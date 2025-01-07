

- The 18th Asian Financial Forum 2025 (AFF) will be held on 13 and 14 January (Monday and Tuesday), attracting more than 3,600 and finance and business heavyweights

- Themed “Powering the Next Growth Engine”, the forum will examine new global business opportunities in different industries in 2025, exploring how Hong Kong can leverage its strengths as an international financial centre to seek breakthroughs in a period of change

- This year’s AFF has invited more than 100 global business leaders and policymakers to speak, including Prof Justin Lin Yifu, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank (2008-2012); Prof Stuart Russell, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum's Council on AI; Dr Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman of Sinovation Ventures; and Joe Tsai, Chairman of the Alibaba

- Representatives from organisations such as AXA, Citigroup, Federated Hermes, HSBC, Lenovo, Primavera Capital Group and more will showcase Hong Kong’s draw as an international financial and business hub

- The Gulf Cooperation Council Chapter, a new addition to this year's forum, will focus on opportunities in financial collaboration between member states of the GCC and Hong Kong HONG KONG, Jan 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 18th Asian Financial Forum 2025 (AFF), co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 13 and 14 January (Monday and Tuesday). As the region’s first major international financial conference in 2025, the forum will examine the landscape for new business opportunities in various industries and regions in the coming year and promote global cooperation, and is expected to attract more than 3,600 finance and business heavyweights. Themed “Powering the Next Growth Engine”, the AFF will bring together more than 100 global policymakers, business leaders, financial experts and investors, entrepreneurs, tech companies and economists to share their views on the shifting global economic landscape and financial ecosystem. These industry experts will dissect the risk management strategy, discover new business opportunities, and explore how Hong Kong can seek breakthroughs in a period of change. First flagship financial event to showcase Hong Kong's financial strengths Launched in 2007, the AFF has become a flagship financial event for Hong Kong and the broader region, highlighting the city's pivotal role as a globally renowned financial hub with a highly competitive economic and business environment. Amid a rapidly changing global macroeconomic landscape, and shifts in geopolitical dynamics and monetary policies, Hong Kong's financial services sector continues to leverage its strengths across various domains, drawing on its world-class business infrastructure and robust regulatory regime to help drive cooperation and mutual success across Asia and around the world. Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, said: “Hong Kong’s financial market went through a lot of reforms and innovation last year. We have also launched a roadmap on sustainability disclosure in Hong Kong and issued a policy statement on responsible application of artificial intelligence in the financial market with a view to boosting green finance and sustainable financing. The upcoming Asian Financial Forum will gather the top-tier of the financial and various sectors from all around the world, the Mainland and in Hong Kong and hence is the perfect occasion for us to showcase to the world the new momentum and latest advantages of Hong Kong in the financial realm. Participants will also have a chance to learn more about how Hong Kong can partner with them to explore new collaborations and development areas while expanding their network here.” Luanne Lim, Chairperson of the AFF Steering Committee and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, of HSBC, said: "The global economy faces greater uncertainties in 2025 compared to 2024. However, robust growth in India and ASEAN nations, combined with increased policy support from Mainland China, is expected to keep Asia’s (ex-Japan) GDP growth at a strong 4.4%, well above the global average of 2.7%.” Against this backdrop, this year’s Asia Financial Forum is aptly themed “Powering the Next Growth Engine” and will focus on high-potential markets such as ASEAN, the Middle East (particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council countries), and the role that Hong Kong can play. Ms Lim said Hong Kong's unique role as a bridge between the mainland and international markets allows it to support mainland enterprises expanding globally. She added that Hong Kong is committed to attracting global talent and investors, driving growth for both mainland and international businesses. Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “As we move into the new year, different economies around the world are facing challenges in maintaining economic growth. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is playing an important role both as a ‘super-connector’ and a ‘super value-adder’ to link the world, enabling investors and fundraisers to leverage the city’s professional services and investment platforms to facilitate collaboration and create business opportunities. This year's forum not only brings together heavyweight speakers and thought leaders but also builds on the success of previous years to provide a business platform for international participants, promoting financial and business cooperation and working together to launch new engines for growth.” Exploring new trends as the world’s economic centre of gravity continues its shift east Reflecting on a trend where the world's economic centre of gravity continues to take an eastward shift, Christopher Hui will host two plenary sessions on emerging prospects in the region on the first day of the forum (13 January). The morning session of Plenary Session I will feature H.E. