  Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sparkline
Sparkline Hosts Exclusive Webinar on Leveraging Google Analytics 4 for E-Commerce Success

SINGAPORE, Jan 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sparkline, a leading digital analytics consultancy in Southeast Asia, is proud to announce its upcoming webinar, "Unlocking E-Commerce Success with Google Analytics 4", designed to help marketers and e-commerce professionals harness the full potential of Google Analytics 4 (GA4). Taking place on 15 January 2025, this transformative session is tailored to empower businesses with advanced analytics strategies that enhance user journeys and maximize ROI.

Why Google Analytics 4 is a Game-Changer for Marketers

As digital marketing trends evolve, GA4 emerges as an essential tool for businesses aiming to stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven environment. With its enhanced capabilities in tracking user behavior across multiple platforms, GA4 provides deeper insights into the customer journey, enabling marketers and e-commerce managers to:

  • Streamline Tracking: Simplify and centralize tracking mechanisms for cross-platform interactions.
  • Boost Engagement: Identify key touchpoints to foster better user engagement.
  • Optimize ROI: Make data-backed decisions that translate into tangible business outcomes.

In the era of first-party data, GA4’s emphasis on privacy-centric analytics ensures businesses remain compliant while delivering meaningful insights that drive growth.

Webinar Details

Join Sparkline’s esteemed experts for an engaging and insightful session:

  • Date: 15 January 2025
  • Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM SGT
  • Location: Zoom (Free Registration)
  • Registration Link: Register Here

Meet the Speakers

The webinar will feature two industry experts who bring extensive experience in analytics and customer success:

  • Timothy Paul – Analytics & Technical Integration Consultant at Sparkline
  • Nur Raihana – Customer Success Manager at Sparkline

Both speakers will provide actionable strategies and practical insights tailored to the unique challenges of the e-commerce sector.

What Will be Covered

Attendees will gain access to:

  • Advanced GA4 techniques to optimize every stage of the customer journey—from discovery to conversion.
  • Tools to enhance engagement and improve tracking accuracy.
  • Data-driven approaches to maximize ROI and drive sustainable growth.

About Sparkline

Since its founding in 2013, Sparkline has been at the forefront of digital analytics in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the consultancy specializes in empowering businesses with practical, scalable solutions to navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape. As a pioneering partner of Google’s Analytics Suite, Sparkline leverages its decade-long expertise to drive digital maturity, enhance organizational capabilities, and foster data-driven innovation.

Through tailored consulting, training, and cutting-edge technology solutions, Sparkline partners with Fortune 500 companies and regional leaders to optimize customer experiences and achieve measurable growth. By championing first-party data strategies and streamlining digital processes, Sparkline helps businesses thrive in a competitive e-commerce environment.




Source: Sparkline
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, Advertising, Digitalization
