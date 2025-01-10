Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 13, 2025
Monday, 13 January 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Microware and GAREA TECH collaborate to focus on the digital transformation of primary healthcare in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – As the wave of digital and intelligent transformation sweeps the world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, as a core driving force behind the new round of technological innovation, is gradually becoming the focus of the healthcare industry.

Recently, Microware Group Limited ("Microware", HKEX: 1985.HK,) and GAREA TECH announced the establishment of a strategic partnership. Both parties will work together, leverage their extensive expertise in healthcare and technology to advance the application of AI in medical practice. Together, they are committed to elevating the precision and quality of healthcare services to new heights, benefiting patients worldwide.

As one of the leaders in Hong Kong's IT industry, Microware has been established for 40 years, serving 2,000 + clients per annum; 60% of the top 100 listed companies in Hong Kong; and providing services to 80 government units. In recent years, Microware has continuously increased its investment in AI solutions and infrastructure research and development. It has independently developed a new generation of enterprise AI productivity platform, dedicating itself to the deep integration of AI, 5G, big data and Internet of Things technologies, and innovatively applying to smart education, smart medical care, smart government and smart manufacturing.

GAREA TECH, on the other hand, is a global leader in providing comprehensive digital healthcare solutions, dedicated to the digital transformation of primary healthcare and the innovation of smart health services. The company has launched the first intelligent general practitioner equipment and has promoted the "Primary Healthcare Service System" in multiple countries and regions worldwide. The collaboration between the two parties will focus on achieving the deep integration of AI and healthcare, offering an integrated smart healthcare solution for the Hong Kong medical market. This solution includes an all-in-one general practitioner workstation, case translation, multilingual real-time speech transcription, multilingual real-time translation, medical record generation, personalized medical databases, and efficient AI consultation tools. In the future, these products will be fully implemented in multiple hospitals and clinics in Hong Kong. Through this collaboration, Microware and GAREA TECH will leverage their cutting-edge technology resources and innovation capabilities to provide more convenient, efficient, and personalized medical services, jointly building a new AI healthcare ecosystem in Hong Kong.

AI + Healthcare: Collaborative Innovation to Meet the Urgent Needs of Healthcare Service Reform

Hong Kong's healthcare system enjoys a global reputation for high efficiency. The average life expectancy of its residents ranks among the highest in the world - 80 years old for men and 86 years old for women. In terms of economic investment, Hong Kong allocates about 6% of its GDP in healthcare, which is relatively low by global standard. Despite this, it can maintain a high level of healthcare service quality and residents' health indicators, showing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its medical system.

However, in-depth analysis shows that with the acceleration of population aging and the surge in the number of patients with chronic diseases, Hong Kong's current medical system is facing unprecedented challenges. According to the data of the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the population aged 65 and above accounts for 20.8% of the total population in 2022, and it is expected to rise to 31% by 2039. In 2020/21, the population suffering from chronic diseases will be 31%, about 2.2 million, of which the population aged 65 and above accounts for 47%. The changes in population structure have prompted Hong Kong's primary healthcare system to accelerate the reform of medical service models to meet the increasingly high demand for medical services.

Confronted with numerous challenges within Hong Kong's healthcare system, the imperative for the integration and innovative deployment of AI technology has become exceedingly pressing. The AI solutions of Microware can cover more than 20 physical examination projects and complete the detection of more than 100 health indicators. Its self-developed new generation enterprise AI productivity platform, Microcraft, provides out-of-the-box AI applications including knowledge center, multilingual real-time speech transcription, multilingual real-time speech translation, complex document analysis and translation, and AI question and answering. It can not only significantly improve the quality and accessibility of medical services, but can also provide patients with more personalized and precise treatment plans. By utilizing advanced AI algorithms and big data analysis capabilities, it aims to improve overall healthcare efficiency and patient experience. In addition, relying on the significant advantages of GAREA TECH in communication technology, integrated application fields, etc., this cooperation will significantly accelerate the innovative transformation of Hong Kong's primary healthcare service model, and promote its entry into the forefront of digital and intelligent healthcare development.

Policy Directive: Harnessing AI to Forge a Pioneering Healthcare Ecosystem in Hong Kong

Market growth driven by social needs, coupled with the proactive guidance of policies, has created a powerful synergy that has jointly promoting the popularization and rapid development of AI in the medical industry. In the "2022-2027 Strategic Plan" released by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, it is clearly proposed that smart medical care should be one of the core directions of future medical development. As the country continues to deepen "smart medical care", AI has become an important driving force for innovation in the medical industry.

