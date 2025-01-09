Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Pinnacle Group International
Ho Chi Minh to Host Asia's Longest Running Sustainability Event - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia’s longest-running sustainability event, the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards™ 2025, will take place on 26th February at the Mai House Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This premier gathering is an annual cornerstone for professionals from the Asian sustainability community to reconnect, foster relationships, and collaborate on cutting-edge solutions. With a focus on climate change, community resilience, and shaping a sustainable future, the event brings together leaders in clean energy, sustainability, and green finance to drive meaningful impact across industries.

This year’s theme, Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability, reflects the pressing need for businesses to transition from compliance-based approaches to creating measurable value through sustainable practices. The summit aims to spotlight Asia’s unique role in driving global sustainability initiatives while addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by organizations worldwide. The summit will conclude with the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards™, a highly respected industry award recognizing individual and corporations for their outstanding contributions to sustainability. On the following day, delegates will be treated to a cultural tour where they will experience the vibrant culture and dynamic energy of Ho Chi Minh City, a city that harmonizes tradition and modernity.

Key Highlights of the Summit:

  • Transition Finance Focus: Discussions will explore frameworks like green bonds and renewable energy investments, empowering carbon-intensive sectors to profitably transition to sustainable practices.
  • Innovative Carbon Reduction Solutions: Experts will showcase scalable technologies, including carbon capture and nature-based solutions, to help industries achieve net-zero targets.
  • Integrating ESG into Core Operations: Attendees will gain insights into leveraging circular economy practices, strengthening resilient supply chains, and enhancing ESG reporting through data and technology.

Current Esteemed Speakers:

The summit will feature 19 distinguished speakers, including:

1. Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams – Founder & Director, Williams Business Consultancy Sdn Bhd
2. Matthias Gelber – Co-Founder, ESG Innovation Hub
3. Mai Lam Dong – Cluster President, Schneider Electric Vietnam & Cambodia
4. Nguyen Phi Anh Dao – Marketing & Product Management Director, ASEAN Head of Marketing, AkzoNobel Vietnam
5. Paul Choo – Chief HR Officer (HR & CSR), Bridgestone (China & Asia Pacific)
6. Jakub Kudrna – Chief Strategy Officer, Home Credit Vietnam & Chairperson, ESG Steering Committee
7. Dung Tran – ESG Research & Stewardship, VinaCapital Group
8. Phuong Nguyen – Consulting Director, FPT Digital
9. Adam Brennan – Group Director, Sustainability, Thai Union Group
10. Hoang Quoc Anh – Deputy Secretary General, VNDIA
11. Nguyen Thi Huong Thu – Managing Director, Greenviet Green Building Consultancy Co., Ltd
12. Harry Cahyono – Mining Sustainability Lead, PT Hengjaya Mineralindo
13. Le Hoang Anh – Internal Control Manager, VINAMILK
14. Don Tuan Phuong – Founder & Director, Center for Sustainable Development Studies; Founder & President, Volunteers for Peace Vietnam
15. Ha Do – ASPAC Head of Government, ASPAC Head of International Development Advisory Services, KPMG
16. Abhinav Goyal – Director, Capital Projects and Infrastructure, PwC Vietnam
17. Pragas Nadaraja – Director of Environmental & Sustainable Design for Buildings, Ramboll
18. Aru David – Director, ASSIST, Mekong Region (Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand)
19. Rishi Pathania – Vice President (Global Head) CSR, UPL Group

This year, more than 70 companies from the region have confirmed their participation, making it a truly global platform for meaningful discussions on sustainability and corporate responsibility.

For more information, visit the event website at https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global/.

Event Details:

Date: 26th February 2025
Venue: Mai House Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
Time: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM (GMT +7)

For Media Inquiries or Further Information:

Eric Khoo (Mr.)
Head of Global Events and Partnerships
The Pinnacle Group International
Email: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global
Tel: +65 8383 2480