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, finance ministers from countries such as Pakistan and Luxembourg, and Yoshiki Takeuchi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), who together will explore the financial policy outlook for 2025. In the afternoon, Plenary Session II will bring together leaders from multilateral organisations to share their views on the role of multilateral cooperation in regional economic development. Speakers will include Roberta Casali, Vice-President, Finance and Risk Management, Asian Development Bank; Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); and Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Moreover, a new session, the Gulf Cooperation Council Chapter, will bring together HE Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speakers from the Middle East and local experts to discuss prospects in fostering financial cooperation and investment between the member states of the GCC and Hong Kong. Also on the first day, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will host the Policy Dialogue session with speakers including European representatives such as Philip Lane, Chief Economist and Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, and Dr Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland. The discussion will explore the opportunities and challenges arising from the global shift towards more accommodative monetary policies and national authorities’ strategic deployment of measures to revitalise their economies and accelerate growth through innovation. The panel discussion on China Opportunities returns this year with senior figures invited to analyse investment prospects under China’s commitment to technological innovation and its impact on global business. The panellists included Li Yimei, Chief Executive Officer of China Asset Management; and Ken Wong, Executive Vice President of Lenovo and President of Lenovo Solutions & Services Group. Top economist and leading AI expert take the stage at keynote luncheons Another highlight of this year’s AFF will be the two keynote luncheons featuring thematic speeches by two distinguished guests: Prof Justin Lin Yifu, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank (2008-2012), and Prof Stuart Russell, Co-chair of the World Economic Forum Council on AI. These two prominent figures will dissect the evolution of the global economic landscape amid changing international dynamics, and examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a new driving force for rapid global economic growth respectively. Exploring hot topics in the financial and economic sectors The afternoon panel discussion, Global Economic Outlook, will feature a special address from Liu Haoling, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Investment Officer, China Investment Corporation. The panel will analyse international economic trends and provide insights into business opportunities and wealth accumulation in emerging industries and regions in 2025. Other sessions titled Global Spectrum, Dialogues for Tomorrow and Thematic Workshop will feature in-depth discussions focusing on the latest industry trends, including AI, Web 3.0, sustainability, philanthropy and family offices. As AI becomes increasingly widespread and diversified in its societal applications, the second day of the forum will introduce a special session, Dialogue with Kai-Fu Lee, in which Dr Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, will discuss the transformative power of AI and its impact on technological advancements in the global business ecosystem. Exploring the impact of sustainable disclosure on investment strategies Sustainable finance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have become an irreversible global trend. In 2025, Hong Kong is set to fully align its regulatory framework with the sustainability disclosure standard of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Sue Lloyd, Vice Chair of the ISSB, will join other experts in discussing how adopting international financial sustainability disclosure standards can strengthen market confidence in Hong Kong's capital markets, address post-COP29 implementation in Asia, and share strategies for sustainable investing across three separate sessions. In addition, the Breakfast Panel on the second day will focus on the flows of transition finance in shaping a sustainable future in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. Furthermore, the HKTDC has partnered with EY to conduct a joint market survey on sustainable development, aiming to explore the views and practices of Asian businesses and investors on topics such as sustainability reporting, sustainable finance and preparations for dealing with climate change. The results of the survey will be unveiled on the first day of the forum. Expanding cross-border opportunities through the HK global investment platform As a key element of this year’s forum, AFF Deal-making offers one-on-one matching services for project owners and investors. More than 270 investors and 560 projects are expected to participate, with investment opportunities across industries such as environmental, energy, clean technology, food and agriculture tech, healthcare tech, fintech and deep technology. The exhibition sections of the AFF – Fintech Showcase, InnoVenture Salon, FintechHK Startup Salon and Global Investment Zone – will attract more than 130 local and global exhibitors, international financial institutions, technology companies, start-ups, investment promotion agencies and sponsors, including Knowledge Partner EY, HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Prudential, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Huatai International and more. Notably, the InnoVenture Salon will provide a platform for more than 100 start-ups to showcase innovative technologies in a variety of fields such as finance, regulation, sustainability, health and agriculture, supported by more than 110 Investment Mentors and Community Partners. IFW 2025 creates synergies with AFF to boost mega event economy International Financial Week (IFW) 2025 runs from 13 to 17 January with the AFF as its highlight event. This year’s IFW will feature more than 20 partner events, covering a wide range of global financial and business topics, including private equity, family offices, net-zero investing and generative AI. As the region’s first major financial event of the year, the AFF attracts top global enterprises and leaders to Hong Kong, creating connections between capital and opportunities. The forum assists industry professionals in seizing opportunities in the new year and helps promote the mega event economy in Hong Kong. This year, the AFF has collaborated with various organisations to provide special travel, dining and shopping discounts and privileges for overseas participants joining the event. Activities include Peak Tram and Sky Terrace trips, the iconic Aqua Luna red-sail junk boat, and guided tours of Man Mo Temple and Tai Kwun arranged by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Participants can also enjoy dining discounts and guided tours from the Lan Kwai Fong Group, as well as the Winter Wonderland at the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Happy Wednesday at Happy Valley Racecourse, all designed to immerse overseas visitors in the vibrancy and diversity of Hong Kong. Websites: Asian Financial Forum:

https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en

Programme: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en/programme

Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Agnes Yiu Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: ayiu@yuantung.com.hk Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org





