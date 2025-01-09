

- Three fairs attracted over 80,000 buyers from 119 countries and regions

- Buyer numbers from ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand grew significantly

- One green toys exhibitor expected new orders generated by this year’s fair to grow by 10-15 percent over last year’s fair

- Tech toy products remained popular among buyers. A US buyer spent some US$450,000 on related products HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 51st HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, 16th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair concluded successfully today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair were organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair was jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. The four-day physical fairs attracted over 80,000 buyers from 119 countries and regions, marking a promising start for the HKTDC trade shows this year, while promoting the development of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and driving Hong Kong’s economic growth. As the first round of trade fairs this year, some 40,000 buyers visited the Toys & Games Fair, while more than 26,000 buyers attended the Baby Products Fair and over 14,000 buyers came to the Stationery & School Supplies Fair. The fairs adopted the HKTDC’s hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, which includes the physical shows and virtual access through the Click2Match smart business matching platform, connecting exhibitors and buyers until 16 January. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “This year's trio of fairs were very international, bringing together more than 2,500 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions to showcase innovative ideas from all around the globe, and kickstarting HKTDC's 2025 calendar of events. We have actively promoted the events through more than 50 HKTDC offices around the world, and online and offline channels to attract international buyers and exhibitors to participate in the fairs and stay overnight in Hong Kong, to promote MICE tourism and Hong Kong's economic development. This year, buyer numbers from ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand grew significantly compared to 2024. The fairs also received European buyers from Germany, Italy, Russia and the United Kingdom, as well as those from Israel, Mexico and the US.” Expanded new customer base and created cross-industry business opportunities Themed New Play for All, the three exhibitions featured multiple zones, from toys for infants and toddlers to STEM education toys, smart-tech toys & games, green toys to collectible toys designed for adults with a childlike spirit, catering to the needs of all age groups and market demands. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair saw a floorspace expansion at the Electronic and Remote Control Toys and Educational Toys & Games zones. Funded by the Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund of the Trade and Industry Department, HKSAR Government, the Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong and FHKI Group 19 (Hong Kong Toys Council) presented the first ESG pavilion, showcasing toys incorporating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) elements. A Green Leaf Label was displayed at the booths of green exhibitors at the Toys and Stationery fairs for buyers’ easy reference. This year, over 370 exhibitors displayed products with a Green Leaf label, 70% more than last year. Panley (H.K.) Ltd., an exhibitor selling green toys made from Forest Stewardship Council - certificated paper, adopts soy ink printing and paper packaging in the production line. The company’s senior sales manager, Peter Law said: “Buyers’ feedback has been encouraging. The number of buyers visiting our booth increased by 30-40 percent as compared to last year. We have found more than 10 potential buyers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the US. They are leading importers, distributors and school supplies buyers with strong purchasing intention. Besides, the Click2Match smart business matching platform helped us connect buyers from the Czech Republic, Spain and Thailand in advance, before we meet at the physical fair. We expect new orders generated by this year’s fair to grow by 10-15 percent over last year’s fair. The ESG Pavilion provides an excellent platform for us to promote eco-friendly toys to international buyers and demonstrate our ESG pledge. We see a bright prospect for green toys.” Tech toy products remained popular among buyers. Odyssey Toys, a toys wholesaler from the US, sells high-tech toys, including drones, remote-controlled vehicles, and educational gadgets to retailers across the country. The company’s owner, Michael Irigoyen, said: “We found some suppliers from Mainland China and plan to spend some US$450,000 on products such as remote-controlled boats, drones, planes, and digital cameras for kids.” Johnny Mui, Vice President – Merchandise of the Toys”R”Us (Asia) Limited, said: “The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair are the must-attend international sourcing events for Toys“R”Us Asia each year. Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunities in the growing kidult and plush segments. We are proud to contribute to and benefit from the momentum driven by Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a global hub for the toy industry.” The fair also attracted buyers from outside the toy industry. Media Prima Berhad, a multi-platform media group from Malaysia, attended the Toys & Games Fair to procure corporate promotional toys. The company's business lead, Hafiz Nazer, stated that the total value of the orders exceeds US$100,000. With more than 660 exhibitors, this year's Hong Kong Baby Products Fair boasted the most exhibitors ever with an increase of 7% more than last year. The popular ODM Strollers and Gear zone continued for the second consecutive year with over 80 exhibitors, made it easier than ever for buyers to source products from original design manufacturers. Korean exhibitor i-angel Co., Ltd.,has participated in the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair since 2008, and it’s CEO, Jinseop Lee said: “Hong Kong is an international trading hub, and a perfect place for us to look for new distributors and explore new business opportunities. In fact, the fair has helped us connect with our current distributors. We launched our new collection of hipseat baby carriers at the fair this year and have received positive feedback from international buyers. We have been in touch with a potential distributor from Canada and a potential buyer from a large department store chain in Thailand. We expect to generate at least US$1 million in new orders from the fair.” The Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair showcased the latest in creative art supplies, gift stationery, school and office supplies. Türkish exhibitor, Mercanlar Mutfak Esyalari San. Tic. A.S., presented their water bottles and back-to-school sets at the fair. The exhibitor has connected with buyers from Belarus, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK and US. The company’s export manager, Özlem Durmaz said: We are in proactive discussion with serval new customers with potential orders estimated at a total of US$100,000. Two US retailers were also looking to source our products, with each order amounting to more than US$100,000.” Asian Toys & Games Forum explore social responsibility of toy makers The flagship event Asian Toys & Games Forum was held during the Toys & Games fair. Themed Beyond Fun and Play: Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry, international toy and game industry experts discussed the role of toys and games in daily life. Terrence Hui, Executive Committee Member of Hong Kong Toys Council hosted the discussion with a panel of expert speakers and covered the opportunities for the toys industry in the health sector and the ageing market. For more comments from exhibitors and buyers, please visit the following websites: HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hktoyfair/en/success-stories

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkbabyfair/en/success-stories

Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair:

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkstationeryfair/en/success-stories Fair Websites HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair: hktoyfair.hktdc.com

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: hkbabyfair.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair: hkstationeryfair.com Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3PvqA3g The 51st HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair ended today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair were organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair was jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. The four-day physical fairs attracted over 80,000 buyers from 119 countries and regions. This year's Toys & Games Fair saw an expansion in exhibition space in two major zones. This included the Electronic and Remote Control Toys (shown in photo) and Educational Toys & Games zones. For buyers’ easy reference, toy and stationery fairs presented over 370 exhibitors with a Green Leaf label, an increase of 70% from last year. This year’s Toys Fair had an impressive pavilion lineup, including exhibitors from Mainland China, Korea (shown in photo), Taiwan, and selected European exhibitors at the Spielwarenmesse eG’s World of Toys Pavilion. The Toys & Games and Baby Products Fairs continued to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globe. With more than 660 exhibitors, this year's Hong Kong Baby Products Fair boasted the most exhibitors ever, 7% more than last year. The popular ODM Strollers and Gear zone continued for the second consecutive year. Making their debut this year, the Zhejiang Zhili pavilion presented an array of high-quality infant and children’s clothing. The Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair featured the latest in creative art supplies, gift stationery, school and office supplies. During the fair period, Hong Kong Tourism Board arranged an Evening Harbour Cruise for fair visitors, to promote MICE tourism. Themed Beyond Fun and Play: Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry, Asian Toys & Games Forum, the Toys & Games Fair’s flagship event, invited international toy and game industry experts to discuss the roles of toys in daily life. Media enquires Please contact HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department: Sharon Ha Tel:2584 4575 Email:sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel:2584 4137 Email:jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com About the HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





