part of the NASA Artemis project. An exhibitor at the Baby Products Fair showcases the lightweight and portable 2anagels Silicone Diamond Suction Baby Bowl, which is designed and made in Taiwan, featuring a patented interlocking design, certified by German LFGB, with heat resistance up to 220°C. Exhibitor at the Stationery & School Supplies Fair showcases a school backpack with a fused lunch bag, featuring a spacious main compartment for books and supplies, while the integrated lunch bag keeps snacks fresh and easily accessible. Fair Websites HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair: hktoyfair.hktdc.com

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: hkbabyfair.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair: hkstationeryfair.com



Register for free entry pass: https://tinyurl.com/eb3w32p8 Media enquires Please contact HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department: Sharon Ha Tel:2584 4575 Email:sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel:2584 4137 Email:jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 51 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





