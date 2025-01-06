Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: CryptoIndex.com
$INDX Token Pre-Sale Kicks Off as CryptoIndex.com Paves the Way for Decentralized Indexing

NEW YORK, Jan 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Just as the S&P 500 dominates Web2, CryptoIndex.com is set to lead the way in Web3. Unrivaled, the first-ever decentralized index protocol, offers the largest database of high-yield indexes and pioneers the big market game. The $INDX token pre-sale began on December 19th, providing an early opportunity to participate in the platform's growth.

CryptoIndex.com Mechanics: Achieving a Big Goal

Driven by an expert team from Visa, Binance, TechCrunch, and more, CryptoIndex.com is a platform with a bold mission — to democratize access to the cryptocurrency market and empower users with the tools to manage, create, and invest in decentralized crypto indexes.

To fulfill its mission, CryptoIndex has carefully crafted flexible mechanics. For instance, users can shape their own portfolios from over 10,000 tokens, adjust weights, and set fees. It offers sector-specific indexes (e.g., DeFi, GameFi) and tools for different risk profiles. At the same time, users can create indexes that align with different risk profiles — from conservative to aggressive strategies. A voting system allows index holders to influence rebalancing and changes to the index composition. Additionally, to actively engage users, CryptoIndex collaborates with influencers and institutional investors, offering rewards for participation in governance and content creation.

In terms of security, all transactions and index activities are recorded on the blockchain, and regular audits and smart contract verifications ensure the platform's reliability.

How the $INDX Token Drives the Platform

The entire platform is fueled by the INDX token, which offers multiple benefits for users. By purchasing a subscription with INDX tokens, users can create and manage their custom indexes. Locking INDX tokens in incentivized pools provides fee discounts, while staking rewards users with additional tokens, encouraging long-term engagement. Index creators can monetize their work by earning a percentage of fees from their indexes and boosting visibility through token-based advertising. The platform also rewards users through referral programs, loyalty incentives, and liquidity provision, ensuring growth, stability, and active participation.

Why the $INDX Token Pre-Sale is an Advantage

The $INDX pre-sale, which began on December 19th, offers an opportunity to secure tokens before the platform reaches its full potential. As CryptoIndex expands with new features like leveraged index trading and DAO governance, outlined in the 2025 roadmap, the $INDX token will be at the heart of everything. With big plans to reach a $1 billion TVL by the end of 2025, the platform is on track for massive growth.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoindexcom
X (Twitter): https://x.com/IndexCrypto

Media Contact
Brand: CryptoIndex.com
Contact: Media team
Email: press@cryptoindex.com
Website: https://cryptoindex.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CryptoIndex.com

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

