CONTIOCEAN OFFICIALLY LISTED ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Chinese maritime environmental protection equipment and system provider - ContiOcean Environment Tech Group Co., Ltd. (the “ContiOcean” or the “Group”, stock code: 2613), officially listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) today, with each board lot of 100 shares.

CITIC Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and China Galaxy International Securities (Hong Kong) Co., Limited are the joint sponsors, overall coordinators, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners, and joint lead managers. BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited is the overall coordinator, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, and joint lead manager.

The Group stated that as a leading enterprise focused on providing green environmental solutions for the global shipping industry, ContiOcean will uphold its mission of “enabling the effective adoption of green energy and protecting environment of the earth”, continue to adhere to technological innovation, expand its global maritime presence, and inject more green power into the shipping industry with greater strength. The Group anticipates leveraging the opportunity of listing to fully utilize the advantages of the capital market platform under the premise of strictly adhering to the Listing Rules, while remaining true to its original aspirations and moving forward with perseverance to create greater value for shareholders and investors.

The net proceeds from the Global Offering are approximately HK$273.4 million, of which 50% will be used for our R&D, 15% for potential mergers and acquisitions, 15% for leasing a production facility in Mainland China or Southeast Asia, 10% for establishing new service centers and upgrading existing ones, and 10% for working capital and other general corporate purposes.




