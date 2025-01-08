

Asia's first Jean-Michel Basquiat experience at Marina Bay Sands unveils 160 pages from The Notebooks, 12 rarely seen works from The Head-The Mind and 25 exclusive licensed prints. Covenant ART debuts Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat globally in Singapore. Featuring over 160 pages from The Notebooks, 12 rarely seen works from The Head-The Mind and 25 exclusive licensed prints across 10 immersive rooms, the experience promises an unforgettable journey for art enthusiasts and connoisseurs. For the first time, rare archival materials, including Basquiat’s original sketches, created with ink, markers, paint, and oil sticks, will be featured. These intimate pieces provide a fascinating insight into Basquiat's creative process, giving visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the mind of one of the most influential contemporary artists of all time. SINGAPORE, Jan 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat makes its global premiere in Singapore, offering an immersive journey into the creative legacy of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Presented by Covenant ART, this experience is part of the upcoming Singapore Art Week 2025, from now until 6 March 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Hall D. Spanning over 16,000 square feet and featuring 10 distinct immersive rooms, the three-month event combines rare archival materials, cutting-edge technology, and interactive installations to provide a transformative exploration of Basquiat’s personal life, career, art, and enduring influence on contemporary art. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to view 160 pages from Basquiat's The Notebooks, including 12 rarely seen works from The Head-The Mind and 25 exclusive licensed prints. “We are deeply honoured to collaborate with our esteemed partners – Larry Warsh’s House of Inspiration, along with AKG Ventures, SEA Pixel Investments, Meridian Alpha Family Office, Alpha-Omega Holdings, Yang Gallery, Fable and Elevate – in bringing Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat to life," said Jude Robert, Co-Founder of Covenant ART. “This event celebrates Basquiat’s lasting impact on contemporary art while shining a spotlight on Singapore’s growing prominence as a cultural hub,” added Angelito Perez Tan, Jr., Co-Founder of Covenant ART. “We hope this immersive experience will inspire a new generation of art lovers and creators by offering them a closer connection to Basquiat’s artistic brilliance and his influence on the art world. Step into the World of Jean-Michel Basquiat The Basquiat Handbook The journey begins with The Basquiat Handbook, an engaging introduction to the artist’s life and legacy. This section traces Basquiat’s rise to prominence in the 1970s, exploring his evolution into one of contemporary art’s most iconic figures and key milestones that defined his career. Basquiat The Notebooks is a one-of-its-kind showcase featuring 160 meticulously framed pages from Basquiat's Notebooks. Each page, rendered with ink, markers, paint, and oil stick, reveals the artist’s deepest thoughts and poetic reflections. Life-sized digital books in the next room allow visitors to virtually flip through the pages, offering an interactive opportunity to dive deeper into Basquiat’s imaginative exploration and the profound themes that shaped his work. Basquiat The Notebooks Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Head - The Mind The immersive experience will present some of Basquiat’s most prominent works, including 12 of his rarely seen works from Jean Michel Basquiat: The Head - The Mind, and 25 original licensed prints, specially curated and brought in from New York City, USA. These masterpieces encapsulate Basquiat’s raw, precognitive creativity, offering visitors a profound and personal connection to his art. The Basquiat Video Room, specially designed to take visitors deep into Basquiat’s mind, features multiple screens displaying compelling excerpts of the artist’s reflections on his art, life, and philosophy. At the heart of the experience is a wraparound screen presenting a vivid collage of Basquiat’s life – capturing moments with friends, bursts of creativity in his studio, and the vibrant streets of Downtown Manhattan. Powerful and evocative, the experience brings Basquiat's life into sharp focus, celebrating his legacy and enduring influence on the art world. The Den True to Basquiat’s nature, Covenant ART has created participative installations such as The Den and the The Basquiat Expression Room, encouraging visitors to embrace self-expression through art. The Den transports visitors to the heart of Basquiat's creative process, using digital panels to craft personalised self-portraits inspired by his signature style for keepsakes to take home. Meanwhile, the Basquiat Expression Room encourages budding artists to unleash their creativity with tools such as chalks, and crayons, offering a hands-on opportunity to channel Basquiat’s bold, free-spirited approach to art. Drawing inspiration from Basquiat's favourite hangouts, the experience unveils Crown and Canvas – a vibrant space where visitors can recharge, relax, and enjoy a curated selection of delectable cuisines available onsite. Inspired by iconic venues like the Palladium nightclub, The Downtown Lounge, and Studio 54, the space offers a peek into Basquiat’s vibrant social life, showcasing the places and influential figures that shaped his life. Crown and Canvas A visit to Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat is complemented by the opportunity to explore exclusive merchandise. The event features a specially curated collection of limited-edition items, including art prints, trendy T-shirts, stylish caps, and more, allowing visitors to carry a piece of Basquiat’s iconic artwork into their daily lives. Tickets for Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat are now available for purchase. Prices start at S$48 for Singapore residents (S$43 for seniors and students) and S$58 for non-residents (S$53 for concessions). The experience runs daily from 10 AM to 8 PM, with complimentary entry for children under six, making it a must-see for art enthusiasts of all ages. For more ticketing and more information about Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat, visit https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/basquiat0325. Ticket Prices Singapore Residents: Adults: $48 Concession (Senior Citizens 65 and above, Student Pass): $43