Additionally, the recently issued "Primary Healthcare Blueprint" by the Hong Kong SAR marks a significant step forward towards smart healthcare. The plan outlines the goals for strengthening Hong Kong's primary healthcare system, focusing on five key areas: building a robust primary healthcare framework, enhancing healthcare management at the grassroots level, integrating resources, strengthening the training of primary healthcare workers, and improving data exchange and health monitoring systems. This initiative aims to address the challenges posed by the aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

The launch of this policy not only underscores Hong Kong's commitment to improving public health and quality of life, but also provides a strong policy foundation for the development and application of AI technology in the healthcare sector.

In this critical period when artificial intelligence is profoundly transforming the healthcare industry, the collaboration between Microware and GAREA TECH comes at an opportune moment. It not only represents a proactive response to these policies but also signals the arrival of a new era of comprehensive smart healthcare development in Hong Kong’s primary healthcare system.

The Prospects of The Smart Healthcare Industry are Vast: A Powerful Partnership Deepening Market Expansion

With the continuous maturity of AI technology and strong support from the policy level, the market of China's smart healthcare industry has shown a rapid growth trend. The latest "2022-2027 China smart healthcare industry development trend and investment risk research report" released by ASKCI Institute shows that with the advancement of science and technology and the improvement of people's health awareness, smart medical care is gradually becoming an important part of the medical system.

In the past few years, China's smart healthcare industry has experienced unprecedented rapid growth. In 2023, the market size has reached an astonishing CNY 6.29 billion, showing a strong upward momentum. From 2019 to 2023, the average annual compound growth rate is as high as 53.37%, which fully reflects the vigorous development trend of China's smart medical industry. According to the forecast, by 2024, China's smart medical industry market will further grow to CNY 11.14 billion. This expectation not only reveals the urgent expectation of the current medical industry for digital transformation, but also shows its huge development potential and market prospects.

Simultaneously, deep investment in technology research and development is pivotal to sustaining a competitive edge within the industry. With its breakthrough progress in multilingual real-time speech recognition and translation technology, Microware can support the real-time transcription and translation of Cantonese, Mandarin and English, and the analysis and translation of complex documents, which greatly meets the needs of patients in Hong Kong and other multilingual environments. At present, Microware’s equipment has been deployed by 130 clinics, with the goal of covering 3,000 clinics. This not only provides unprecedented convenience for primary healthcare services in Hong Kong, but also promotes the group's long-term strategic planning and layout in the medical field, injecting new impetus into the sustainable development of the industry.

Moreover, as the collaboration between both parties deepens, the development of AI technology in the healthcare sector is bound to drive the collaborative growth of the related industry chain, including areas such as medical device manufacturing, software development, and data analysis. The penetration of these technologies will undoubtedly bring innovative opportunities to the healthcare industry, opening new avenues for business value.

Guided by the light of technology, the collaboration between Microware and GAREA TECH marks not only an important milestone in the application of AI in Hong Kong's primary healthcare sector but also a bold exploration of the intelligent transformation of the healthcare industry. Looking ahead, both parties will integrate their multifaceted resources to jointly promote the development of smart healthcare. Through the construction of an intelligent development framework, they will provide a new paradigm for the innovation of healthcare service models in Hong Kong and around the world, leading us into a new era of more intelligent and efficient healthcare services.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The Quantum Revolution. How Quantum Computing Will Transform the Global Economy in the Next Decade  
Jan 13, 2025 11:30 HKT/SGT
Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India's $1 Trillion Digital Market  
Jan 13, 2025 11:24 HKT/SGT
Microware and GAREA TECH collaborate to focus on the digital transformation of primary healthcare in Hong Kong  
Jan 13, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
Swiss WEB3FEST Winter Edition 2025  
Jan 13, 2025 08:01 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll: Driving Innovation in Human Resources Management  
Friday, January 10, 2025 10:35:00 PM
Viomi Unveils at CES 2025, Leading Innovation in Water Purification Technology  
Jan 10, 2025 22:23 HKT/SGT
Revolutionizing Psychology: Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2025 Unveils VR Networking and Global Collaboration  
Jan 10, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Honda 2025 Motorsports Program Overview  
Friday, January 10, 2025 7:26:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Exhibiting at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025  
Friday, January 10, 2025 5:38:00 PM
Mazda Introduce the All-NEW "Mazda6" Battery EV in Europe  
Friday, January 10, 2025 4:27:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       