Non-Residents: Adults: S$58 Concession (Senior Citizens 65 and above, Student Pass): $53

Free Entry: Children under 6 Behind the Canvas Series 1: Jean-Michel Basquiat is open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM. (Last admission at 7 PM) Copyrights & Trademarks (a) Basquiat Images. The copyrights and all other intellectual property rights in the licensed Basquiat Images are and shall remain the sole and exclusive property of Grantor. Unless Grantor agrees to a different form of notice, each Event Item shall bear a copyright notice substantially in the following form: © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Covenant ART Covenant ART creates and produces original art-led immersive experiences that seamlessly blend storytelling and cutting-edge technology to captivate new audiences. We believe that the story and inspiration behind an artist's work can often be as beautiful as the artwork itself, and our goal is to bring that vision to life in every original experience we create. We work together with our partners to showcase the world’s most iconic contemporary artists in an innovative and immersive environment, cultivating a new generation of art lovers and enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.covenantexperiences.com About House of Inspiration House of Inspiration is an artistic platform that brings the coolest, most iconic, inspiring and boundary-breaking contemporary artists and creatives to cultural enthusiasts around the world through publishing, exhibitions, innovative products and experiences. The mission of the platform is to cultivate appreciation of the arts, bringing more consciousness and positivity to the world through art, and encourage creative expression in all forms. About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd Marina Bay Sands is Asia’s leading business, leisure and entertainment destination. The integrated resort features Singapore’s largest hotel with approximately 1,850 luxurious rooms and suites, crowned by the spectacular Sands SkyPark and iconic infinity pool. Its stunning architecture and compelling programming, including state-of-the-art convention and exhibition facilities, Asia’s best luxury shopping mall, world-class dining and entertainment, as well as cutting-edge exhibitions at ArtScience Museum, have transformed the country’s skyline and tourism landscape since it opened in 2010. Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. As one of the largest players in hospitality, it employs more than 11,500 Team Members across the property. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com Associate Partners About AKG Ventures AKG Ventures, a global macro hedge fund led by Franklin Li, combines advanced data and event analysis with deep research expertise. The firm transforms global macroeconomic events and market volatility into investment opportunities, believing that every fluctuation carries the potential to shape the future. Franklin is a legendary trader in Asia and has invested in and incubated several internationally renowned unicorns. He has a personal passion in the humanities & arts and is an avid collector and philanthropist. About SEA Pixel SEA Pixel Investments is a Singapore-based Venture Fund with investments spanning from South-east Asia, Hong Kong, China, Northern and Southern America. SEA Pixel investment portfolio includes well known companies such as Lalamove and Tencent-backed Xingsheng Youxuan, and is an early LP in Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) Fund, Web 3.0, GameFi and DeFi, co-investor with IVC. About Meridian Alpha Meridian Alpha Family Office leverages its extensive partner network to curate investment opportunities for our family and other ultra-high-net-worth families, focusing on long-term success and cultivating sustainable partnerships. About Elevate Elevate is a privately held, boutique real estate investment and asset management firm based in Singapore. Specializing in lifestyle-led real estate investments, Elevate aims to drive returns by combining an appreciation of emerging lifestyle trends with extensive experience in reimagining and repositioning high-potential real estate. We focus on crafting new experiences and transforming spaces into exciting, meaningful environments that enrich the lives of the communities it invests in. Our strong local relationships and deep networks enable us to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities, ensuring that we leverage on-the-ground insights and expertise to unlock the full value of each asset. For more information: www.elevate-capitalgroup.com About FABLE by Danyi Gao FABLE by Danyi Gao, is a modern F&B concepts consulting company started by Danyi Gao. Danyi, a Ningbo-born industrial designer turned chef, is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. Educated in Singapore and the UK, Danyi made the bold decision to leave her design career behind to pursue her love for cooking, starting as a kitchen apprentice in Shanghai’s demanding culinary scene. Without formal culinary education, she worked her way up, gaining experience at renowned establishments like Mr & Mrs Bund and Le Sept before co-founding her own restaurant, Shake, in 2016. Known for her creativity and fusion-style dishes that blend Eastern and Western flavors, Danyi's innovative approach led her to victory on Nicholas Tse’s popular cooking show Chef Nic, where she triumphed over seasoned chefs and secured a 1-million-yuan investment for her next culinary project. Through her journey, Danyi has redefined what it means to break boundaries, proving that determination and creativity can shape extraordinary careers. About Yang Gallery Yang Gallery is a leading contemporary fine art gallery that encompasses fashion, luxury, and investments. Through synergies in art curation and commercial acumen, the gallery serves a distinguished clientele of luxury groups, corporations, and prominent private collectors — while also providing guidance to contemporary art museums and academies internationally. With its global presence, Yang Gallery continues to bring creative and innovative experiences to the contemporary art worldwide. 